So we’ve gathered some of the most spectacular examples of people with an utter lack of self-awareness. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace for some intense, second-hand embarrassment, upvote the best examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

Understanding your own limitations takes some maturity, as does admitting when you are wrong. Unfortunately, as mass access to the internet has demonstrated, there are way too many folks out there incapable of either.

#1 So Much Fraud, Yet No Arrests... Almost Like There's No Fraud?

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#2 "If Only Smart People Vote Then The Democrats Will Win"

#3 What Point Were You Trying To Make?

#4 Dude Is Close But Couldn’t Quite Get There

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#5 Sure Is Crazy

#6 My Keys Were The Last Place I Looked

#7 It’s Crazy How Close She Is

#8 This Is Literally A Fact. Actually, I Never Bothered To Research

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#9 What Is There To Even Say At This Point?

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#10 “Yeah I May Have Completely Made Up This Story And Posted A Fake Photo, But That’s Only Because I Don’t Actually Have Proof. But Trust Me, It’s Real”

#11 Threads Post. Yes, That's What We've Been Saying?

#12 Conservative Finally Gets Blm

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#13 "It Is Ironic That Over The Decades He Has Made A Lot More Money When The Party He Despises Is In Power"

#14 No Notes

#15 The Most Privileged Class, Forced To Live With Three Roommates

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#16 Terrifyingly Self-Aware

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#17 Come On Man, How Is It This Easy?

#18 So Which One Is It?

#19 AI Artist Is Complaining About Studio Ghibli Not Allowing Freedom Of Creativity

#20 Got Into An Argument With One On R/Popculture, From A While Back

#21 LOL When You Lose The Plot And Argue For The Bad Guy

#22 LOL

#23 Ice Agent Complains About Being Separated From His Kids During Arrest

#24 This Was Published In The Post No Less!

#25 Is It Me Who Is Wrong? Nah It Must Be Everyone Else

#26 This One Aged Like Fine Milk

#27 Because The Conservatives Definitely Didn’t Do This

#28 Do You Have Any Examples Besides Ones Where The Victims Include Children?

#29 As Someone Else Put It, This Is Describing The Same Group Twice

#30 False Witness Gossips Himself Into A Corner

#31 Conservative Mom Can't Find Other Conservatives Who Read

#32 So Many Guys Like This Are Impervious To Hints

#33 Apparently We Can’t Take Accountability

#35 Transphobe Tried To Use An Argument. It Hurt Itself In Its Confusion!

#36 So Close

#37 Dei Is Bad, Because Back When We Had Racist Hiring Practices We Could Actually Trust Black Pilots

#38 Progressive Debates Conservatives In Jubilee Video. The Conservatives Do So Badly That Other Conservatives Think They're Leftists

#39 Charlie Kirk Supporters Mourn Violence Against Free Speech While Attacking Man For Using Free Speech

#40 On A Post About Charlie Kirk

#41 Zero Chance

#42 I May Live On Handouts But, Unlike You, I Have Never Taken Handouts

#43 Jan 6th Was A Peaceful Picnic

#44 I Pointed It Out And They Still Walked Into It