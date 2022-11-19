Hello, dear Readers, welcome to Bored Panda. We’ll be your witty servers this evening. We have something tantalizing to share with you. The main dish consists of hilariously relatable server life memes with a side dish of, “Oh, God, that’s literally my life.” And for dessert, we have a fabulous concoction that we like to call Laughing Through The Pain(™). What can we get you to drink with that?

Working as a server or waiter can be utterly exhausting, thoroughly frustrating, and make you reevaluate what you think you know about humankind. It’s a tough job that can leave you daydreaming about greener pastures. The r/Serverlife subreddit is an online community that is dedicated to servers to talk and vent about work. Some of their memes are absolutely hilarious… and incredibly relatable to anyone who’s ever waited tables.

Scroll down for their funniest and most accurate memes, Pandas. While you’re upvoting the memes that hit waaay too close to home (or, well, work), have a think about what tips you’d share with someone who just started waiting tables. Don’t forget to tip your servers!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Upvote Or Face 10 Shifts Bad Luck

Upvote Or Face 10 Shifts Bad Luck

LukewarmLatte Report

16points
POST
#2

Works Every Single Time

Works Every Single Time

kiry0 Report

15points
POST
#3

I Haven’t Served In A Year Because Of The Pandemic (I Miss It) But I Saw This Photo And Immediately Was Triggered. I Thought I’d Share With Fellow Servers

I Haven’t Served In A Year Because Of The Pandemic (I Miss It) But I Saw This Photo And Immediately Was Triggered. I Thought I’d Share With Fellow Servers

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
View more comments

The r/Serverlife subreddit has been around for more than 8 years. It was founded all the way back in late May of 2014. At the time of writing, the community was 73.3k members strong.

The mod team invites redditors to take off their aprons, have a glass, and chat about work. “Cause c'mon, as much as you act like you don't wanna talk about it, you do. I know!” Aside from hilarious memes, these internet users also speak up about their job experiences. Rude customers are just the tip of the iceberg!
#4

I Love Our Cooks But This Is How It Is At The Restaurant I Work At Lol (Slight Exaggeration)

I Love Our Cooks But This Is How It Is At The Restaurant I Work At Lol (Slight Exaggeration)

princessedaisy Report

13points
POST
#5

Every. Time

Every. Time

kimbasal Report

13points
POST
#6

Where Are My Sunday Brunch People At?

Where Are My Sunday Brunch People At?

athena-maeve Report

12points
POST

At the core of working as a server lies a singular mission: making your guests’ experience at the restaurant memorable. In a good way, of course! Nobody wants to have wine spilled all over their fancy clothes, after all.

A great waiter is bound to have high emotional intelligence. In other words, they know how to communicate well with others, can adapt to unexpected social situations, and will be able to make someone feel right at home.
#7

Guilty As Charged

Guilty As Charged

ItsYaBoiCyrus , twitter.com Report

11points
POST
#8

This Happened Last Night

This Happened Last Night

icedcoffee4eva Report

11points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My son just started a job as a server, they close at about 10 this day, his dad waited until 11, he said the restaurant has to serve people that come in before 10, so yep people really come in at 9:50 and order food and drinks, one day he said 3 different people came in 5 minutes before closing, who the hell does that??

1
1point
reply
#9

Compliments To The Chef

Compliments To The Chef

meowzra , twitter.com Report

10points
POST
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man is Tyler good with boiling bags and microwaving!

1
1point
reply

Waiting on someone is all about balance. You have to be welcoming and helpful without groveling. You have to be genuinely pleasant without pretending to be over-the-top happy that your table is about to have the most amazing time everrrr! Professional, calm, and always present without disturbing anyone.

A great server enhances the entire dining experience and ensures repeat customers. Meanwhile, a bad server is someone who drives everyone away with rudeness, incompetence, and arrogance. In other words, any restaurant is more or less an accurate microcosm of human society!
#10

This Family Overheard Me Being Called The N Word And Cheered Me Up

This Family Overheard Me Being Called The N Word And Cheered Me Up

imbalancedlibra82 Report

10points
POST
#11

You Want The Behind The Scenes Dining Experience... You Got It

You Want The Behind The Scenes Dining Experience... You Got It

evalouise90 Report

9points
POST
#12

Forever The Struggle

Forever The Struggle

portado11 , twitter.com Report

9points
POST

Sooner or later, you’ll have to deal with a rude customer. There’s hardly a job in the world without run-ins with unpleasant peeps from time to time. But in the food service industry, it’s part and parcel of the job experience. Servers don’t just take your orders, bring you food, and send you the check in paper airplane form. They’re problem solvers! They are the face of the entire establishment and act as the bridge between the hungry-hungry customers and the kitchen.

So there you are, always on your feet, dealing with dissatisfaction, and juggling gastronomic vernacular as well as Gordon Ramsay. If you work at a fancy restaurant with a good reputation, and you’ve got a ton of experience to back up your awesome skills, you can rest assured—you’re financially stable. However, if you’re employed at your regular, run-of-the-mill restaurant, whether you’re compensated fairly depends a lot on your country’s laws.
#13

Church Is Over

Church Is Over

msneco Report

9points
POST
#14

Amen

Amen

Disastrous-Battle-82 , twitter.com Report

9points
POST
The Drowning Gorilla
The Drowning Gorilla
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly! Don't experiment on animals, experiment on people who thought waiters are clueless animals.

0
0points
reply
#15

I Need A Job

I Need A Job

santanabanana , twitter.com Report

9points
POST
Midnightoil
Midnightoil
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I myself tip well. But I think of someone who can barely afford to go out to an inexpensive meal.Why is it up to us to provide any tip? Your employer should not expect us to pay your wages. Just sayin.

1
1point
reply

For instance, tipping your server isn’t a custom that’s regularly practiced in European countries. There are laws in place which mean that the service charge is already included in the price you see on the menu. Things are pretty darn straightforward.

Meanwhile, in the US, it all depends on your particular state. If you’re considered to be a ‘tipped employee,’ the way your minimum wage is calculated can be very different from the actual minimum wage. Say you’re living in California, right? The minimum wage there is $15/hour. Meanwhile, the tipped wage is also $15/hour. However, in Alabama, the minimum wage is $7.25. The tipped wage? $2.13. The rest of their wage comes from tips. This means that some American servers desperately need their customers to tip. And to tip well.
#16

This Deserves To Be Here

This Deserves To Be Here

treeconfetti Report

9points
POST
#17

It Finally Happened!! Told My Customer I Would Be Lucky If I Made $200 On This Horrific Shift, And He Made Sure I Did. People Can Be Great

It Finally Happened!! Told My Customer I Would Be Lucky If I Made $200 On This Horrific Shift, And He Made Sure I Did. People Can Be Great

rluw Report

9points
POST
#18

Pls... Stop... Talking

Pls... Stop... Talking

ZoraKnight Report

8points
POST

When your ability to put food on the table and keep a roof over your family’s heads depends almost entirely on the goodwill of your customers, you’re left with a ton of pressure in your daily life. If you happen to get a stingy or rude customer, you might not be able to make ends meet.

Of course, not everyone who’s rude to their waiters is evil incarnate. Some folks simply had a bad day. However, there are people out there who use their rudeness as a weapon, trying to weasel out discounts and to generally make others have an awful day. The way to handle them is to stay professional throughout the interaction. Try not to take their comments personally. If you’re harassed, however, speak to your manager. Ask them to step in.
#19

Sparkling

Sparkling

PreviousMap5 Report

8points
POST
#20

“Waiting Tables Is Just Entry Level Work. Anybody Can Do It…”

“Waiting Tables Is Just Entry Level Work. Anybody Can Do It…”

caribouMARVELOUS Report

8points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this stems from actually physical work

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

Personality

Personality

261989 Report

8points
POST

A while back, Bored Panda spoke to a server at a fancy restaurant, who had once waited on the musician, Seal. “He could not have been nicer. Tipped well, made friendly, genuine, conversation with the staff, just radiated kindness. It was really an encounter I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she told us during an interview, earlier.

Unfortunately, not everyone was as pleasant to work with as him. The server explained to Bored Panda that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the biggest challenge was working for little pay. Since the start of the pandemic, some new problems appeared alongside the abysmal wages that are unable to catch up with inflation. Some customers physically threatened the members of staff over safety requirements. Others pick fights over insignificant details. More and more people have been on edge.
#22

Church Crowd Sucks

Church Crowd Sucks

ASPICYGRL Report

8points
POST
#23

The Sunday Brunch Crowd Has Finally Been Served

The Sunday Brunch Crowd Has Finally Been Served

Smooth_Leopard4725 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#24

Pain

Pain

mullethaver Report

8points
POST
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can’t afford to tip then you obviously can’t afford to eat out either

0
0points
reply
View more comments

“I spend more time now soothing tantruming adults than I do running food. Just last night a customer followed me out to the parking lot and tried to take down my license plate because I charged him for extra ketchup, (as per our business policy, written on the menu),” the restaurant employee revealed to us.

“So, the biggest problem with being a server right now is, in short, that many people treat us as sub-human trash. Say hello, look us in the eye when you order, leave a tip, and don’t call us names or threaten us. Is it so much to ask?” she said.
#25

A Spanish Speaking Couple Came Into The Restaurant Today. She Translated This On Her Phone For Me. Made My Day

A Spanish Speaking Couple Came Into The Restaurant Today. She Translated This On Her Phone For Me. Made My Day

MiaPharaoh_ Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Genius Move

Genius Move

meowzra Report

8points
POST
#27

I Felt This Belonged Here!

I Felt This Belonged Here!

drogonfireball Report

7points
POST

“The essence of being a good server is making sure everyone leaves the meal having had a nice time. The essence of being a great server is making sure everyone leaves the meal having had a memorable time. I’m always on the lookout for anything extra I can do to make the night special for our guests. If I overhear a birthday mentioned, we bring out a piece of cake. If someone comes in wearing a Dolphins jersey, we’ll turn on that game if they’re playing. We take pride in our work.”

If you happen to see someone raging at a server, think about stepping in. Even if they appear to be unbothered by all of the rudeness, it means a lot to the staff to have someone on their side.
#28

Table Of 12 People, Last To Leave The Restaurant. Totally Worth It!!

Table Of 12 People, Last To Leave The Restaurant. Totally Worth It!!

Major_Emphasis3101 Report

7points
POST
hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was like woah massive tip but that’s only under $50 per person. Like still a good tip but shocking that more large tables don’t do it

0
0points
reply
#29

No, Its Ok, I'm Not Busy Or Anything

No, Its Ok, I'm Not Busy Or Anything

LurkisMcGurkis Report

7points
POST
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He doesn't care. He can't hear you anyway.

1
1point
reply
#30

I’ve Seen It Too Many Times

I’ve Seen It Too Many Times

Independent_genZ Report

7points
POST

“The server may look unbothered, but that’s because it’s their job. ‘The customer is always right,’ is one of the only pieces of training many of us get. It is literally our job to be sure tables leave happy. We cannot argue with you. So, just because they’re smiling on the outside doesn’t mean they’re not offended, or even feeling unsafe, on the inside,” the server told Bored Panda.

“If you’re not comfortable saying something to the abusive customer directly, just find a manager and quietly inform them of what’s going on, they’ll take it from there. A lot of servers are students who are too nervous about losing the job or looking unprofessional to ask for help. And, as someone eating in the restaurant rather than working there, your words will carry far more weight with the harasser than ours would anyways.”
#31

Door Dasher Asked For A Drink Holder…. Hold My Apron

Door Dasher Asked For A Drink Holder…. Hold My Apron

cvayle Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#32

No Im Not Making It Less Oily For You

No Im Not Making It Less Oily For You

VengaboysVEVO Report

6points
POST
#33

Also During That Sunday Brunch Shift!

Also During That Sunday Brunch Shift!

OnTheCouchBored Report

6points
POST
#34

Anyone Else?

Anyone Else?

aatlasfalls Report

6points
POST
#35

Order

Order

caitlynhow Report

6points
POST
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have friend who does that sometimes. I get irritated with him if he orders something a head I of me. Waiting for him to get done so I can order what I want w/o modify my order.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

This, But With Coffee

This, But With Coffee

Mirantibus88 Report

5points
POST
LB
LB
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did this earlier this week! A real forehead-slapping moment.

0
0points
reply
#37

Impossible

Impossible

GoodSquirrelGoneBad Report

5points
POST
#38

Customers Have Been Completely Unhinged Post-Quarantine

Customers Have Been Completely Unhinged Post-Quarantine

tisonlikebison Report

5points
POST
#39

The New Hostess

The New Hostess

Mo4595 Report

5points
POST
#40

Double Shifts For Days…

Double Shifts For Days…

cbear0212 Report

5points
POST
#41

Every. Freaking. Table

Every. Freaking. Table

sizlecs Report

5points
POST
#42

It Be Like That Tho

It Be Like That Tho

xXCaptianKirkXx Report

5points
POST
#43

If You Know, You Know

If You Know, You Know

wetkneeee Report

4points
POST
#44

Yall

Yall

notamurderer_promise Report

3points
POST
#45

A Fellow Server Got Hit Tonight

A Fellow Server Got Hit Tonight

exitsilverlegion Report

3points
POST
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could make it right. If people can not leave a decent tip, then they should not go out to eat or spend less on food so they can leave a decent tip.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Is This Legal? (In Mississippi For Context)

Is This Legal? (In Mississippi For Context)

Fit_Ad3301 Report

3points
POST
Amber.exe (She/They)
Amber.exe (She/They)
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Mississippian it matters on what establishment. I know myn doesn't and idk who controls it

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!