This Shelter Advertised Their Cats That Are Up For Adoption As Cars For Sale, And The Result Is Purrfect
To advertise something we know creatively is a difficult task, especially when it comes to animals or animal shelters.
However, this didn't stop one creative person who runs social media for a small cat shelter to create a rather unique comparison as if cats were 'sold' as used cars. The result is absolutely hilarious! And the best part is that all these 'vehicles' are cat friendly.
I hope this will serve as a reminder to adopt and help these adorable 'four-wheelers' find a loving home. Or should I say garage in this case?
These adorable shelter cats were described as used cars and here is the result
Pippi’s Place Pet Rescue is a non-profit, volunteer organization that rescues homeless cats, arranges veterinary care for them, provides foster homes, and when the animals are ready, places them with loving families.
To learn more about the shelter and this creative idea, Bored Panda reached out to the director, Vicki. When asked to tell us more about Pippi’s Place, she shared: “Pippi’s Place is named for a tiny black kitten whose life ended far too quickly. She was a stray, outdoor kitty who was found and dearly loved by her family who made the sweet adventurer part of their own. At approximately 1 year old, Pippi was hit by a car and did not survive. Pippi’s Place is her legacy. We believe pets greatly enrich the lives of the people who care for them. We have beautiful stories to share. A little girl slept in her own bed for the first time after her parents’ divorce when her new kitty cuddled up beside her and wrapped her paws gently around the little girl’s arm. A lady in Atlanta who lost her husband has found a friend who follows her from room to room and entertains her with his antics. Love always wins.”
Why does he look like he's about to ask if I like jazz?
As listed on the website, the goal “is to place feline companions in permanent homes following a comprehensive screening process, which includes ensuring a good match between the animal and prospective adopter, as well as educating potential adopters about the responsibilities associated with bringing a cat into their home.”However, that does not come without challenges. Therefore, we asked Vicki to share the biggest challenges they have faced when running a pet rescue organization.
“The biggest challenges are securing sufficient funding to meet the needs of the animals as well as locating foster families to care for them until they are ready to go home. Veterinary care has become quite expensive for everyone, including rescues. We try to cut costs to keep our adoption fees low. Adoption fees do not begin to cover our expenses. We do not have a brick-and-mortar central location. All of our kitties are in foster care which we believe is the best environment to ensure they are healthy and well-socialized,” shared Vicki.
Pippi’s Place was fostering 9 cats at a time when they decided to give them a little bit more publicity. We were wondering how they came up with this genius social media idea. Vicky shared: “Recently our social media guru, Kayla Delcoure, blessed us with her creative genius, and now the light of love is shining so bright at Pippi's Place! Kayla is the best one to respond to this question as Catvana is her 'brainchild'.”
Following that, we were curious how people reacted once they saw the result. Vicki shared: “The response to the Catvana social media posts has been amazing! As a result of the campaign, the number of followers on social media has increased drastically. One of our senior kitties flew with his new dad to his forever home in Canada last week, and a gentleman in Germany is making a matching donation for each of the nine kitties adopted who appeared on the original post. The Catvana campaign, and Carvana's response to the whole thing, have beautifully demonstrated that kindness and generosity continue to flourish. Pippi’s Place has always been a family bonded by people who love animals, as well as one another. It is a joy to see our family grow!”
Awww. Looks like my old cat that sadly had cancer and passed away at 2.that was a few years ago. I still miss her
Brilliant idea!!!
I love this.
