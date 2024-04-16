31 Baby Finds That Are as Useful As They Are Hilarious
In a playful twist on baby essentials, we've handpicked items that prove functionality can be fun. Picture your little one mastering potty training with a frog urinal that's more game than chore, or finding relief with a dumbbell-shaped teether that's sure to flex those smile muscles. Don't forget the delight of bath time turning into dance time with a musical cactus that wiggles to your baby's amusement. These trending products are not just about making life easier for parents; they're about adding laughter and unique charm to those precious early years.
This post may include affiliate links.
Splashy Adventures Await With The Elephant Bath Shower Head For Bubbly Fun!
Review: "We love this little shower. It works great, our toddler has been able to use it for a couple of years now. He loves showering all his toys in the tub, and it’s so much easier for us to use to wash hair over dumping a cup of water over them. It has been pretty durable, no wear or tear seen in the two years we have had it." - Kristian Jones
Start Their Fitness Journey Early With A Dumbbell Teething Toy
Review: "Omg!!!! This is so awsome! My little guy loves it and we get asked all the time where this toy came from. It is a huge hit! It's very easy for my 4 month old to hold. Not too heavy and he looks like he's getting a hard workout in everytime he uses it lol" - Jessica A.
Why Wait For Cinco De Mayo? Baby’s First Taco Toy Set Is A Fiesta Of Fun
Review: "Oh my goodness, this is the cutest baby toy set. There are so many textures to the toys that I’m even entertained by them. I love the vibrant colors and that the taco is soft, crinkles and has tomato teethers. I gifted this to my friend for her baby shower and paired it with a burrito blanket. They are having a lot of fun with it." - Jennifer
Dress-Up Dinner: Tiny Tux Silicone Bib For Mess-Free Baby Feasts!
Review: "This bib is not only hilariously adorable, it's useful! The silicone is thick and high quality to catch all the food that baby inevitably drops. It gives great coverage and is easily wipeable. This makes a great gift too!" - Brian F.
From Sniffles To Giggles: This Nose Cleaner & Ear Wax Removal Tool Makes Cleaning Fun & Easy!
Review: "This magical little tool has been a daily necessity with my newborn! It allows me to quickly remove any boogers that she has without it being a big ordeal for either of us. It is so small that I bring it everywhere and it cleans very easily. I haven't used my NoseFrida once because I have this!" - AK
Swap Out Veggies For Chocolate At Least In Their Toothbrushing Routine With Chocolate Flavored Toothpaste
Review: "I'm so thankful for this product. Getting my kid to brush was like pulling teeth... Pun intended! I tried all the name brands and then some. So glad we found this. She runs over to brush twice a day. We are excited to try the other flavors!" - thirty something in Lewiston
Game On, Gums! Bumkins' Nintendo Textured Soft Teether Brings Joy To Teething
Review: "I got the Gameboy teether for my 6 month old as a joke for my nerdy husband. I guess the joke is on me because this is my child's favorite toy now. The window hole makes it easy for baby to hold and manipulate. The dot-grid back gives some texture for teething. I like that it's dishwasher safe and easy to rinse off." - C.
Make Bottle Drying A Walk In The Park With Boon Lawn Countertop Baby Bottle Drying Rack
Review: "This is my favorite drying rack. It's great for all the little plastic parts from the baby bottles and pumping system. The grass holds everything in place and nothing wobbles around or falls off. The additional stands add room and are perfect for the little bottle tops and pieces to hang from. I recommend this to anyone who's going to be hand washing baby things." - Irene
Hop To It With Fun Froggy Potty Training Urinal That Turns Aim Into A Game
Review: "This works great for my son who has shown he loves to stand to pee instead of sit on his potty training toilet. It’s fun and cute and easy to stick on the wall or bathtub." - Summer Hillyer
Pucker Up For Giggles With This Hilariously Mustached Latex Free Baby Pacifier
Review: "This was worth the laughs and smiles, knowing that all babies are different and have a shape of nipple they prefer, this is one pacifier many babies will like, and the parents too." - Greg
Let Your Little One Shine Floors In Style With This Cute Mop Onesie
Review: "This is such a cute outfit idea. This Mop Onesie is perfect for everyday around the house crawling. It's easy to wash, and it to hot to wear. Easy to crawl in. Definitely baby & momma approved." - Rhonda Hernandez
Sweet Dreams Await: Squishy Gummy Bear Light - Perfect For Peaceful Nights!
Review: "My daughter saw this and wanted it for Christmas. I have to say I was skeptical, but then it came, and she put it up in her room and it is so cute and lights up well!! I even love it!! I definitely recommend this product!" - j land
Adventures For Two: Go With Me Duo Deluxe Chair, Everywhere With You!
Review: "Bought for the youngest 2 grands. They love it! Gives them seating inside or out. They love the drink holders and with the gingers and their light skin love the cover to protect them from rain or the sun. Will use for big sissy’s I soccer games this year." - Kitty momma
Snack On Safety: Bioswiss's Adorable Food Bandages, The Kid-Friendly Fix!
Review: "I love these! Great adhesive strip and the box makes it easy to toss these in your car or purse and go. Kids love a fun bandaid and these pizza ones are "cool", says my 8 year old!
" - Shelly Smith
Caffeine-Free Fun With The Cutest Babychino Sippy Cup!
Review: "When I saw it I knew I had to have it. It is super cute and durable. Perfect for my son on our coffee dates in the morning. Easy to clean and just the right size for toddlers. Great for water, milk, juice!" - The_MommyQuad
Mealtime Sunshine: 10-Pack Terry Bibs For Fun Feeding And Comfortable Teething Experience!
Review: "Have kids? Then you know you'll need a million bibs, and you'll need ones that are absorbent and easy to wash. These are both. Well sized for infants. The fun messages make a drooly meal more entertaining. I've given these as gifts and they are very well received!" - Lou
Get Ready To Lol With 'Where Do You Poop?' Book As You Learn Where Animals Should Go!
Review: "We have read this book so many times on our potty training journey. It’s so cute and funny. My toddler loves pulling the tabs to reveal the different “poop.” The cute rhymes and pictures are great. Our favorite potty training book." - The A Team
Wrap Your Little Burrito In A Tortilla Blanket For Tasty Baby Dreams!
Review: "this is my new favorite blanket, it is way softer than i thought it would be because it’s so cheap. i thought it would be a good gag gift but it is surprisingly so soft that it has replaced my throw blanket on my bed" - Haley Petersheim
From A Galaxy Far Away To Your Bathroom - Baby Yoda Toothpaste Cap
Review: "My kids love this adorable little guy! Makes brushing their teeth less of a fight because they love to see the paste come out of this characters mouth!" - WDenney
Little Paws For Little Feet With Adorable Animal Face Slipper Booties
Review: "Seriously these are a godsend with my newborn! Absolutely love them and very happy I bought the two pack so I have an extra as needed!" - Sierra
Snuggle In Style With Rayon-Made Bamboo Bath Towel With Cute Animal Design
Review: "This is a great baby towel. It is soooo soft and actually absorbs water unlike all the other baby towels I have. It’s also very cute! Highly recommend! Would be an awesome baby gift" - Abi Mitchell
Keep Water Away & Smiles In Play With This Silicone Bathing Hat
Review: "My son hates water in his face. He started to protest baths and it was a nightmare. Had to find a solution to reduce the anxiety. He absolutely loves this. He has it on when I wash his hair, then takes it off to play. It’s done a great job keeping the water from his face and is making both our lives so much easier!!!" - Ryan
No More Dropsies - Penguin Buddy Silicone Teething Toy For Happy Gums And Smiles!
Review: "My son loved it. He would chew on it for hours while he was teething. It’s very easy for them to hold while they gum the toy. I would definitely recommend" - Mary Jonee
Bubble Baths Meet Perfect Temps With This Cute Bath & Room Thermometer
Review: "I love that it is so easy to make sure my sons bath water is in the perfect range. The light will flash when it it too hot or too cold. It is accurate, we tested with other thermometers and it was right on. The battery has lasted for a year and still going. My son loves it and it does hold up to it being chewed on." - Katie
Get The Party Started With Tiktok Famous Talking, Dancing Cactus Toy That Your Baby Will Love!
Review: "After watching tik tok videos of baby’s reacting so funny to this cactus I decided we had to get it. Every baby should have one ! It really does repeat exactly what is said back to you and the baby’s reaction is hilaaaarious." - john long
Berry Sweet Relief: Silicone Teething Toys By Razbaby For Little Ones!
Review: "I LOVE this. By far the easiest thing for our little guy to get to his mouth. Easy for him to hold on to and he likes to chew on any part of it! Amazing for teething, the texture of the raspberry part he really likes." - Kara Wu
nephew LOVES this thing. is the only teether that seemed to help him
Welcome The Newbie: 'Player 3 Has Entered' Onesie For Gaming Families!
Review: "Great baby gift for a couple that’s expecting, especially if you have a gamer!! Was lots of fun to have something that the dad liked also!" - Kory
Quack Up The Sun Protection With A Duckie Upf 50+ One-Piece Swimsuit For Your Little One!
Review: "We used this for our 5 month old on a trip to Mexico and it was so cute and she didn’t get a sunburn! We got the 6-12 month size and it fit our petite 5 month old perfectly." - Addison Capell
Furry Siblings Approved: The Perfect Funny & Cute Bodysuit For Your Newborn Animal Lover
Review: "I was thrilled when I found this adorable romper jumpsuit. My niece is having her first baby and already has several fur babies. This was perfect. It is true to it's size and very soft. It arrived early and was packaged nicely. I would highly recommend this." - Rachel
Gentle On Skin, Fun In Shape: Konjac Bath Sponges Set For A Fun Bathing Experience!
Review: "Love these little sponges for baby baths. They dry out well between washes. They feel soft once soaked in water, so I like using them on my baby’s skin. Small and easy to get in skin folds with." - Marina
Tiny Toes Adventure: Explore 'Whose Feet?' With Melissa & Doug's Baby Book!
Review: "Got this book for our toddler so she won’t destroy more board books and this cloth book is so fun and interactive. We’ve gotten a lot of good giggles out of it! And I love that I can put it in the washer to clean it when need be!" - Abigail Ray