“I’m 22, And I Do Not Have Children”: Server Tells Customers She Has Kids For Better Tips, Divides The Internet
29points
People6 hours ago

Rokas Laurinavičius
Justinas Keturka

Being a server is hard work. You have to be a master multi-tasker, an expert schmoozer, and maybe even a part-time mind-reader. Plus, you always have to bring your A-game; on-the-job performance has a huge effect on your tips.

But recently, a waitress from LA who goes online by Deirdre made a TikTok, telling her followers she discovered an unusual way that allows her to pocket more money. And it doesn’t involve any extra effort per se. Just a dash of deceit.

Image credits: ddeirdreee

“Okay, so I’m a server in Los Angeles, and I discovered a really cool hack today”

“If you’re a server you should definitely use it too. So basically, I work at a brunch spot. And there’s a lot of families and a lot of kids. And today I had these people come in. Their kids made a mess. ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry.’ And for some reason, instead of saying my usual, ‘Oh, that’s okay. I’ll clean it up.’ I said, ‘That’s okay. I have little ones at home.'”

Image credits: ddeirdreee

“And we were talking and they left me such a good tip. And so I did that all day”

“And they were like, ‘Oh, my God, like, how old are your kids?’ And I was like, ‘two and four. And they’re really cute, but they’re right at that age, you know, they don’t understand that, like, you know, can’t be, you know, pouring stuff all over the place.’ And we were talking and they left me such a good tip. And so I did that all day. And my tips were so much higher than they usually are. For the record. I’m 22 and I do not have children. But I just told people that I had kids and they left me like, hella tips.”

Image credits: MargJohnsonVA (not the actual photo)

Her video quickly went viral

@ddeirdreee doing what i can💯💸 #fyp #foryou #server #serviceindustry #waitress #losangeles #serverhack ♬ original sound – deirdre🕊

And people had a lot to say about it

Some disagreed with the approach, though

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
5 minutes ago

And here lies one of the big reasons why tipping culture is so problematic. Someone's income shouldn't depend on the sympathy or charity of others. Relying on tips means that the conventionally attractive, young, slim, and pale skinned get an advantage over their work colleagues for doing the exact same job. This isn't speculation - it has been studied at great length.

0
0points
reply
Joe Publique
Joe Publique
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Instead of lying for money, you could just ask your employer to pay you a living wage :)

0
0points
reply
POST
