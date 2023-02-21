Hello, I'm Requinoesis! But you can also call me Requino!

I'm a digital artist passionate about worldbuilding, looking to gain more experience as an art director for indie games!

They say I'm a shark in disguise (maybe?) swimming around the internet. But I'm just an artist, trying to convey an important message from the depths of the oceans to people up on land!

With my artwork, I try to purify the "Jaws feeling" that haunts the image of sharks, showing that there are many more creative and imaginative possibilities in these creatures than just their jaws!

In 2020 during the pandemic, my friend Olivier and I idealized Sharktober! It's an artistic challenge, where other artists could draw a list of themes related only to sharks! Our goal is to create and diversify shark creative content!

These are my latest Sharktober artworks for 2022 and some extras from 2021 and 2020! I hope you enjoy getting to know these little worlds that I created, and I hope it inspires you to get closer to the mysterious and fascinating reality of sharks!

You can check out Olivier's fantastic artwork here!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com | redbubble.com | requinoesis.artstation.com | deviantart.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Alien Shark

Alien Shark

Finally, with the technological rise of the little shark people, exploration of the hidden ocean of a frozen moon became possible and unimaginable things were discovered!

Report

7points
Requinoesis
POST

I love the ocean. From the marine life that inhabits it, I love sharks the most, because they have been taking care of the health of the seas for millions of years, since long before the dinosaurs, way long before the first trees grew, and that fascinates me a lot!
#2

Shark Delivery

Shark Delivery

In the tiny town of St. Lorenzini, Miss Hammer was looking forward to receiving a very special mail order, and that early afternoon, the little postman aboard his sea scooter, finally brought what she had been waiting for!

Report

7points
Requinoesis
POST
#3

Bubble Shark

Bubble Shark

The little shark is in literary reverie, immersed in an imagination that makes his entire neighborhood float like bubbles that glisten in outer space.

Report

6points
Requinoesis
POST

We have to remember that thanks to a healthy ocean, our civilization was born and evolved from the abyssal depths, making sharks the guardians of our primordial nursery, so I think we owe them some respect!
#4

Pirate Shark

Pirate Shark

The fearsome Captain Delphi and his gang of Cetacean pirates were known to use the ancient darkness buried in the lost depths to threaten their victims to reveal where they keep their treasures!

Report

4points
Requinoesis
POST
#5

Shark Ship

Shark Ship

The little sharks loved the tourist sea bus that took them on expeditions to discover the marine fauna and what they most appreciated was its terrace that allowed them to observe the natural secrets of the sea surface!

Report

4points
Requinoesis
POST
#6

Shark Teacher

Shark Teacher

Professor Greenland was a great inspiration to students at the prestigious University of Kelpwood. With his more than two centuries of life, he was always kindly willing to share his stories in his celestial observatory!

Report

3points
Requinoesis
POST
#7

Prehistoric Shark

Prehistoric Shark

Hidden among the sediments of the mysterious Anthropocene period, the little archeologist has finally found a trace of his greatest ancestor!

Report

3points
Requinoesis
POST
#8

Shark Dream

Shark Dream

Modern life has brought a kind of anguish to the shark people, painful as a hook stuck in their mouths. But tales say that the Starry Nymph visits the dreams of those who seek refuge and gently heals their pain. The stars watch over you, my little shark.

Report

3points
Requinoesis
POST
#9

Shark Clown

Shark Clown

The little pierrot shark called Toothlet was known to bring joy to juveniles in the company of his school of clownfish!

Report

2points
Requinoesis
POST
#10

Shark vs. Orca

Shark vs. Orca

BlackWave the orca and SeaLord the shark are famous pro players of Bluecraft, a very popular RTS game today! And now both will challenge their skills in a gaming tournament! Who will be the winner?

Report

2points
Requinoesis
POST
#11

Shark Adventure

Shark Adventure

In the depths of ancient ruins, a brave shiver of little sharks defies the shadows of the Anthropocene age, determined to rediscover lost knowledge of their own kind!

Report

2points
Requinoesis
POST
#12

Shark Cottage - 2021 Sharktober

Shark Cottage - 2021 Sharktober

The little sharky is resting in their cozy reading nook, where they could enjoy the rustling of the Kelp woods from the balcony!

Report

2points
Requinoesis
POST
#13

Shark Aquarium - 2021 Sharktober

Shark Aquarium - 2021 Sharktober

While surface dwellers admired the ocean's natural treasures through aquariums. We admire the surface's natural treasures through underwater terrariums!

Report

2points
Requinoesis
POST
#14

Star Shark - 2021 Sharktober

Star Shark - 2021 Sharktober

Inspired by the legends of ancient sharks that peeked at the surface of the sea to admire the mysteries of the starry sky, the astronomer built his observatory to discover the secret of the stars.

Report

2points
Requinoesis
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#15

Sharks vs. Dolphin - 2021 Sharktober

Sharks vs. Dolphin - 2021 Sharktober

Dipper and Makko are seen as rivals at the mangrove school, but they're just friends who like to play video games together.

Report

2points
Requinoesis
POST
#16

Game Shark - 2020 Sharktober

Game Shark - 2020 Sharktober

Millions of years in the future, after the rise of the oceans and the triumph of sharks over the world. It is human beings who will be stereotyped as monsters by civilized sharks, in their media of entertainment and pop culture.

Report

1point
Requinoesis
POST
#17

Nerd Shark - 2020 Sharktober

Nerd Shark - 2020 Sharktober

Walking over the haunted ruins from the valley of the monoliths, the travelers continue their journey... When suddenly they are surprised by Insangoth, the crawling tomb! Will our heroes be able to face him? Roll a D20!

Report

1point
Requinoesis
POST
#18

Shark Knight

Shark Knight

The little prince of Maranos fled far away from the sea. Aboard his spaceship, he crossed the galaxy. Determined to rescue his friend, the Blue Knight, on the night that King Gand kidnapped him.

Report

0points
Requinoesis
POST
#19

Elder Shark - 2020 Sharktober

Elder Shark - 2020 Sharktober

The old sage of the astral observatory is one of the last survivors of our ancient golden age. Even stigmatized by the plague of tears, she is dedicated to sharing more than two centuries of stories to inspire our little children.

Report

0points
Requinoesis
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

Ghostly Shark - 2020 Sharktober

Ghostly Shark - 2020 Sharktober

And so I set you free, purifying you from the false and monstrous image that haunted your true spirit! Swim, a spark of the goddess, swim back to the ocean that misses you. I know this is just a fraction of you, but I will not stop until you are fully free!

Report

0points
Requinoesis
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!