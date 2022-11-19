Server Life: 46 Memes Anyone Who’s Worked In The Service Industry Will Relate To
Hello, dear Readers, welcome to Bored Panda. We’ll be your witty servers this evening. We have something tantalizing to share with you. The main dish consists of hilariously relatable server life memes with a side dish of, “Oh, God, that’s literally my life.” And for dessert, we have a fabulous concoction that we like to call Laughing Through The Pain(™). What can we get you to drink with that?
Working as a server or waiter can be utterly exhausting, thoroughly frustrating, and make you reevaluate what you think you know about humankind. It’s a tough job that can leave you daydreaming about greener pastures. The r/Serverlife subreddit is an online community that is dedicated to servers to talk and vent about work. Some of their memes are absolutely hilarious… and incredibly relatable to anyone who’s ever waited tables.
Scroll down for their funniest and most accurate memes, Pandas. While you’re upvoting the memes that hit waaay too close to home (or, well, work), have a think about what tips you’d share with someone who just started waiting tables. Don’t forget to tip your servers!
Upvote Or Face 10 Shifts Bad Luck
Works Every Single Time
I Haven’t Served In A Year Because Of The Pandemic (I Miss It) But I Saw This Photo And Immediately Was Triggered. I Thought I’d Share With Fellow Servers
The r/Serverlife subreddit has been around for more than 8 years. It was founded all the way back in late May of 2014. At the time of writing, the community was 73.3k members strong.
The mod team invites redditors to take off their aprons, have a glass, and chat about work. “Cause c'mon, as much as you act like you don't wanna talk about it, you do. I know!” Aside from hilarious memes, these internet users also speak up about their job experiences. Rude customers are just the tip of the iceberg!
I Love Our Cooks But This Is How It Is At The Restaurant I Work At Lol (Slight Exaggeration)
Where Are My Sunday Brunch People At?
At the core of working as a server lies a singular mission: making your guests’ experience at the restaurant memorable. In a good way, of course! Nobody wants to have wine spilled all over their fancy clothes, after all.
A great waiter is bound to have high emotional intelligence. In other words, they know how to communicate well with others, can adapt to unexpected social situations, and will be able to make someone feel right at home.
Guilty As Charged
This Happened Last Night
My son just started a job as a server, they close at about 10 this day, his dad waited until 11, he said the restaurant has to serve people that come in before 10, so yep people really come in at 9:50 and order food and drinks, one day he said 3 different people came in 5 minutes before closing, who the hell does that??
Compliments To The Chef
Waiting on someone is all about balance. You have to be welcoming and helpful without groveling. You have to be genuinely pleasant without pretending to be over-the-top happy that your table is about to have the most amazing time everrrr! Professional, calm, and always present without disturbing anyone.
A great server enhances the entire dining experience and ensures repeat customers. Meanwhile, a bad server is someone who drives everyone away with rudeness, incompetence, and arrogance. In other words, any restaurant is more or less an accurate microcosm of human society!
This Family Overheard Me Being Called The N Word And Cheered Me Up
You Want The Behind The Scenes Dining Experience... You Got It
Forever The Struggle
Sooner or later, you’ll have to deal with a rude customer. There’s hardly a job in the world without run-ins with unpleasant peeps from time to time. But in the food service industry, it’s part and parcel of the job experience. Servers don’t just take your orders, bring you food, and send you the check in paper airplane form. They’re problem solvers! They are the face of the entire establishment and act as the bridge between the hungry-hungry customers and the kitchen.
So there you are, always on your feet, dealing with dissatisfaction, and juggling gastronomic vernacular as well as Gordon Ramsay. If you work at a fancy restaurant with a good reputation, and you’ve got a ton of experience to back up your awesome skills, you can rest assured—you’re financially stable. However, if you’re employed at your regular, run-of-the-mill restaurant, whether you’re compensated fairly depends a lot on your country’s laws.
Church Is Over
Amen
Exactly! Don't experiment on animals, experiment on people who thought waiters are clueless animals.
I Need A Job
I myself tip well. But I think of someone who can barely afford to go out to an inexpensive meal.Why is it up to us to provide any tip? Your employer should not expect us to pay your wages. Just sayin.
For instance, tipping your server isn’t a custom that’s regularly practiced in European countries. There are laws in place which mean that the service charge is already included in the price you see on the menu. Things are pretty darn straightforward.
Meanwhile, in the US, it all depends on your particular state. If you’re considered to be a ‘tipped employee,’ the way your minimum wage is calculated can be very different from the actual minimum wage. Say you’re living in California, right? The minimum wage there is $15/hour. Meanwhile, the tipped wage is also $15/hour. However, in Alabama, the minimum wage is $7.25. The tipped wage? $2.13. The rest of their wage comes from tips. This means that some American servers desperately need their customers to tip. And to tip well.
This Deserves To Be Here
It Finally Happened!! Told My Customer I Would Be Lucky If I Made $200 On This Horrific Shift, And He Made Sure I Did. People Can Be Great
Pls... Stop... Talking
When your ability to put food on the table and keep a roof over your family’s heads depends almost entirely on the goodwill of your customers, you’re left with a ton of pressure in your daily life. If you happen to get a stingy or rude customer, you might not be able to make ends meet.
Of course, not everyone who’s rude to their waiters is evil incarnate. Some folks simply had a bad day. However, there are people out there who use their rudeness as a weapon, trying to weasel out discounts and to generally make others have an awful day. The way to handle them is to stay professional throughout the interaction. Try not to take their comments personally. If you’re harassed, however, speak to your manager. Ask them to step in.
Sparkling
“Waiting Tables Is Just Entry Level Work. Anybody Can Do It…”
Personality
A while back, Bored Panda spoke to a server at a fancy restaurant, who had once waited on the musician, Seal. “He could not have been nicer. Tipped well, made friendly, genuine, conversation with the staff, just radiated kindness. It was really an encounter I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she told us during an interview, earlier.
Unfortunately, not everyone was as pleasant to work with as him. The server explained to Bored Panda that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the biggest challenge was working for little pay. Since the start of the pandemic, some new problems appeared alongside the abysmal wages that are unable to catch up with inflation. Some customers physically threatened the members of staff over safety requirements. Others pick fights over insignificant details. More and more people have been on edge.
Church Crowd Sucks
The Sunday Brunch Crowd Has Finally Been Served
Pain
If you can’t afford to tip then you obviously can’t afford to eat out either
“I spend more time now soothing tantruming adults than I do running food. Just last night a customer followed me out to the parking lot and tried to take down my license plate because I charged him for extra ketchup, (as per our business policy, written on the menu),” the restaurant employee revealed to us.
“So, the biggest problem with being a server right now is, in short, that many people treat us as sub-human trash. Say hello, look us in the eye when you order, leave a tip, and don’t call us names or threaten us. Is it so much to ask?” she said.
A Spanish Speaking Couple Came Into The Restaurant Today. She Translated This On Her Phone For Me. Made My Day
I Felt This Belonged Here!
“The essence of being a good server is making sure everyone leaves the meal having had a nice time. The essence of being a great server is making sure everyone leaves the meal having had a memorable time. I’m always on the lookout for anything extra I can do to make the night special for our guests. If I overhear a birthday mentioned, we bring out a piece of cake. If someone comes in wearing a Dolphins jersey, we’ll turn on that game if they’re playing. We take pride in our work.”
If you happen to see someone raging at a server, think about stepping in. Even if they appear to be unbothered by all of the rudeness, it means a lot to the staff to have someone on their side.
Table Of 12 People, Last To Leave The Restaurant. Totally Worth It!!
I was like woah massive tip but that’s only under $50 per person. Like still a good tip but shocking that more large tables don’t do it
No, Its Ok, I'm Not Busy Or Anything
I’ve Seen It Too Many Times
“The server may look unbothered, but that’s because it’s their job. ‘The customer is always right,’ is one of the only pieces of training many of us get. It is literally our job to be sure tables leave happy. We cannot argue with you. So, just because they’re smiling on the outside doesn’t mean they’re not offended, or even feeling unsafe, on the inside,” the server told Bored Panda.
“If you’re not comfortable saying something to the abusive customer directly, just find a manager and quietly inform them of what’s going on, they’ll take it from there. A lot of servers are students who are too nervous about losing the job or looking unprofessional to ask for help. And, as someone eating in the restaurant rather than working there, your words will carry far more weight with the harasser than ours would anyways.”
Door Dasher Asked For A Drink Holder…. Hold My Apron
No Im Not Making It Less Oily For You
Also During That Sunday Brunch Shift!
Anyone Else?
Order
I have friend who does that sometimes. I get irritated with him if he orders something a head I of me. Waiting for him to get done so I can order what I want w/o modify my order.
This, But With Coffee
Impossible
Customers Have Been Completely Unhinged Post-Quarantine
The New Hostess
Double Shifts For Days…
Every. Freaking. Table
It Be Like That Tho
If You Know, You Know
Yall
A Fellow Server Got Hit Tonight
I wish I could make it right. If people can not leave a decent tip, then they should not go out to eat or spend less on food so they can leave a decent tip.
Is This Legal? (In Mississippi For Context)
As a Mississippian it matters on what establishment. I know myn doesn't and idk who controls it