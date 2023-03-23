It’s pretty easy to start a fight over food, just say you enjoy some pineapple on a pizza or call that orange Kraft product ‘cheese,’ and you’ll find a handful of people ready to go blow for blow. But cooking doesn’t have to be about the extremes, sometimes it can be nice to discuss what underappreciated and humble ingredients more cooks should give a chance. 

So one curious person asked the internet what were their ‘mediocre’ cooking opinions that they still stand by and got a heap of interesting answers. We reached out to chef Ben Ebbrell from the team at Sorted Food to get some tips for the novice home cook. So make sure you’ve eaten so scrolling won’t make you hungry, and be sure to upvote your favorite options. And if you want to see some more controversial food takes, you can find them here

More info: Reddit | Sorted

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Not every meal has to be a culinary adventure. It's fine to just eat something to not be hungry anymore.

Sanjuko_Mamaujaluko , Amina Filkins Report

14points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have days like this. Nice baked potato for dinner

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread 99% of the time, dry generic brand pasta is just *fine* for dinner. I spend all of my culinary efforts on the sauce/topping.

junkman21 , Lisa Fotios Report

13points
POST
Reviewer UK01
Reviewer UK01
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like my pasta cooked to just above mush. I know it's meant to be al dente and if I serve it to other people I know what to do, but when I'm eating it myself I cook it how I want and settle for the lectures about how it's overcooked.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread The Whopper Theorem: Larger burgers should be wider, not taller.

BenjaminGeiger , Mike Mozart Report

13points
POST

We wanted to know how a novice cook should approach the ocean of information there is online without getting overwhelmed and Ben Ebbrell from the team at Sorted Food had a few tips. "Firstly, food needn’t be stressful. Sorted has always been about finding the JOY in food and cooking. We’re a group of life-long mates who are constantly learning when it comes to food, but the bit that makes the initial hurdle easier is that we’re not doing it alone."

"Find friends or family to learn with… the collaborative experience is far less daunting. Also, don’t just learn textbook-style… grasping the details of something you don’t care about just because that’s in somebody else’s cooking education agenda. Instead find a subject, topic, ingredient, or dish that you love and begin with expanding your repertoire around that."
#4

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Broccoli is the f*****g best.

JohnnySasaki20 , Louis Hansel Report

13points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do adults out there hate broccoli? It's good if you prepare it right.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread When I say I like coffee, that means I like *all* the coffee.

I appreciate high end coffee, but I also like truck stop coffee, church basement coffee, reheated late afternoon coffee. I just like coffee.

battlelevel , Gül Işık Report

12points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is my theory on nachos.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Burgers should be very flat and overly cooked. I don't want a giant meatball of a burger wiith some artisan cut of beef. If i wanted beef I'd have a nice steak. My burgers are just the textural middle of a magical blend of condiments.

HaddockBranzini-II , stu_spivack Report

10points
POST

Ready-to-eat and pre-prepared meals and ingredients might get a bad rap. but as this list shows, reputation isn't everything. "The quality of products has come on a LONG way in recent years. In fact, they have outstretched some of their own reputations. Have a look for frozen, freeze-dried, or even canned/tinned options of the fresh versions. In many applications, not all, they end up just as good as the fresh. Sometimes, even better. Peas are a prime example… they are nutritionally better when frozen since that’s done within hours or even minutes of picking them, whereas the fresh ones you may buy in season could be days old!"
#7

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Butter on a grilled cheese.

I've tried mayo. It's just not as good.

starglitter , Dan4th Nicholas Report

10points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I grew up with butter on grilled cheese. I like it just fine, so I doubt I'll ever taste it with mayo. If you like something, why change?

0
0points
reply
#8

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Sometimes a McDonald’s cheeseburger is the only thing I want in the world. Not often but that craving hits hard!

Food-and-Wine , Mover el Bigote Report

10points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok I get this. Once in a blue moon I want the garbage burger that reminds me of being a kid and getting to "go out to eat" on special occasions.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread There are actually some really excellent frozen pizzas (Screamin' Sicilian).

d0gf15h , daveynin Report

10points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't want a pizza that screams at me, Sicilian or otherwise.

1
1point
reply

"Fusion foods remain popular… why not try some of those. Begin with a pre-made element and twist it up with the addition of an extra ingredient or two. For instance, while tomato sauce is easy to make, sometimes you might just want to skip that step and buy one. But then add in a dollop of Korean gochujang and a spoonful of creme fraiche and you have a whole different approach… the spicy fermented tang turns it into a phenomenal sauce for pre-made potato gnocchi for example," Ben added, when we wanted to know how a home cook might improve a store-bought sauce or other items.

#10

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Pretty much all of my unpopular food opinions boil down to "your food elitism is stupid."

American cheese tastes good, including kraft singles.
Spam tastes good.
Ketchup tastes good.
Who cares if someone likes their steak well done?
Nothing wrong with using minced garlic from a jar.
Nothing wrong with using pre-made spice blends.
Instant mashed potatoes taste good.

Sure, you can get better results with fresher and higher quality ingredients. But if someone doesn't have the time, money, or patience for that, who caaaaaaares.

PicturesqueCocktail , Andrew Filer Report

10points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok I see all your points but American cheese.... Just eat the wrapper too. Probably shares 95% of the same ingredients.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

I like water.

I don't need to add cordial, I don't need it to be fizzy, I don't need to add syrup or lemon/lime. Plain water is just fine.

RecognitionGloomy326 Report

10points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Water is good especially if I am out working up a sweat. Couldn't imagine being thirsty and chugging a soda or something.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

I like to judge people on whether they like McDonalds or not.

Is McDonalds fine dining ? Absolutely not. But if they honest to god say McDonalds is nasty and inedible, I don't think they are capable of thinking about food objectively. Cause that s**t is delicious from time to time as long as you stick with the classics.

People who universally say it's disgusting are just regurgitating what they think they are supposed to say.

reedzkee Report

10points
POST

Lastly, Ben was gracious enough to share some other tips and tricks he found helpful as a professional cook. "Cooking at home needn’t be a chore… but it’s easy to understand why people might think so. There’s a lot of thinking, planning, and admin to be done upfront. Pick or choose some recipes for the week, work out the shopping list, cross-check it to make sure you don’t miss anything when you go shopping, then you have to swap up on the recipe to make sure you nail it in the kitchen. Even then you’ll likely end up with food waste since the recipe calls for quantities of fresh ingredients less that the packet sizes you have to buy. Our suggestion is to outsource all of that thinking to find a smart solution. We have one, it’s free to use for a month… it’s called Sidekick. It allows you to be the hero of your kitchen and just enjoy the fun bits and great results… without the stress or food waste."
#13

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread If you live in a northern country, just buy canned tomatoes. I've wasted so much time grinding fresh but flavourless tomatoes into a watery pasta sauce

nonamee9455 , Adrian F Report

9points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad but true. The only time fresh worked for me was when a friend grew plum tomatoes, didn't like them, gave them to me 🤣

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread I will drink red wine with fish and white wine with beef. Who gives a s**t.

Blewedup , Taha Samet Arslan Report

9points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never let a so-called connoisseur keep you from enjoying what *you* enjoy, the way you enjoy it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Frying at home isn’t worth it. It’s messy, time consuming, and uses too much oil. My southern ancestors are rolling over in their graves as I type.

xxrachinwonderlandxx , Norma Mortenson Report

9points
POST
#16

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Chicken tendies are tasty even if you’re a grown a*s person

Shigy , milo-photo Report

8points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course they're tasty. *steals a chicken tender and runs under the sofa to eat it* See?

1
1point
reply
#17

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread PB&J is a great sandwich

123timing , Freddy G Report

8points
POST
#18

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread “Mouthfeel” and “deconstructed” are overused terms

cartersa87 , ELEVATE Report

8points
POST
Zaimon
Zaimon
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like to think both of these terms were invented so that restaurants with nothing remarkable to offer could have something unique to market themselves with.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread I don’t know what the best dessert in the world is, but I know it’s something baked and served warm with vanilla ice cream.

connivingbitch , Ryutaro Tsukata Report

8points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bread and butter pudding, made in a large flat dish so that there's plenty of crunchy top

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread A lot of “generic” or store brand products top the name brand. Lookin at you my sweet, sweet Frosted Mini Spooners.

Circirian , www.amazon.com Report

8points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably because they're all made in the same place then shipped of to the name brands to be packaged in their own packaging.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

Ketchup on a hot dog is fine.

Zumbrella Report

7points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a poor child my friends and I would gather up all the available condiments and mix them together to spice up our hotdogs because we felt fancy.

0
0points
reply
#22

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Jam before cream on a scone

AndrewG0NE , Calgary Reviews Report

7points
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But is it pronounced "Scone" as in "Gone" or "Scone as in "Cone"?

0
0points
reply
#23

I eat canned ravioli a few times a year.

I loved it as a kid and crave it sometimes now as 44 year old adult.

RandomAsianGuy Report

7points
POST
Elizabeth Tayler
Elizabeth Tayler
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still crave chef boyardee ravioli sometimes, but it doesn't even remotely taste the same as it used to, always disappointed.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Mustard is the most versatile condiment.

theebudha , WordRidden Report

6points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It has so many variations, honey mustard, dijan, spicy, etc. What flavors does your ketchup come in?

0
0points
reply
#25

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread "Cream of" soups are a terrific ingredient if used properly.

DryInitial9044 , Mike Mozart Report

6points
POST
#26

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread This will get me roasted because I think people will think it’s not even mediocre. More like awful lol

I like to use buttered bread for my sandwiches. All of them. Ham and cheese, chicken salad on toast, etc. butter is the first condiment I use.

ASardonicGrin , Polina Tankilevitch Report

6points
POST
Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get this. Of course you butter the bread before making it into a sandwich

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Food opinion- Italian American food is just as valid as Italian-Italian food. Just because some stuff had to me made with different versions of ingredients doesn’t mean it’s a radioactive evil sludge abomination. People get wayyyy too pissy about food cultures and trying to gatekeep it. Food is food. You need it to live. Who cares what shape of noodle it goes in your mouth? Either way, it’s gonna come out the same.

Green_Cauliflower27 , Jason Leung Report

6points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*pounces the meatball* 🎶 On top of spaghetti, all covered with cheese. I lost my poor meatball, when somebody sneezed. 🎶

1
1point
reply
#28

You will have to pry my iceberg lettuce out of my cold dead hands.

I can't imagine homemade Mexican/New Mexican/TexMex food without its cold refreshing thinly shredded crunch.

And I will never give up my "1950s" salad with iceberg, canned pickled beets, and blue cheese dressing. I'm fine if that's gross. More for me.

Fresa22 Report

6points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Refreshing thinly shredded crunch - which of the fashionable lettuces give you this

0
0points
reply
#29

I like food. Food tastes good.

carlotresca Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Velveeta is not evil.

TransportationOk1780 , Mike Mozart Report

5points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry I can't. I've had enough childhood trauma caused by Velveeta. Does it ever annually go bad? We had Sam's club blocks of it for what seemed like years. My dad would cut off the mold on the normal cheese but that stuff lasted longer than the refrigerator.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread In a lot of dishes, like American-style Bolognese, powdered garlic and onion powders are just as important if not better than using the fresh minced onions and garlic. You can add up to a whole tablespoon of each, as well as the freshly chopped stuff. Don't skimp on the dried Italian seasoning either.

Philboyd_Studge , Teja J Report

5points
POST
#32

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Totally with you on the american cheese. Everytime someone on the internet mentions american cheese, someone chimes in saying it isn't really cheese. Well so what? I can still like it.

majesticjules , Mike Mozart Report

5points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just don't call it cheese but something else. Any Pandas out here with a few suggestions?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Kraft Parmesan Grated Cheese is a multifaceted kitchen ingredient that tastes good and serves as a fantastic thickener for a variety of sauces. Anyone who complains about it being "wood pulp" or "literal cardboard" is an ignoramus who has no idea about the role or use of cellulose in vegetables or cooking in general.

WallyJade , www.amazon.com Report

5points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the plus side I have an allergic reaction to actual Parmesan. My tongue swells. I can eat Kraft no problem. I still risk the good stuff though

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Beef Wellington is overrated. Give me a juicy ribeye any day of the week.

spotless1997 , Eugene Kim Report

5points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never tasted beef wellington, but I've had lots of yummy ribeye.

0
0points
reply
#35

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread Liquid Smoke works well for a lot of things. Not every bbq chicken dinner at home has to smoke for 10 hours. It's also great for adding to dips and sandwich condiments.

beestingers , Alex Shultz Report

5points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I smoke a lot of meat and the liquid smoke just reminds me of chemicals. (I know everything is technically chemicals) Even the fast smoking covers don't really give enough time to slowly permeate and just taste weird.

0
0points
reply
#36

Fries dipped in mayo! I like ketchup but mayo is def better.

ShaniMeow Report

5points
POST
#37

56 Of The Most “Mediocre” Food Opinions That People Shared On This Twitter Thread chili has beans

Uareatfaultandonlyu , Joel Bez Report

4points
POST
#38

Kraft Mac and cheese is the superior boxed Mac even if it’s mid.

Rubyloveskisses Report

4points
POST
#39

Hamburger helper is delicious and Spam is only good when fried/griddled.

wasting_time_n_life Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Not all burgers fulfill the same craving. There are like four stages of burger and each meets a different need.

S****y fast food burgers like Jack N the Box or Wendy's.
Still fast food but less s****y like In N Out, Five Guys or White Castle.
Sit down chain burgers like Red Robin, The Habit, etc.
Restaurant burgers which are typically thick and "fancy" in some way like special cheeses or sauces.

Personally I almost never go for a restaurant burger because I prefer thin pattied smash burgers. But I can crave a burger and mean something different on this list every time.

AureliaDrakshall Report

4points
POST
#41

Fried Bologna with mustard on white bread is a delicacy.

Mb240d74 Report

4points
POST
#42

Cream cheese on hot dogs is good. Shout out to Seattle for teaching me the dark arts.

Brozilean Report

4points
POST
#43

Costco hot dog is the best quick lunch in the USA.

TUEB0R Report

3points
POST
#44

Boxed cake mix is the way to go - just add an extra egg, use milk , butter instead of oil, homemade frosting, and so on..

NikkiZ4 Report

3points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't most cake bakers just use premade anyway

0
0points
reply
#45

Mushy, sticky rice is delicious.

Not everything is better topped with a fried egg.

Salmon skin is gross.

KetoLurkerHere Report

3points
POST
#46

Philadelphia cream cheese or no cream cheese at all

subiegal2013 Report

3points
POST
#47

The best vessel for emulsifying salad dressings is a shaker bottle with a ball whisk (you know, the ones made for mixing up protein powder).

The_Real_Axel Report

3points
POST
#48

As a Mexican, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Burrito Beach, and Qdoba are absurdly fire. I hate when I have pretentious mexican family or friends say “ew that’s not even real Mexican food” like no s**t Sherlock, I didn’t think a Doritos locos Supreme taco, or my burrito bowl was the real deal on authentic Mexican eats. I don’t crave Mexican food and say “damn, I need some Taco Bell”. When I crave Taco Bell I get Taco Bell. It’s good damn it, and I’m tired of pretending it’s not. Diablo sauce> anything else

ElderberryCertain Report

3points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do like Diablo sauce but my own home grown home made fermented sauce is my favorite

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

powdered buttermilk is totally legit. Now I only buy a carton of buttermilk if I run out of powdered.

Also if I'm not feeling like it , I have no problem using pre ground spices.

skitchawin Report

3points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Totally agree. Can't find buttermilk locally anyway. The good powdered milk, heavy cream, buttermilk is great for sauces and don't have to reduce. Just add directly. It doesn't get wasted or go bad nearly as fast

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Sometimes the Little Caesar’s pepperoni hits just right.

(Pizza pizza)

lissawaxlerarts Report

3points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It usually hits me in the knee.

0
0points
reply
#51

I dunno about burgers- not big on cheeseburgers in general- but it surely is the only way to have a struggle meal toasted cheese sandwich. On cheapo buttered white sandwich bread.

riverrocks452 Report

3points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely. Doesn't work with brown bread or sourdough

0
0points
reply
#52

Mayonnaise is versatile



You can use it in place of vegetable oil & eggs for cookies!

5teerPike Report

3points
POST
#53

Ketchup belongs on hot dogs

f_moss3 Report

3points
POST
#54

Asian culinary just tastes better in restaurants. No amount of effort will fix the lack of flavor in homemade asian food.

NitaraThot Report

3points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just use msg and high heat?

0
0points
reply
#55

But have you tried a burger with Muenster?

JacPhlash Report

1point
POST
#56

I like jarred pasta sauce (with some additions to make it tastier) and imo it's not worth the hassle of making sauce from scratch. (tomato sauce only, not alfredo, homemade alfredo is THE BEST.)

floppleshmirken Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!