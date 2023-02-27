“I’m 22, And I Do Not Have Children”: Server Tells Customers She Has Kids For Better Tips, Divides The Internet

Being a server is hard work. You have to be a master multi-tasker, an expert schmoozer, and maybe even a part-time mind-reader. Plus, you always have to bring your A-game; on-the-job performance has a huge effect on your tips.

But recently, a waitress from LA who goes online by Deirdre made a TikTok, telling her followers she discovered an unusual way that allows her to pocket more money. And it doesn’t involve any extra effort per se. Just a dash of deceit.

“Okay, so I’m a server in Los Angeles, and I discovered a really cool hack today”

“If you’re a server you should definitely use it too. So basically, I work at a brunch spot. And there’s a lot of families and a lot of kids. And today I had these people come in. Their kids made a mess. ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry.’ And for some reason, instead of saying my usual, ‘Oh, that’s okay. I’ll clean it up.’ I said, ‘That’s okay. I have little ones at home.'”

“And we were talking and they left me such a good tip. And so I did that all day”

“And they were like, ‘Oh, my God, like, how old are your kids?’ And I was like, ‘two and four. And they’re really cute, but they’re right at that age, you know, they don’t understand that, like, you know, can’t be, you know, pouring stuff all over the place.’ And we were talking and they left me such a good tip. And so I did that all day. And my tips were so much higher than they usually are. For the record. I’m 22 and I do not have children. But I just told people that I had kids and they left me like, hella tips.”

Her video quickly went viral

And people had a lot to say about it

Some disagreed with the approach, though