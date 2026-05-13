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“Started Crying, Pouting, And Stomping His Legs”: Guy Throws A Tantrum After GF’s Revenge
A selfish boyfriend in a red hoodie, head down on the steering wheel, crying. He is wasting time in the car.
Couples, Relationships

“Started Crying, Pouting, And Stomping His Legs”: Guy Throws A Tantrum After GF’s Revenge

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Respecting your partner is not just something you think about, it tends to mean taking concrete actions, for example, not standing them up or actually doing something you said you would. Other times, people have to take more drastic measures to communicate that it’s not actually ok to take your partner for granted.

A woman shared her tale of petty revenge on her boyfriend after he wasted some of her time, so she did the same and inadvertently reduced him to tears. Later, she shared an update on what happened next and answered some user questions in the comments.

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    Every relationship should be based on a several things for it to work, with respect being somewhere at the top

    Image credits: Majestic Lukas / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    And when someone isn’t showing respect for, say, your time, then there’s bound to be issues

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    Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Fausto Sandoval / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Meniphoto / envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Confusedfrootgummy

    The relationship ended soon after, as explained in a subsequent update

    So, a girl met a boy, they fell in love, all was well until it wasn’t. The problem was that the guy prioritized shower time—which he explained as being ‘me time’—over his date night plans. And that happened twice at this point.

    Mind you, shower time took 2 hours. 2 hours that OP won’t ever get back. Actually, 2 hours that were supposed to be succeeded by date plans, but that didn’t happen. This was on top of other things that she mentioned in the post as context.

    So, as a response, OP cued petty revenge by letting him take her home, but once there, she refused to leave, ultimately wasting an hour of his time and having him miss out on his own plans.

    The general consensus in the comment section was twofold: [1] why was he taking a shower before the gym, and [2] a lot of folks pushed for ending the relationship as it was only 4 months and he seemed selfish and immature.

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    Lack of respect in relationships can manifest in several ways and even the slightest hint of it can be devastating

    Image credits: Keira Burton / pexels (not the actual photo)

    No respect in a relationship essentially means having no solid foundation. Folks who show no respect might make decisions on their own, despite it affecting their partners too, they wouldn’t treat their partners nicely, whether personally or in front of others, and they wouldn’t value them as people.

    This in turn might lead to things like sabotaging the relationship and gaslighting. And if you find yourself having to explain the importance of respect to your partner, then that’s a sure indicator of a lack of general understanding on their part.

    Showing respect for another means you’re showing love and acceptance, it fosters patience, wiser decision-making, and better communication, and it’s empowering as it shows support and hence encourages relationship growth. Of course, there’s more to a relationship than that, but respect is a crucial part nonetheless.

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    So, yes, 2 hours do sometimes matter.

    What are your thoughts on any of this? Who do you side with and was the petty revenge justified? Share your takes, insights and stories in the comment section below!

    But if you want to jump over to your next textual destination, why not read more about relationship values that build long lasting relationships. Or the things that make it last significantly shorter than that.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    toniepple avatar
    Toni Epple
    Toni Epple
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm afraid this is not how humans behave. None of this sounds remotely plausible. This is how a LLM imagines humans interact. Peak Karma farming...

    2
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    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did know a guy who could spend that long in the shower, but it was usually because he was shoving things up his àss

    0
    0points
    reply
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pathetic wastes or organs. Both of them.

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    User avatar
    POST
    toniepple avatar
    Toni Epple
    Toni Epple
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm afraid this is not how humans behave. None of this sounds remotely plausible. This is how a LLM imagines humans interact. Peak Karma farming...

    2
    2points
    reply
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did know a guy who could spend that long in the shower, but it was usually because he was shoving things up his àss

    0
    0points
    reply
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pathetic wastes or organs. Both of them.

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    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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