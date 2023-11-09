Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics)
11points
User submission
Art

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics)

Олександра Малишко
Community member
ADVERTISEMENT

A story about the Ukrainian artist Maryna Kondurova. Sometimes we go together to paint local landscapes. While painting, we hardly ever talk because each artist chooses his or her own composition of the landscape and focuses on the painting. But I manage to take photos to tell you about it.

The artist works in the style of impressionism and uses her own style of painting. Her landscapes are filled with life, the changing of time, rhythms, color, and light. The air is clear and sunny. Her paintings create a mood in space.

If you ask about the number of paintings in her collection, you will not get an answer. But I think there are more than two hundred of them. From time to time she creates exhibitions in art museums and participates in national exhibitions.

Personal exhibitions of this artist are always popular among the audience. Especially in this difficult time, people need a space where they can relax psychologically.

In recent years (2022-2023), she had solo exhibitions at the University of Customs and Finance, the Dushevna Art Space, and the National Union of Artists of Ukraine gallery, and this was during the war. Maryna also took part in collective local exhibitions and national art exhibitions. She constantly goes to plein airs because she can’t work otherwise. For her creativity and reflections, she needs an open space, the area illuminated by the sunlight, air and endless landscape.

In the spring, she took us to various plein airs together. These included wheat fields with poppies and apricot trees in bloom by the mighty Dnipro River in the ancient sturgeoning area of Staryi Kodak. We also traveled with her throughout the region and managed to capture the blossoming trees and landscapes of our native land.

So in this article, I’m going to use my own photos and Marina’s photos to show you the process of making paintings. I hope you will be interested to see and join the art.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist is always interested in new art events and exhibitions. At the same time, due to her constant work with painting, she is rarely in places of socializing.

I invite you to write comments about your personal reflections on the artist’s work. You can share your experience or your creative history.

Please note that next to the text you will see a link to Facebook. Clicking on the active “Facebook” link will take you to the social media page. This is an opportunity to keep in touch with Marina via the Internet. You can also take advantage of this opportunity to buy your favorite painting directly from the artist, which is always a pleasure for connoisseurs.

More info: Facebook

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics) Shares stats

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Author, Community member

Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda