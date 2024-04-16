32 Bridesmaid Gifts That Scream ‘Best Wedding Ever’
Choosing bridesmaid gifts is no small feat, but we've got you covered with gift picks guaranteed to win their hearts and light up your Instagram feed. From luxe satin pajamas for iconic pre-wedding moments to personalized keepsakes and pampering essentials, each gift is a token of appreciation they'll cherish. Think anti-blister balms for dancing the night away and buildable rose bouquets for everlasting smiles. Curate your bridesmaid thank-yous with these trending, heartfelt selections.
Sparkles And Smiles All Round With Winky Lux Glitter Confetti Lip Balm
Review: "This goes on smooth and feels great and even though it’s just a hint of color I got compliments the first day I wore it. Great product and I will buy again!" - KSweets
Give The Gift Of Comfort With Anti Blister Balm, Must-Have Secret Weapon Against Blisters!
Review: "I love this glide, I wear heels to work most days and I always put it on my toes and the back of my heels. It makes it so it doesn’t give me blisters and I have ordered multiple times. This is the go to stuff and doesn’t have a smell or leave any color behind." - raelina abelia
Say 'Cheers' With Sugarfina Champagne Gummy Bears - Bridesmaid Toasting Done Right!
Review: "I did a boozy bridesmaid theme for my bridesmaid proposal boxes and these gummies were awesome. I was concerned about them melting after being delivered but they do come with ice packs. The ice packs were completely warm but my gummies were not melted! My girls loved them!" - Courtney Tenas
Eternal Blooms For Your Eternal Bffs: LEGO Bouquet Of Buildable Roses That Last Forever
Review: "Perfect timing to brighten up apartment. When you walk in and see it, it looks real, until you get closer and see that it’s made of legos. Very fun to put together." - d
Cloud Nine For Their Feet: Because Every Bridesmaid Deserves Cozy Fuzzy Slippers
Review: "These house slippers are so cute, soft, comfortable, and warm. When I saw them online I thought they wouldn’t be comfortable at all. Boy was I wrong! They’re my favorite color, comfortable, cute, and beautiful. Good job 👍🏽!" - Lisa Brewer
Memory Makers: Gift Your Bridesmaids The Fun Of Fujifilm Instax Mini 11!
Review: "Perfect. Used for a "photo guest book" for my wedding. The guests loved it! Put out on a table with extra film rolls and fine tip sharpies for everyone to sign their name/message. The pics came out great, even in the dimmer lighting. Was so fun, the kids/teens especially loved this." - Jesika Eaton
Cozy Toes For I Do's: The Perfect Bridal Party Socks For Your Squad!
Review: "The fabric was so soft, they’re adorable! Bridesmaid love them, there more like tube socks!!! Best Buy yet for the bridesmaids" - Megan
Sweeten The Deal For Your Bridesmaids With Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Candies
Review: "They were perfect. I left baggies next to the giant bowl of them so people could take what they wanted. I also had some small bamboo bowls for people to use in the office. Fresh, tasty, no issues." - zeewee21
Elevate Their Morning Prep: Luxe Silky Robes For Your Bridal Squad Bliss!
Review: "Bought these for my bridesmaids to wear while they got ready and they looked beautiful and they material was great and comfortable." - Chloe Jo
Hang In Style: Custom Bridal Hangers - Elevate Your Bridesmaids' Dress Experience!
Review: "I got these for my bridesmaids and flower girls, they shipped so quickly and I love the font! Small and delicate wording, but very readable and lovely!" - JoBeth
Dreamy Comfort For Your Bridesmaids With Serenedelicacy Satin Pajama Set
Review: "I bought these pajamas for my bridesmaids and they were so cute and comfortable! A great gift for them to take home. Super cute for getting ready and taking photos!" - Taylor Ferry
Bridesmaids' Night-In Essentials: Custom Sleep Masks For Sweet Slumber
Review: "Got these for all the girls on a bachelorette trip. Everyone thought they were so cute. Good quality and soft." - Rebecca
Dazzle Your Bridesmaids With Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Mini Long Lasting Fragrance - Luxurious In Every Splash
Review: "I like that they offer this expensive perfume in a sample size so that you aren’t wasting a lot of money if you happen to not like it. I bought this to put in my daughter’s Easter basket. She LOVES it. It’s a very clean smell. I would definitely purchase again." - Lauri Downs
Heart Eyes For The Bride Squad: Heart Shaped Sunglasses Pack - With Love For Every Bridesmaid!
Review: "I bought this for a bachelorette party and they were a big hit! Well put together and not flimsy! I almost expected them to be a little cheap but they worked great. Everyone loved them ❤️" - Allysa
Wrap Up The Perfect Ask With Luxe Satin Hair Scrunchies
Review: "These were perfect little gifts for my bridesmaids for when we get ready on our wedding day. The satin is soft and won’t leave creases in everyone’s hair." - Amazon Customer
Dress The Part, Play The Heart Bachelorette Party Shirts For The Bride Squad
Review: "I needed a tshirt that was cute, and simple. This was definitely it. The letters are very nice, the shirt is soft, and I love the shade of pink in the text too. Great shirt!:" - Texas_Yellow_Rose
From Spa Nights To Wedding Lights: Relaxing Jade Roller Tools For Your Squad
Review: "This a great set for skin care lovers. Awesome quality for this price point. Product was exactly as shown and works as advertised. Comes in a gift box that can be left unwrapped or wrap." - KEM
Say 'I Do' To Radiant Eyes! Gift Your Besties Enhanced Hydration With Gold Under Eye Mask
Review: "These eye patches feel great on the skin and they really work to minimize my dark circles. I live in a dry climate and they seem to help with any dehydration I have. I usually use them for the full 30 minutes the box calls for but they can also be kept on for longer." - Amazon Customer
Large Light Pink Gift Box To Hold Every Heartfelt Thank You For Them
Review: "Love this box for gifts! I was able fit a 120z mug, a tin of tea, a monogrammed teaspoon and small samples of hand lotion, shower gel and a mini soap! Also, it comes with shredded paper to line the box! Made an awesome gift box and the recipient loved it!" - NOLA Gurl
Spark A Smile With Custom Soy Candles - The Warmest Way To Say 'Join My Bride Tribe'
Review: "Beautiful candles, perfect for my bridesmaid boxes! And really recommend the one million fragrance so good! Was everything I expected" - Arni
From Heart To Heart, Initial Necklaces With A Personal Touch For Your Bridesmaids
Review: "SO CUTE. I love all the customization. I gave a necklace to my friend with her initial and birthstone and her fiancé’s initial and birthstone and she loved it! I even messed up my order and the company got right back to my me about my message. It came in a cute box and a cute matching bag! Best gift idea ever. Super well made." - Natalie Beckstead
Pop The Question: 'Be My Bridesmaid?' With Fun Mini Champagne Labels!
Review: "Used these for my proposals to my girls for my wedding absolutely loved them. The packaging was great and they even put in a letter with instructions and instructions on how to get off existing bottle labels. Highly recommend!!!!!!" - ariel 😘😘
Gift A Glimpse Of Glamour With Rose Gold Personalized Compact Mirrors
Review: "This item is so much more beautiful than you could ever imagine!! It's hard to believe that the can make this item for such a cheap price!. I am beyond grateful.... I highly RECOMMEND this, not just for weddings.... but for ANY gift for ANY woman in your life" - Dawn
Essential Glamour For The Jet Setting Bridesmaid Personalized Jewelry Box
Review: "This little jewel has come in handy so many times. I love the size and the personalized letter makes it special. I’m getting some for my friends, such a great gift! Very sturdy too." - Laura R
Bring On The Bridesmaid Bonding With This Adorable Smile Cosmetic Bag
Review: "This little bag is perfect for anyone and everyone. Doesn’t matter what you need to use it for, it can hold a lot. I got mine to help prep for when I deliver a baby. But you can use it for makeup, pens and pencils, etc." - Marley
Lose The Bridesmaid Dress, Not The AirPods, With Cute Marble Design Protective AirPods Pro Case
Review: "It is really pretty, I can hook it to my purse so I always know where it is. It’s a perfect fit, I don’t have to worry about it coming apart and a great price. I would recommend this case for your AirPods." - Lonny marks
Elegance In Embroidery: Make Your Bridesmaids' Day With Custom Tote Bags!
Review: "The style was so pretty. Durable material. Used this to ask my friends to be bridesmaids. It was perfect!" - AK
Lock In The Love & The Moisture With Collagen Hair Protein Treatment Mask
Review: "I write few reviews but I've tried a lot of hair products and this leaves my colored hair very shiny and conditioned I just love it. I use a pea sized amount after I shampoo as a leave in. Hair has zero tangles- I run a wide tooth comb through it. If ur on the fence get it!" - Mark Silverstein
Capture Their Hearts & Jewelry With This Monogrammed Ceramic Jewelry Tray
Review: "Very cute and well made little plate. I got this as a small gift to add in my bridesmaid gift box. It was a hit! It can be used for jewelry, decoration, or to hold keys, change, etc. great quality. Love it and might actually get one for myself!" - BRising
Thank Your Squad With Zen Vibe: Cleverfy Aromatherapy Energy Restoring Shower Bombs
Review: "Some sensational scents for a gift basket or separate and make up gift bags. These pods are an excellent gift idea when you’re trying to pull together spa gifts. They have excellent fragrances and come in an array of scents." - Schonda Carey
Raise A Glass To Love And Laughter With Personalized Bridesmaid Tumblers
Review: "Love these wine tumblers. I had a small issue getting my item delivered but the seller was very good to work with and resolved my issue. Loved giving these out to my wedding party!" - Samantha