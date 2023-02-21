Hello, I'm Requinoesis! But you can also call me Requino!

I'm a digital artist passionate about worldbuilding, looking to gain more experience as an art director for indie games!

They say I'm a shark in disguise (maybe?) swimming around the internet. But I'm just an artist, trying to convey an important message from the depths of the oceans to people up on land!

With my artwork, I try to purify the "Jaws feeling" that haunts the image of sharks, showing that there are many more creative and imaginative possibilities in these creatures than just their jaws!

In 2020 during the pandemic, my friend Olivier and I idealized Sharktober! It's an artistic challenge, where other artists could draw a list of themes related only to sharks! Our goal is to create and diversify shark creative content!

These are my latest Sharktober artworks for 2022 and some extras from 2021 and 2020! I hope you enjoy getting to know these little worlds that I created, and I hope it inspires you to get closer to the mysterious and fascinating reality of sharks!

You can check out Olivier's fantastic artwork here!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com | redbubble.com | requinoesis.artstation.com | deviantart.com