'I Don't Want A Female Working On My Car': Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker
Feminism, Social Issues

'I Don't Want A Female Working On My Car': Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Liucija Adomaite and
Justinas Keturka

The automotive industry has long been known as a “male-centric” business. Not only are car adverts guilty of personifying gender stereotypes, but sexist remarks about women drivers still exist in our progressing society.

This recent video shared on the TikTok channel Superkrazykarens sheds a light on how some customers contribute to the reinforcement of these gender stereotypes.

The video shows a female employee named Autumn from a Central Chevrolet auto service center talking on the phone with a “Karen” customer. The customer demanded to speak to a male mechanic, maddening people online.

The recent video that went viral on TikTok shows how gender stereotypes and sexism in the automotive industry still exist

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Image credits: stokkete (not the actual photo)

A customer called this all-female service department with a weird request

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

She demanded a male mechanic to work on her car and this is how the chat unfolded  ‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Image credits: superkrazykarens

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Image credits: superkrazykarens

Employee: Central Chevrolet Service, this is Autumn.

Customer: Autumn, I didn’t ask for a female. I would like to talk to a male. My opinion is females don’t belong in the service department. [They should be] behind the scenes, doing the paperwork.

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Image credits: superkrazykarens

Employee: Um, OK, um, there’s not a male in our service department.

Customer: Then you can let me talk to Mike Ashford or somebody.

Employee: OK, hang on one second, I’ll get you over to Mike Ashford.

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Image credits: superkrazykarens

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Image credits: superkrazykarens

Customer: Autumn, I need to make an appointment for Saturday morning 8 o’clock. I just hope there’s no females on the desk when I get there.

Employee: There’s no males in our service department, ma’am, so, unfortunately…

Customer: Oh my God, that is totally messed up. I need my oil changed but there better be a male mechanic that I can talk to.

Image credits: superkrazykarens

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Image credits: superkrazykarens

Another employee: We don’t have any appointments available on Saturday morning anyway.

Employee: I’m gonna get you [transferred] to a sales manager since there’s no males in service, but there’s a male in sales…

Customer: As long as there is a male in the shop to change my oil, that will be fine. I do not wanna female working on my car and I’ll tell you why, the last time I headed out there to have something done, it was a 5-minute job. I sat there a freaking hour, and I had to go track down a male to get my car because females were incompetent.

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Image credits: superkrazykarens

Here is the full TikTok video of the infamous conversation

@superkrazykarens Credit: @Rachel Need more Karens? You know where to go! #karensinthewild #karen #publicfreakout #confrontation #karens #crazy #karenalret #psycho ♬ original sound – Super Krazy Karens

And this is how people reacted to it

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

‘I Don’t Want A Female Working On My Car’: Karen Refuses To Be Helped By A Woman At Auto Service, Demands A Male Worker

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Spocks's Mom
Spocks's Mom
Community Member
26 minutes ago

My one and only requirement for someone to work on my car is that they do a good job.

0
0points
reply
POST
