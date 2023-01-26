Person Is Asked To Change Their Wedding Menu For Guest’s Diet, Wonders If They’d Be A Jerk For Not Doing So

The majority will probably agree that wedding planning is, most of the time, an incredibly challenging period for those who’re getting ready to tie the knot with their loved one.

Finances, the guest list, choosing the perfect wedding attire, finding a venue, dealing with family drama, bridal showers and bachelor parties, menus, managing expectations – the point is, you’re bound to find a thing or two to be stressed about.

But what do the numbers say?

A 2018 survey by Zola, home of all things wedding, found that 40% of couples used the terms “very” and “extremely” to describe wedding planning stress. And the star of today’s article isn’t an exception.

The thing is, the couple had already finalized their menu for both a meat option and a vegetarian one; however, their friend’s partner was very open about being on a gluten-free vegan diet, and she certainly was not happy with their choices.

As Niecy Nash once said: “Falling in love was the easy part; planning a wedding – yikes!”

“WIBTA if I didn’t plan my wedding menu around one guest?” – this internet user took online to one of Reddit’s most philosophical communities, asking its members if it’s a jerk move to not want to plan their wedding menu around their gluten-free vegan guest. The post managed to garner nearly 8K upvotes as well as 1.1K comments discussing the situation.

Person ponders if it’d be a jerk move to not plan their wedding menu around their “glutenfreegan” guest

The author of the post began their story by sharing that they are currently working with their caterer to finalize the menu for their upcoming summer wedding. The caterer has two entrée suggestions, and the soon-to-be newlyweds are planning to have a meat option and a vegetarian one, as they have a few vegetarians coming to the wedding.

However, here’s the problem. One of the guests, Luke, will be bringing his partner, Lisa, along. And although the couple has only met the girl a few times, in their limited interactions, she made it quite evident that she’s a gluten-free vegan.

The soon-to-be newlyweds have a gluten-free vegan plus-one attending their big day

The post’s creator claimed that such gatherings were particularly noteworthy since Lisa frequently brought baked goodies, served them to everyone, and then proudly remarked that they were gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan after they had all finished munching – sort of pointing out how easy it is to follow a diet like that.

The wedding menu includes both a meat option and a vegetarian one – however, it isn’t suitable for their dietary-restricted guest

Anyways, the menu that the couple had selected included a cherry duck breast with leek mashed potatoes for the meat option and a mushroom cream sauce pasta for the vegetarian meal. Not long after, Luke texted and wondered if they knew what they were going to serve, so they ran him through the options. The man then said that Lisa would be “mad” as the veggie option still included lactose and gluten. He gave the couple her phone number, and Lisa, unsolicitedly, virtually inundated the OP’s phone with meal alternatives.

The author of the post then admitted that they do sympathize with Lisa as it’s obviously hard to have dietary restrictions – however, changing the entire menu just for her would simply not work.

The woman started bombarding the author’s phone with meal alternatives, and while they did sympathize with her, there wasn’t much they could do

The author continued by saying that the caterer had only provided pasta as the vegetarian option and that they were having trouble finding something that would satisfy both the woman’s unique dietary requirements and the demands of the other attendees.

Needless to say, planning a wedding, let alone a perfect one, costs people their nerves, and accommodating everyone’s needs is an impossible task. Some commenters cracked jokes about Lisa’s diet and said that she should go and “graze on the lawn when everyone else is eating their delicious entrées,” which, to be honest, sounds a little ignorant, especially since we don’t know the full story. Others noted that the author didn’t seem to have bothered much to try to solve the issue and suggested they ask the caterer for possible solutions.

Either way, what do you think about this situation?