People Are Sharing Their Most Shocking Money-Saving Purchases, And We’re Taking Notes
We all know the old saying "you have to spend money to make money," but sometimes the best investments aren't stocks or bonds - they're everyday items that keep on giving! From backyard chickens (who knew those little cluckers could be such money-savers?) to that Costco Executive membership you've been on the fence about, some purchases actually put more money back in your wallet over time.
Here, 30 people share the surprising investments that they swear pay for themselves and then some. Whether it's quality winter wear that lasts for decades or a dash cam that saves you from insurance headaches, these items prove that sometimes you need to shell out a little more upfront to save big in the long run. No get-rich-quick schemes here - just smart spending that actually makes cents (see what we did there?)
New windows on our house. Replaced the old single pane metal framed windows. It was like a waterfall of cold air coming off of them and the noise from the street was obnoxious. Heating bill was cut in half.
My home gym, cost 6 years ago - 1200€. Cost in saved gym expenses 6x600€.
Hydraulic floss has helped me keep my teeth so much cleaner saving so much on dental...
Surprised no one has said dash cam yet? Mine saved me a $500 deductible clearly showing it was the other drivers fault. It cost me $80 paid for itself 10x over.
Chickens. I collect 10 eggs a day.
I have a bike. Not even an expensive one, just a regular bike that I use to go to work every day. It's an half hour ride. I no longer use public transportation or a car so I save money on gas or metro tickets. Cycling an hour a day is enough to keep in ok shape so I don't need to go to the gym.
Best money I have ever spent.
F*****g rechargeable batteries. Xbox players save millions.
Quality cold weather gear. Not only does it work better and look better, I've had a couple jackets for over 5 years now that see heavy use. Meanwhile I have a couple friends that basically buy and throwaway cheap gear every season. Works like s**t, looks like s**t, ends up in a landfill, costs more in the long run. Lose, lose, lose, lose.
When I moved back to my home town over a year ago I bought a 27' sailboat to live on because rent here is outrageous. Boat cost $4,500 to buy, and moorage at a decent marina is about $170/month. Rent for a studio apartment or 1br here is $900-$1300; every month I save between $600 and $1100, so the boat paid for itself in 4-9 months.
Costco executive membership. It pays for itself every year. They are literally paying me to shop there.
Overtone conditioner. Expensive stuff, but for 30 bucks I've been able to keep my red ombre red for 6 months. Usually it fades in 1-2.
My appliances. I didn't opt for the cheapest ones, but also didn't get the most expensive. We found a local place with great warranty. My first stove bought was a cheaper one. It died in 1.5 years and the cost to fix it was the cost of the original price I paid. Dont skimp on these, it costs soooo much more in the end.
My sunglasses, bought sunglasses in 2016 for a ridiculous sum of money, still have them. Still in love with them, and the quality is so good.
A really good water bottle and to go mug. Stainless steel and insulated, not the most expensive purchase but expensive for cups. It's so worth it.
If you live in an apartment complex, a drying rack for your clothes. I put mine next to the open window. I have saved literally dozens of dollars.
A lunchbox.
Buying (even cheap) food for lunches every day is still really expensive compared to buying a lunchbox and making your own lunches from food from the grocery store.
My kindle!
It has saved me so much money and has paid for itself many times over in savings.
A good set of tools. My dad's a handy guy, and has saved thousands on home repairs.
My boots. I was going through a pair of $120 boots every 6 months or so. I finally broke down and bought a pair of $400 boots from a local store.
Not only do they clean and oil them monthly (for free), they also re-stitch and re-sole them as needed. When they eventually do wear out to the point of no repair I will be buying the same exact boots from them again.
Edit to add: They are Red Wing Loggermax soft toe.
I was like, good luck finding them here.. 37 products from them on Pricerunner.. 🙀
Laser Printers are expensive up front, but they will save you lots of money by no longer needing cartilages. Also is less wasteful because of it.
Edit : Cartridges, not cartilages. You don't even have to cut off that nose of yours. It's a damn steal.
3 years ago, I bought a used 1991 Toyota 4-cylinder truck. Paid it off early. Its now 29 years old, and refuses to die. Good gas mileage, low insurance. I change the oil myself...
For women, I would say a menstrual cup. You can even find cheaper options than the DivaCup, but man, the amount of money that I'm saving on not buy pads and tampons is amazing. If you're a woman who is struggling financially, a one time payment for the menstrual cup is an amazing investment.
*Girl stuff warning* An electric shaver/epilator and a mooncup. Both mean I don't have to buy disposables constantly which saves so much money and time as well as being way better for the environment.
I live in Minnesota and am a single woman. One winter I missed two shifts at work because my car wouldn't start and I didn't have anyone who could jump it and road side assistance couldn't be there for hours. After that I went out and spent a little over $100 on a portable car starter. It is a small black box that connects to the battery and jumps the car without needing someone else's car. This has saved me so much time and money. Also being a single girl who at the time worked at night, I didn't have to worry that some stranger stopping to help might have ulterior motives. I feel much safer and always keep it in my purse. Added bonus, I can charge my phone with it too. I've been singing its praises ever since!
Laser eye surgery. No more needing to buy new glasses every couple of years, no more forking out for contact lenses. Also avoided the incidentals like glasses repair kits, eyeglass cleaners, all the consumables that go with contacts.
Saving money long run isn't even the good part. The good part is not needing glasses.
When my wife and I first started dating she wanted to learn to cut hair and wanted a pair of scissors that cost $25, which was a lot for us then. She offered that if I bought her the scissors she'd cut my hair for free as long as we were together. She lied. After 25 years she declared that she'd repaid me for the scissors and was going to stop cutting my hair. Still not a bad deal.
Bidet - Not super expensive, but saves on toilet paper. I've used it for about a year and I love it.
Maybe not what you're looking for but cloth diapers. My wife and I cloth diapered with our first child, and are using them again for our second. The initial investment was hefty, we spent just shy of 500 dollars for about 30 diapers. However, we don't buy disposable at all. I have conservatively said we would spend 100 dollars a month on disposable. We cloth diapered till my daughter was 2.5 years old so 30 months. That's roughly 3,000 dollars so saving about 2,500. With our second child there is no up front cost since we still have the diapers and he turns 9 months old in 2 weeks, so another 900 dollars saved. Now this isn't perfect, I understand the added cost of water and detergent but imo that's negligible based on laundry for a 4 person household anyways when you figure bulk detergent and HE washers. My wife would also say the environmental impact of not throwing diapers into landfills.
Kenmore Washer and Dryer purchased new from Sears in 1998. They are still going strong and I guarantee when they do kick the bucket... the new washer and dryer I'll have to get from Lowes will be lucky to last 10 years.
Years ago my wife and I had a Starbucks Verismo espresso machine. Each pod cost $1, and we'd each use 2 every day. That's $4/day, so we were spending upwards of $28/week just on coffee. Still cheaper than Starbucks but we grew tired of the pod trash and having to find the coffee pods we liked. So, we decided to purchase a Jura Ena Micro 1 coffee machine. It grinds and pressure-brews coffee and espresso. We were able to reduce our costs from $4/day to less than $0.20 per day (assuming $5/pound coffee bought in bulk) The machine was $800, but it paid for itself in less than 8 months. That was 4 years ago this month. We've saved over $5,000 in that time. Plus no more pod trash, and we get to choose whatever coffee beans we want, rather than being limited to what was in pods.