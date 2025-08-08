Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dog Saves Life Of This Man After His Business Collapses, He Pays It Off To Start A Pet Shelter
Man with his dog outdoors, highlighting the bond that helped him start a pet shelter after business collapse.
Animals, Dogs

Dog Saves Life Of This Man After His Business Collapses, He Pays It Off To Start A Pet Shelter

Twelve years ago, Hirotaka Saito was just a guy. Well, not really “just a guy”, since he was a successful businessman and had a Ferrari, but also led a fairly ordinary life. An office, a luxury car, a house… But all this collapsed in an instant when Saito’s company faced an economic crisis and went bankrupt.

The owner of the company was so depressed that at that moment he saw only one decent way out of the situation – to take his own life. He was already preparing to leave the house for the last time, to get into his Ferrari and go on a journey without return – but his dog changed everything. Saving both his human and, as it turns out, the lives of many doggos later.

More info: Instagram

    Hirotaka Saito was a businessman in Japan 12 years ago, but everything fell into shambles one day over an economic crisis

    Group of people smiling and waving outside a pet shelter, highlighting dog saves life and pet shelter keywords.

    Image credits: wansfree / Instagram

    The man was so devastated that he saw only one decent way out – to take his own life

    Saito was about to leave the house and take his life, but his large, over 150 lb. dog apparently sensed the sad and determined mood of the human. He literally planted himself at the door and refused to budge. Whenever Saito tried to approach the door, the dog met this attempt with a loud bark and simply pushed the man away from the exit.

    Man caring for a dog on a leash outside a fenced area with other dogs, symbolizing dog saves life and pet shelter.

    Image credits: wansfree / Instagram

    After several such fruitless attempts, Saito’s determination evaporated, and he wondered if it would be reasonable to do as he wanted. Apparently, common sense prevailed over the emotions in his head, and the man, realizing that he owed his life to his faithful dog, decided to devote his next years to saving other four-legged ones who found themselves in difficult situations.

    Man embracing dog outdoors, highlighting dog saves life and inspires starting a pet shelter after business collapse.

    Image credits: wansfree / Instagram

    However, the man’s big dog literally saved his life, not letting him go out – and the man changed his mind

    Hirotaka Saito was bankrupt, but he still had his car, and his business acumen as an experienced enterpriser had also not gone anywhere. He sold his Ferrari without any regret, and opened one of the first shelters for dogs with trauma in Japan. Not just for stray dogs – but also for those who, for one reason or another, bit their owner and ended up on the street.

    Happy dog sitting inside a vehicle with a collar, representing a story about a dog saving a man and starting a pet shelter.

    Image credits: wansfree / Instagram

    Now Hirotaka Saito is 54 years old and runs a pet shelter with over 40 traumatized dogs from around the whole of Japan

    Today, Mr. Saito is 54 years old, and his shelter, called Wansfree, takes care of about 40 dogs. Usually, the founder of the shelter meets all newly arrived animals himself and, despite their obvious aggression, tries to show them right away that their misadventures end here. He usually puts on three pairs of gloves, one on top of the other, to avoid bites – but this doesn’t always help.

    Dog Saves Life Of This Man After His Business Collapses, He Pays It Off To Start A Pet Shelter

    Image credits: wansfree / Instagram

    Well, no bite, even the strongest, is able to make Saito turn away from the path he once chose. A dog saved me. Now it’s my turn to devote my life to them,” the man writes on Instagram. The head of the shelter, together with his entire staff, do their best to ensure that the dogs, scared and embittered at the world, at least calm down a little and get a chance at a peaceful life.

    Several dogs resting together in a cozy room, illustrating a story about a dog saving a man's life and a pet shelter.

    Image credits: wansfree / Instagram

    Once being saved by a dog, the man has devoted the rest of his life to saving other dogs from various troubles and giving them a chance for a peaceful life

    “On top of that, it’s important to make them feel loved. Just believe in them,” Japanese media Sippo Asahi quotes Mr. Saito. “They’ll stop biting one day, so I can wait as long as it takes. Even if they bite me, my attitude and feelings toward them won’t change. If I keep conveying these feelings to them, I think they’ll stop biting.” After all, what are a few bites compared to a life saved?

    Red sports car parked in a lot with dry trees and hills in the background, symbolizing success after business collapse.

    Image credits: egeardaphotos / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man now wants to raise funds in order to have over 300 dogs in the shelter by 2028

    In his noble cause, Saito is assisted by his own two dogs, Neneji and Torajiro, who are called upon to show other animals by their personal example that no harm will come to them in this place. Well, the founder of the shelter himself is not going to stop – today he’s raising funds to increase the number of pets under his care to 300 in the next few years. Knowing this man, he will definitely succeed!

    People in the comments of this story literally admired Saito and his selflessness, as well as the brave dog who saved his owner from an irreparable act. “What a man! He has my deep respect and admiration,” one of the responders wrote sincerely. People are quite sure that nothing in this world, no material values, can compare to the pure joy that comes with saving the life of another being.

    Many years ago, the great French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote: “We are responsible for those we have tamed!” And indeed, over the thousands of years that dogs have walked alongside us humans, they’ve repeatedly demonstrated the most striking examples of absolute love and devotion. Why shouldn’t people respond to this nobility and selflessness with an equally broad gesture of gratitude, right?

    Most people online were just in awe of the man and his brave doggo, claiming that no material value can be compared to saving a life

    Comment praising a man for saving a dog's life and starting a pet shelter after business collapse, expressing deep respect.

    Comment by Ely Matawaran about loving a Ferrari but a dog can love you back, relating to dog saving a man's life.

    Comment expressing gratitude to Mr Hirotaka Saito about dogs offering unconditional love, highlighting dog saves life keyword.

    Comment by Christian Isaksson expressing opinion on funding a shelter by selling a Ferrari after business collapse.

    Comment praising a man for appreciating his dog saving his life and helping abused and neglected pets.

    Comment by Maisie Mer expressing gratitude for dogs and their value beyond humans, related to dog saves life SEO topic.

    Comment mentioning a Ferrari is replaceable but a dog's love is priceless, emphasizing the dog saves life theme.

    Social media post by Joey Kim sharing a heartfelt message about the joy and love of a dog after business collapse.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
