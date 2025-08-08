Dog Saves Life Of This Man After His Business Collapses, He Pays It Off To Start A Pet Shelter

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve years ago, Hirotaka Saito was just a guy. Well, not really “just a guy”, since he was a successful businessman and had a Ferrari, but also led a fairly ordinary life. An office, a luxury car, a house… But all this collapsed in an instant when Saito’s company faced an economic crisis and went bankrupt.

The owner of the company was so depressed that at that moment he saw only one decent way out of the situation – to take his own life. He was already preparing to leave the house for the last time, to get into his Ferrari and go on a journey without return – but his dog changed everything. Saving both his human and, as it turns out, the lives of many doggos later.

Saito was about to leave the house and take his life, but his large, over 150 lb. dog apparently sensed the sad and determined mood of the human. He literally planted himself at the door and refused to budge. Whenever Saito tried to approach the door, the dog met this attempt with a loud bark and simply pushed the man away from the exit.

After several such fruitless attempts, Saito’s determination evaporated, and he wondered if it would be reasonable to do as he wanted. Apparently, common sense prevailed over the emotions in his head, and the man, realizing that he owed his life to his faithful dog, decided to devote his next years to saving other four-legged ones who found themselves in difficult situations.

Hirotaka Saito was bankrupt, but he still had his car, and his business acumen as an experienced enterpriser had also not gone anywhere. He sold his Ferrari without any regret, and opened one of the first shelters for dogs with trauma in Japan. Not just for stray dogs – but also for those who, for one reason or another, bit their owner and ended up on the street.

Today, Mr. Saito is 54 years old, and his shelter, called Wansfree, takes care of about 40 dogs. Usually, the founder of the shelter meets all newly arrived animals himself and, despite their obvious aggression, tries to show them right away that their misadventures end here. He usually puts on three pairs of gloves, one on top of the other, to avoid bites – but this doesn’t always help.

Well, no bite, even the strongest, is able to make Saito turn away from the path he once chose. “A dog saved me. Now it’s my turn to devote my life to them,” the man writes on Instagram. The head of the shelter, together with his entire staff, do their best to ensure that the dogs, scared and embittered at the world, at least calm down a little and get a chance at a peaceful life.

“On top of that, it’s important to make them feel loved. Just believe in them,” Japanese media Sippo Asahi quotes Mr. Saito. “They’ll stop biting one day, so I can wait as long as it takes. Even if they bite me, my attitude and feelings toward them won’t change. If I keep conveying these feelings to them, I think they’ll stop biting.” After all, what are a few bites compared to a life saved?

In his noble cause, Saito is assisted by his own two dogs, Neneji and Torajiro, who are called upon to show other animals by their personal example that no harm will come to them in this place. Well, the founder of the shelter himself is not going to stop – today he’s raising funds to increase the number of pets under his care to 300 in the next few years. Knowing this man, he will definitely succeed!

People in the comments of this story literally admired Saito and his selflessness, as well as the brave dog who saved his owner from an irreparable act. “What a man! He has my deep respect and admiration,” one of the responders wrote sincerely. People are quite sure that nothing in this world, no material values, can compare to the pure joy that comes with saving the life of another being.

Many years ago, the great French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote: “We are responsible for those we have tamed!” And indeed, over the thousands of years that dogs have walked alongside us humans, they’ve repeatedly demonstrated the most striking examples of absolute love and devotion. Why shouldn’t people respond to this nobility and selflessness with an equally broad gesture of gratitude, right?

