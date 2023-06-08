To advertise something we know creatively is a difficult task, especially when it comes to animals or animal shelters.

However, this didn't stop one creative person who runs social media for a small cat shelter to create a rather unique comparison as if cats were 'sold' as used cars. The result is absolutely hilarious! And the best part is that all these 'vehicles' are cat friendly.

I hope this will serve as a reminder to adopt and help these adorable 'four-wheelers' find a loving home. Or should I say garage in this case?

More info: pippisplace.org | Facebook | Instagram

These adorable shelter cats were described as used cars and here is the result

Image credits: pippisplace