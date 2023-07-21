61 And 56 Y.O. Korean Couple Wins Hearts Online By Sharing Their Fitness Journey

I am sure you have heard people saying that for a relationship to last, you need to have something in common, whether it is your hobbies, films, TV shows, sports or whatever you can do together. Also, supporting each other is one of the key factors for a healthy and long-lasting relationship. The heroes of today’s story that you’re about to read were united by a “health project” which let to them building a truly healthy relationship – not just literally, but figuratively as well.

We all know that working out and really staying fit is hard. Sometimes you feel motivated, sometimes you want to give up, but having a person by your side who always motivates you to never give up and joins you on this road can make a big difference.

Having a partner with the same goal can be so rewarding and have a big impact on the relationship

This happily married couple joined a workout challenge that led to passion for this health journey

This 56 and 61 Y.O. happily married couple from Korea is an amazing example of ‘marriage goals’. Better known on social media as okdong_fit, they have over 100K followers on Instagram and more than 200K on TikTok.

The couple has been sharing their workouts together, morning stretches, meals, their everyday life, vacation routines, family dates and shopping activities. They have gained their following for sharing their fitness story; however, their simplicity, love for each other and style have inspired many of us.

After the challenge was over, to celebrate their success, they did a professional photoshoot

The couple’s snippets from their everyday life are heartwarming and make people love them more and more

Even during vacations, they don’t miss their workouts

Their story started when, in Korea, a trend was going viral in which people work out for a few months and then share their pictures. The husband decided to give it a try, and as their daughter Grace says – ‘he always follows through with what he says.’ Not long after, his wife also jumped into this, as they do everything together. Even though Grace is the one who is editing their videos, for the challenge, they relied only on each other.

After the challenge was over, which, of course, included not only working out, but diet restrictions, they had professional pictures taken, which, let’s be honest – are fascinating! However, despite the challenge being over, their love for working out didn’t disappear and they made it their routine, which they surely are passionate about.

Their content consists of their morning stretches as well as cooking videos

Speaking about their youth and connection with sports in general, it is important to note that the man was a professional kickboxer and his wife used to be a swimmer until the birth of their first child. Later on, she started doing pilates due to back pain and heard that it might help. But all this led to their common love for working out together.

This couple is a real inspiration and an example that it’s never too late to become your best self! You can follow them on Instagram and TikTok to keep up with their journey!

People like them not only for their fitness journey but also for their fashion

Moreover, Bored Panda contacted Gina Harney, who is a personal trainer, women’s fitness specialist, PN Nutrition coach and blogger. She kindly agreed to share professional insights about benefits that working out can bring to adults and also the importance and impact of having a workout partner.

To begin with, Gina says that having a fitness partner adds an extra layer of motivation and accountability. “When you know you’re part of a team, it can encourage you to stick with it.”

However, there are also cases in which the experience of having a fitness partner can be not as heartwarming as the couple’s. “At times, partners and teams start their fitness journey with great enthusiasm, but eventually, the demands of work, personal life, and frequent travel can cause fitness to take a backseat,” Gina emphasizes.

Even though having a fitness partner can be beneficial, in case your partner loses interest or stops their habit, it’s vital to find your own inner motivation. The fitness specialist says that it’s important to ask yourself why you want to achieve your health and fitness goals and continue asking until you discover a compelling reason.

Finally, Gina shares that “sports and physical activities are not only important for preserving muscle mass as we age, but they can also challenge our brains. According to this study, moderate and vigorous physical activity can improve cognitive function.”

So, guys, everybody knows that physical activity is beneficial for our health and well-being, so if you lack motivation – try finding a fitness buddy, it will become more fun and you won’t let each other give up!

Despite some people’s comments about unhealthy body image, folks online thank the couple for inspiration and share compliments