ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of awkward conversations, ironic situations, and peculiar moments. Cartoonist Joe Dator has built his career around transforming these familiar situations into smart, hilarious single-panel comics that are as observant as they are entertaining. With a sharp eye for the absurdities of modern life, Dator finds humor in everything from technology and relationships to work, politics, and the strange logic behind everyday human behavior. His jokes are often subtle, giving readers a moment to take in the scene before the punchline fully clicks.

Combined with his expressive artwork, this understated approach has helped make his cartoons instantly recognizable and widely appreciated. Since his work last appeared on Bored Panda, Dator has continued creating clever cartoons that prove the world around us offers an endless supply of material. His latest pieces blend sharp social observations with imaginative scenarios, resulting in jokes that feel both timely and surprisingly relatable.

Scroll down to check out the comics, and don’t forget to tell us which one made you laugh the most!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | joedator.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A brilliant single panel cartoonist drawing of two cats dancing flamenco on a bed while a couple watches, illustrating everyday absurdity.

joedator Report

13points
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I LOVE this! Now I need to find some castanets!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist illustration showing couples sharing resignation sighs, depicting everyday absurdity.

    joedator Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows a man and woman at a table with a purple monster emerging from a wine glass.

    joedator Report

    11points
    POST
    #4

    Cartoonist illustrates everyday absurdity of a man sitting next to an emergency trap door on an airplane.

    joedator Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A brilliant single panel cartoon parodying Green Eggs and Ham, with the character refusing black pudding.

    joedator Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows two men at a table, discussing a book idea.

    joedator Report

    8points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That hits close. I started to write a book at least 15 years ago.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    A cartoonist's brilliant single panel with an ice cream vendor in an arctic outfit, capturing everyday absurdity.

    joedator Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    A cartoonist's brilliant single panel showing a general covered in medals talking to a woman, capturing everyday absurdity.

    joedator Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A brilliant single panel cartoon showing factory workers on an assembly line, one lamenting a robot taking their screenwriting job.

    joedator Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cartoonist depicts everyday absurdity of a woman traveling with an anteater on an airplane.

    joedator Report

    7points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of the people look like aunts

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    A cartoonist showing everyday absurdity with monsters watching TV, scared by humans.

    joedator Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    A brilliant single panel cartoon showing a cockroach and a man at a table, with the man suggesting lifting for metamorphosis.

    joedator Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows a fortuneteller predicting a trip to a snowy New York City via a snow globe.

    joedator Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    A cartoonist's brilliant single panel of a teacher asking about feeding a leopard in a classroom, capturing everyday absurdity.

    joedator Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows a chamber quartet in a particle acceleration chamber.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist illustration shows a cartoon man discussing improvements to the leaning tower of Pisa.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A brilliant single panel cartoon of cavemen discovering fire while looking for new ways to prepare crepes suzette.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows two prospectors by a pizza box, one panning for anchovies.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    A brilliant single panel cartoon illustrates a weatherman warning about a crippling amount of Instagrammed snow photos.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    A brilliant single panel cartoon showing David Attenborough's morning routine with various wild animals.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This man is a National treasure and a living legend

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #21

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows two men in a horse costume talking to soldiers outside a castle.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    A brilliant single panel cartoon showing a band on a cliff and a boat crashing, with the band saying they are a cover band.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    A brilliant single panel cartoon featuring the Trojan Horse going through airport security, thinking 'Just be cool'.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows a doctor examining a running Greek statue's leg while two runners wait.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #25

    A brilliant single panel cartoon features a woman at a bar talking to a Roman warrior about tendons.

    joedator Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist drawing of a giant cockroach serving tapas to a seated couple, highlighting everyday absurdity.

    joedator Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows a king on his throne observing a knight with an axe and a decapitated jester.

    joedator Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    A cartoonist showing everyday absurdity with a bear holding a phone, sitting next to a dolphin on a plane.

    joedator Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    Cartoonist draws everyday absurdity of a mob chasing a man wearing a blazer and turtleneck near a windmill.

    joedator Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Cartoonist shows everyday absurdity of a vampire in bed feeling watched by two bats.

    joedator Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Cartoonist captures everyday absurdity of a woman on a date with a ghoulish man in a restaurant.

    joedator Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    A cartoonist's brilliant single panel showing a man yelling about a Grecian urn to a woman, capturing everyday absurdity.

    joedator Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    A cartoonist's brilliant single panel of country music performers from Sargovia on stage, capturing everyday absurdity.

    joedator Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    A cartoonist showing everyday absurdity with Casper the friendly ghost talking to an annoyed man on a plane.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    A cartoonist showing everyday absurdity with a person in a robe looking at a clown, bear, and man with a baby at their door.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist illustration shows a cartoon man holding a boombox outside a window, serenading two women.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down of the big lake they call Gitche Gumee 🎶

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist illustration shows a cartoon office meeting interrupted by a woman serving a whole roasted turkey.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist illustration shows a cartoon police lineup with officers and a man in striped clothes.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist illustration shows a cartoon barista serving ham hock themed drinks and pastries to a customer.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    A brilliant single panel cartoon showing a turtle procrastinating writing for 30 years, then immediately taking a break.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows a snowplow spreading hot sauce instead of salt on a snowy street.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    A brilliant single panel cartoon depicting a woman at a deli counter with a sign saying 'Do Not Accept Bills From This Customer'.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    A brilliant single panel cartoon shows Santa Claus at a doorway, checking if a child is playing with gifts.

    joedator Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist drawing of a large elk sniffing a woman, showcasing everyday absurdity.

    joedator Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    A brilliant single panel cartoonist shows one man riding an ostrich, facing another man on a city street.

    joedator Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was from a captioning contest. I don't know what the winning entry was.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #46

    A cartoonist showing everyday absurdity with a tiny flight attendant pouring coffee for a man on a plane.

    joedator Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    A brilliant single panel cartoon depicting two workers in a facility with large units labeled with famous singers, indicating 'It's time.'

    joedator Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    A brilliant single panel cartoon shows parents talking to their daughter about future life decisions like college and marriage.

    joedator Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    A brilliant single panel cartoon depicts Humpty Dumpty and his wife dining, contemplating an alternate fate.

    joedator Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow