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After Trying To Conform To Beauty Standards, Shania Twain Reveals Terrifying Side Effects Of Her Transformation
Shania Twain smiling on stage, holding a microphone. Her beauty standards transformation has terrifying side effects.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Trying To Conform To Beauty Standards, Shania Twain Reveals Terrifying Side Effects Of Her Transformation

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Even the biggest icons sometimes don’t like what their mirror shows them.

Case in point: Shania Twain, who recently opened up about a dark period in her life, where she spoke about all the “unhealthy things” she did to become “thinner” and trim her waistline.

She admitted that the process of making her feel stage-ready led her to be “malnourished,” and she even suffered a serious injury at the time.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Shania Twain opened up about a dark period in her life during a recent interview with The Times.
    • The music icon, 60, said did “very unhealthy things” at the time to become “thinner.”
    • Things took a positive turn when the effects of menopause took over and settled in her life.
    • Reports revealed that the singer’s life will soon be turned into a biopic.

    Shania Twain opened up about a dark period in her life during a recent interview

    Shania Twain on stage performing with her guitar, revealing her transformation to beauty standards.

    Image credits: Denise Truscello/WireImage

    In an industry obsessed with staying young and thin, Shania Twain spoke about the battles she has endured to feel like she is still in shape.

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    The 60-year-old queen of country pop spoke about her 2019 Las Vegas residency, during which time she wasn’t comfortable with the way her body looked.

    Shania Twain smiles, adjusting her hair during a performance, showing her beauty standards transformation.

    Image credits: Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

    A tweet by Kent Lindstrom about Madonna's age, referencing beauty standards and transformation.

    Image credits: KLind62526

    “I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body,” she told The Times in a new interview published Sunday.

    “I’m, like, ‘Oh, I cannot stand this changing body.’ But that was so unhealthy,” said The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! hitmaker.

    “Who cannot look at themselves in the mirror?” she added.

    The country music icon spoke about all the “unhealthy things” she did to become “thinner”

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    Side-by-side comparison of Shania Twain in 2020 and 2026, highlighting her beauty standards transformation.

    Image credits: Mike Smith/NBC/Getty Images / David Becker/Getty Images

    A tweet by @Dev574 commenting on retirement age superstars, alluding to beauty standards transformation.

    Image credits: NorthTactics

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    The singer said she was following her regular routine as she was growing older; yet, her body underwent natural changes that she couldn’t control.

    “So, all of a sudden, I’m bloating and I’m definitely not in control,” she said. “I can’t just lose five pounds.”

    That’s when she began doing “very unhealthy things” to trim her waistline.

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    Screenshot of a tweet asking when Shania Twain started doing singing lingerie shows, part of her transformation.

    Image credits: Musky359Now

    “I was working my body more than I was feeding it to keep up with the strain,” she said during the interview.

    Her obsessive drive “to be thinner” made her push her body so much that she wound up being “malnourished,” she said.

    What made matters worse was going onstage one night during her Las Vegas residency and sustaining a thigh injury.

    When adults do not enjoy the benefits of a balanced diet, they show signs of malnourishment and malnutrition, which stops the body from performing at its best.

    Shania Twain smiling in a purple t-shirt, showcasing her transformation and new beauty standards.

    Image credits: shaniatwain

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    Depending on the type of undernutrition, adults may experience visible muscle wasting, weight loss, changes in skin such as paleness, dryness, or flakiness, hair thinning, brittle nails, falling sick often, and so on.

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    Malnutrition, caused by skipping meals, could lead to stress, slow metabolism, and blood sugar crashes in the short run, while in the long run, it could lead to increased risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

    “In starvation mode, when your body finishes its preferred energy source (glucose), it will switch to burning fat (a state of ketosis),” said Amanda Spina, a registered dietitian at Banner Health. “As this fasting phase continues, it may also start breaking down protein in the form of muscle tissue, which can damage your kidneys.”

    The Man! I Feel Like A Woman! Singer said she put her body through so much that she became “malnourished”

    Screenshot of a tweet implying Shania Twain has a side job as a Vegas showgirl, discussing her transformation.

    Image credits: annticki

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    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Shania Twain's attire, mentioning her transformation and beauty standards.

    Image credits: mzdawn2026

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    For Twain, things took a positive turn when she entered menopause, making her completely change the way she looked at her body and herself.

    “Now I’m like, bring on the mirrors, I’m going to look at myself all day long!” she told the outlet. “Menopause has been very good for me because I’ve learned that some things you cannot control.”

    Menopause, a natural part of aging, marks the end of an individual’s productive years. It is defined as the point at which an individual has completed 12 consecutive months without experiencing their period.

    Shania Twain holding a small dog, wearing a hat and jacket, showing her transformation aftermath.

    Image credits: shaniatwain

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    The average age of menopause in the US is 52 years old, but the transition to menopause, known as perimenopause, usually begins in one’s mid-40s.

    Menopause symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, cold flashes, mood swings, difficulty sleeping, vaginal dryness, irregular periods, and so on.

    The Grammy winner said she has “always” been “insecure” about her body since she was young because of being touched inappropriately

    Shania Twain enjoying a drink by the beach, before her transformation and beauty standards conformity side effects.

    Image credits: shaniatwain

    Twain previously revealed that she “was always insecure about [her] body” because she was “touched inappropriately so many times” throughout her youth.

    “I was in ab*s*ve situations where you hate being a woman,” she told Us Weekly last year. “I hated being a girl. My mother goes, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ and I said, ‘A bodybuilder.’”

    The singer said she wanted to be a “big, strong man” that nobody wanted to mess around with. “No one was going to touch my arm or my a** or anything unless I was OK with it,” she added.

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    A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

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    When the effects of menopause took her life, she said there was a “big change” in her attitude towards her appearance.

    “Do you think I care if I’ve got a roll? No, I’m not focusing on that. I’m happy when I look in the mirror, I’m not cringing when I look in the mirror,” she told Mirror in 2024.

    “What’s unfortunate is that, when I was younger, I was doing that,” she added. “When I started to realise I had been missing out on whatever I am, I knew it was time to make a major change.”

    The life of the You’re Still The One singer is reportedly going to be turned into a biopic

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    The five-time Grammy winner opened for Harry Styles earlier this month for his Together, Together tour stop at Wembley Stadium and is expected to rock the same London venue on certain dates till July 4.

    Her life is also reportedly set to become the subject of a biopic, written by Leah McKendrick.

    Some netizens related hard to Shania Twain’s struggles with body image

    Social media comment about Shania Twain and other old stars conforming to beauty standards.

    Social media comment questioning Shania Twain's transformation and beauty standards conformity.

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    Social media comment mentioning surgery as part of Shania Twain's beauty standards transformation.

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    Social media comment advising Shania Twain to be authentic instead of conforming to beauty standards.

    Screenshot of a comment about Shania Twain's beauty standards transformation and side effects.

    Screenshot of a comment questioning Shania Twain's transformation and beauty standards.

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    Screenshot of a comment discussing Shania Twain's transformation, beauty standards, and aging gracefully.

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    Screenshot of a comment on Shania Twain's transformation and changes in her appearance.

    Screenshot of a comment on Shania Twain's transformation related to GLP-1 medications for beauty standards.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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