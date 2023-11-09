She Is An Artist Who Paints In The Open Air (40 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

A story about the Ukrainian artist Maryna Kondurova. Sometimes we go together to paint local landscapes. While painting, we hardly ever talk because each artist chooses his or her own composition of the landscape and focuses on the painting. But I manage to take photos to tell you about it.

The artist works in the style of impressionism and uses her own style of painting. Her landscapes are filled with life, the changing of time, rhythms, color, and light. The air is clear and sunny. Her paintings create a mood in space.

If you ask about the number of paintings in her collection, you will not get an answer. But I think there are more than two hundred of them. From time to time she creates exhibitions in art museums and participates in national exhibitions.

Personal exhibitions of this artist are always popular among the audience. Especially in this difficult time, people need a space where they can relax psychologically.

In recent years (2022-2023), she had solo exhibitions at the University of Customs and Finance, the Dushevna Art Space, and the National Union of Artists of Ukraine gallery, and this was during the war. Maryna also took part in collective local exhibitions and national art exhibitions. She constantly goes to plein airs because she can’t work otherwise. For her creativity and reflections, she needs an open space, the area illuminated by the sunlight, air and endless landscape.

In the spring, she took us to various plein airs together. These included wheat fields with poppies and apricot trees in bloom by the mighty Dnipro River in the ancient sturgeoning area of Staryi Kodak. We also traveled with her throughout the region and managed to capture the blossoming trees and landscapes of our native land.

So in this article, I’m going to use my own photos and Marina’s photos to show you the process of making paintings. I hope you will be interested to see and join the art.

The artist is always interested in new art events and exhibitions. At the same time, due to her constant work with painting, she is rarely in places of socializing.

I invite you to write comments about your personal reflections on the artist’s work. You can share your experience or your creative history.

Please note that next to the text you will see a link to Facebook. Clicking on the active “Facebook” link will take you to the social media page. This is an opportunity to keep in touch with Marina via the Internet. You can also take advantage of this opportunity to buy your favorite painting directly from the artist, which is always a pleasure for connoisseurs.

More info: Facebook

