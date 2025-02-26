ADVERTISEMENT

We all know the old saying "you have to spend money to make money," but sometimes the best investments aren't stocks or bonds - they're everyday items that keep on giving! From backyard chickens (who knew those little cluckers could be such money-savers?) to that Costco Executive membership you've been on the fence about, some purchases actually put more money back in your wallet over time.

Here, 30 people share the surprising investments that they swear pay for themselves and then some. Whether it's quality winter wear that lasts for decades or a dash cam that saves you from insurance headaches, these items prove that sometimes you need to shell out a little more upfront to save big in the long run. No get-rich-quick schemes here - just smart spending that actually makes cents (see what we did there?)

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cozy living room with large windows, two sofas, and two wicker chairs, featuring serene decor.

New windows on our house. Replaced the old single pane metal framed windows. It was like a waterfall of cold air coming off of them and the noise from the street was obnoxious. Heating bill was cut in half.

peanutbuttersnoflake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person using an ab roller in a home gym, featuring self-paying-products like a yoga mat and exercise ball.

    My home gym, cost 6 years ago - 1200€. Cost in saved gym expenses 6x600€.

    thomastdh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Person smiling and flossing teeth with a towel on their head, showcasing self-paying-products.

    Hydraulic floss has helped me keep my teeth so much cleaner saving so much on dental...

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP unable to find a pic containing a hydraulic floss...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    A man in a car using a camera monitor, illustrating Self-Paying-Products technology in action.

    Surprised no one has said dash cam yet? Mine saved me a $500 deductible clearly showing it was the other drivers fault. It cost me $80 paid for itself 10x over.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Hand feeding grains to chickens on a farm, illustrating concepts related to self-paying-products in agriculture.

    Chickens. I collect 10 eggs a day.

    the_east_wind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And how much is the feed cost, housing etc? /gen

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man in a suit riding a bicycle on a sunny street, concept of self-paying-products through eco-friendly transportation.

    I have a bike. Not even an expensive one, just a regular bike that I use to go to work every day. It's an half hour ride. I no longer use public transportation or a car so I save money on gas or metro tickets. Cycling an hour a day is enough to keep in ok shape so I don't need to go to the gym.

    Best money I have ever spent.

    obvious_freud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Rechargeable self-paying-products charger with batteries in a minimalistic white design.

    F*****g rechargeable batteries. Xbox players save millions.

    nikkgurzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Two people in winter gear stand on a snowy mountain, possibly discussing self-paying-products.

    Quality cold weather gear. Not only does it work better and look better, I've had a couple jackets for over 5 years now that see heavy use. Meanwhile I have a couple friends that basically buy and throwaway cheap gear every season. Works like s**t, looks like s**t, ends up in a landfill, costs more in the long run. Lose, lose, lose, lose.

    Slowjams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A boat sailing on clear blue waters, representing self-paying-products in a nautical setting.

    When I moved back to my home town over a year ago I bought a 27' sailboat to live on because rent here is outrageous. Boat cost $4,500 to buy, and moorage at a decent marina is about $170/month. Rent for a studio apartment or 1br here is $900-$1300; every month I save between $600 and $1100, so the boat paid for itself in 4-9 months.

    tonderthrowaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Woman shopping in a grocery aisle, examining self-paying-products in a well-lit store environment.

    Costco executive membership. It pays for itself every year. They are literally paying me to shop there.

    Azozel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you are saving money, not being payed.. 🤷‍♂️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Woman applying conditioner to her hair, illustrating the use of self-paying-products in hair care.

    Overtone conditioner. Expensive stuff, but for 30 bucks I've been able to keep my red ombre red for 6 months. Usually it fades in 1-2.

    Morveniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Modern kitchen appliances exemplifying self-paying-products with advanced digital controls and sleek design.

    My appliances. I didn't opt for the cheapest ones, but also didn't get the most expensive. We found a local place with great warranty. My first stove bought was a cheaper one. It died in 1.5 years and the cost to fix it was the cost of the original price I paid. Dont skimp on these, it costs soooo much more in the end.

    DangerDuckling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Stylish woman in sunglasses on a city street, exuding confidence, embodying the concept of self-paying-products.

    My sunglasses, bought sunglasses in 2016 for a ridiculous sum of money, still have them. Still in love with them, and the quality is so good.

    razcasje Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Two people pouring water into cups while sitting outdoors, illustrating self-paying-products concept.

    A really good water bottle and to go mug. Stainless steel and insulated, not the most expensive purchase but expensive for cups. It's so worth it.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Clothes drying on a rack with wooden clips, representing self-paying-products in home essentials.

    If you live in an apartment complex, a drying rack for your clothes. I put mine next to the open window. I have saved literally dozens of dollars.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Colorful lunch boxes with fruits, sandwiches, and vegetables, illustrating self-paying-products with healthy food choices.

    A lunchbox.

    Buying (even cheap) food for lunches every day is still really expensive compared to buying a lunchbox and making your own lunches from food from the grocery store.

    Jammintk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    E-reader displaying text on a table, illustrating Self-Paying-Products concept.

    My kindle!

    It has saved me so much money and has paid for itself many times over in savings.

    Encryptedmind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IMNSHO, a tablet pc with the kindle app is a more useful option

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Toolset in a blue case on the ground, featuring wrenches and sockets, illustrating options for self-paying-products.

    A good set of tools. My dad's a handy guy, and has saved thousands on home repairs.

    HoobaHoob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Tying laces on a boot outdoors, featuring comfort and function in self-paying-products for autumn adventures.

    My boots. I was going through a pair of $120 boots every 6 months or so. I finally broke down and bought a pair of $400 boots from a local store.

    Not only do they clean and oil them monthly (for free), they also re-stitch and re-sole them as needed. When they eventually do wear out to the point of no repair I will be buying the same exact boots from them again.

    Edit to add: They are Red Wing Loggermax soft toe.

    alexzandria1111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was like, good luck finding them here.. 37 products from them on Pricerunner.. 🙀

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Person using a modern printer beside a wooden table with coffee, representing self-paying-products technology in action.

    Laser Printers are expensive up front, but they will save you lots of money by no longer needing cartilages. Also is less wasteful because of it.

    Edit : Cartridges, not cartilages. You don't even have to cut off that nose of yours. It's a damn steal.

    Faaz_Noushad4444 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Yellow Toyota truck parked on a residential street, promoting concepts of self-paying-products in everyday use.

    3 years ago, I bought a used 1991 Toyota 4-cylinder truck. Paid it off early. Its now 29 years old, and refuses to die. Good gas mileage, low insurance. I change the oil myself...

    series_hybrid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell that to the salty roads here in winter 🤨

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    Hand holding a menstrual cup, representing self-paying-products against a pink background.

    For women, I would say a menstrual cup. You can even find cheaper options than the DivaCup, but man, the amount of money that I'm saving on not buy pads and tampons is amazing. If you're a woman who is struggling financially, a one time payment for the menstrual cup is an amazing investment.

    JK841 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    A white electric razor on a box, representing self-paying-products innovation in personal care.

    *Girl stuff warning* An electric shaver/epilator and a mooncup. Both mean I don't have to buy disposables constantly which saves so much money and time as well as being way better for the environment.

    licoriceface Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Car battery with jumper cables connected, illustrating self-paying-products in automotive maintenance.

    I live in Minnesota and am a single woman. One winter I missed two shifts at work because my car wouldn't start and I didn't have anyone who could jump it and road side assistance couldn't be there for hours. After that I went out and spent a little over $100 on a portable car starter. It is a small black box that connects to the battery and jumps the car without needing someone else's car. This has saved me so much time and money. Also being a single girl who at the time worked at night, I didn't have to worry that some stranger stopping to help might have ulterior motives. I feel much safer and always keep it in my purse. Added bonus, I can charge my phone with it too. I've been singing its praises ever since!

    thehallowedpen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Hands holding glasses above a notebook on a table, related to Self-Paying-Products concept.

    Laser eye surgery. No more needing to buy new glasses every couple of years, no more forking out for contact lenses. Also avoided the incidentals like glasses repair kits, eyeglass cleaners, all the consumables that go with contacts.

    Saving money long run isn't even the good part. The good part is not needing glasses.

    Mindless_Following Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Hairdresser cutting hair, illustrating self-paying-products in personal grooming.

    When my wife and I first started dating she wanted to learn to cut hair and wanted a pair of scissors that cost $25, which was a lot for us then. She offered that if I bought her the scissors she'd cut my hair for free as long as we were together. She lied. After 25 years she declared that she'd repaid me for the scissors and was going to stop cutting my hair. Still not a bad deal.

    h2f Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Modern bathroom interior featuring self-paying-products like a bathtub, bidet, and heated towel rack in a sleek design.

    Bidet - Not super expensive, but saves on toilet paper. I've used it for about a year and I love it.

    fibsnap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Basket of neatly arranged colorful diapers, showcasing a variety of self-paying-products.

    Maybe not what you're looking for but cloth diapers. My wife and I cloth diapered with our first child, and are using them again for our second. The initial investment was hefty, we spent just shy of 500 dollars for about 30 diapers. However, we don't buy disposable at all. I have conservatively said we would spend 100 dollars a month on disposable. We cloth diapered till my daughter was 2.5 years old so 30 months. That's roughly 3,000 dollars so saving about 2,500. With our second child there is no up front cost since we still have the diapers and he turns 9 months old in 2 weeks, so another 900 dollars saved. Now this isn't perfect, I understand the added cost of water and detergent but imo that's negligible based on laundry for a 4 person household anyways when you figure bulk detergent and HE washers. My wife would also say the environmental impact of not throwing diapers into landfills.

    Usererror221 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Person using a washer, representing self-paying-products concept.

    Kenmore Washer and Dryer purchased new from Sears in 1998. They are still going strong and I guarantee when they do kick the bucket... the new washer and dryer I'll have to get from Lowes will be lucky to last 10 years.

    NonHipster72 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Coffee machine brewing espresso with person working in background, illustrating self-paying-products concept.

    Years ago my wife and I had a Starbucks Verismo espresso machine. Each pod cost $1, and we'd each use 2 every day. That's $4/day, so we were spending upwards of $28/week just on coffee. Still cheaper than Starbucks but we grew tired of the pod trash and having to find the coffee pods we liked. So, we decided to purchase a Jura Ena Micro 1 coffee machine. It grinds and pressure-brews coffee and espresso. We were able to reduce our costs from $4/day to less than $0.20 per day (assuming $5/pound coffee bought in bulk) The machine was $800, but it paid for itself in less than 8 months. That was 4 years ago this month. We've saved over $5,000 in that time. Plus no more pod trash, and we get to choose whatever coffee beans we want, rather than being limited to what was in pods.

    bitNine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!