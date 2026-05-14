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Understanding your own limitations takes some maturity, as does admitting when you are wrong. Unfortunately, as mass access to the internet has demonstrated, there are way too many folks out there incapable of either.

So we’ve gathered some of the most spectacular examples of people with an utter lack of self-awareness. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace for some intense, second-hand embarrassment, upvote the best examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

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#1

So Much Fraud, Yet No Arrests... Almost Like There's No Fraud?

So Much Fraud, Yet No Arrests... Almost Like There's No Fraud?

avantartist , x.com Report

11points
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh so close. He big smarty brain who discover "fire hot" at 4 years old.

4
4points
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    #2

    "If Only Smart People Vote Then The Democrats Will Win"

    "If Only Smart People Vote Then The Democrats Will Win"

    Mittelmassig , x.com Report

    9points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That man is a N@ZI P0S! But he's not wrong. This ONE TIME! I'm sure it's taken out of context though.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #3

    What Point Were You Trying To Make?

    A tweet by George Alexopoulos discussing studios using AI vs. hiring artists, showing almost self-awareness.

    Traditional-Song-245 , x.com Report

    8points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need some examples of "Leftist" and "Conservative" studios. All of them are in it for the money last I checked. ALL of them.

    6
    6points
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    #4

    Dude Is Close But Couldn’t Quite Get There

    A text message conversation showing someone almost having self-awareness by telling another to reread that, but slowly.

    captbadass26 Report

    8points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MAGA labeled themselves. LITERALLY! Hat's, bumper stickers, it's like a whole lifestyle for some people. That's not normal. I've never seen a cult of personality that huge.

    8
    8points
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    #5

    Sure Is Crazy

    A man and woman cuddling, with a comment from the man showing a lack of self-awareness about women.

    missrutabaga Report

    8points
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    #6

    My Keys Were The Last Place I Looked

    A social media post questioning vaccine efficacy, showing a lack of self-awareness.

    JayGatsby52 Report

    7points
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. It’s almost like they needed something to find a vaccine for first.. crazy I know.

    4
    4points
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    #7

    It’s Crazy How Close She Is

    J.K. Rowling's tweet on narcissists and self-awareness, discussing fragile self-image and potential attacks.

    2mock2turtle , x.com Report

    7points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so glad I was into Terry Pratchett when everyone else was into Harry Potter.

    2
    2points
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    #8

    This Is Literally A Fact. Actually, I Never Bothered To Research

    A text post about Christianity being persecuted globally, with an edit showing almost self-awareness.

    JohnDeLancieAnon Report

    6points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I know statistics" followed by "I can't be bothered to look up the statistics". That makes my brain hurt more than watching that Tom Green movie. Yes I watched that in the teatre.

    4
    4points
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    #9

    What Is There To Even Say At This Point?

    What Is There To Even Say At This Point?

    Trashman56 Report

    6points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So when I see "TDS" I actually still think "The Daily Show" still because that what we always called it during my 20s.

    4
    4points
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    #10

    “Yeah I May Have Completely Made Up This Story And Posted A Fake Photo, But That’s Only Because I Don’t Actually Have Proof. But Trust Me, It’s Real”

    “Yeah I May Have Completely Made Up This Story And Posted A Fake Photo, But That’s Only Because I Don’t Actually Have Proof. But Trust Me, It’s Real”

    lordfukwad Report

    6points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh god! I remember this one. Look at the legs of the chairs.

    4
    4points
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    #11

    Threads Post. Yes, That's What We've Been Saying?

    Threads Post. Yes, That's What We've Been Saying?

    XanderFierce Report

    6points
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    #12

    Conservative Finally Gets Blm

    Conservative Finally Gets Blm

    droi86 Report

    5points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dude, that's a solid dis! He literally described the d***h of George Floyd.

    0
    0points
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    #13

    "It Is Ironic That Over The Decades He Has Made A Lot More Money When The Party He Despises Is In Power"

    "It Is Ironic That Over The Decades He Has Made A Lot More Money When The Party He Despises Is In Power"

    Zanzaben Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂Hmm, very mysterious!

    4
    4points
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    #14

    No Notes

    No Notes

    RVAYoungBlood , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What was when the tax rate in the 50s and 60s. You know, the years "America was Great"? Back when Trump was a kid?

    3
    3points
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    #15

    The Most Privileged Class, Forced To Live With Three Roommates

    The Most Privileged Class, Forced To Live With Three Roommates

    James-Incandenza , x.com Report

    5points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harsh bro. Especially because I had three roomates into my 40s and my roomies were in their 50s. for most of us, it's not getting much better.

    4
    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Terrifyingly Self-Aware

    Terrifyingly Self-Aware

    FalseDmitriy Report

    5points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spoiler alert. The shoe fits like his daddy was a Cobbler.

    3
    3points
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    #17

    Come On Man, How Is It This Easy?

    Mylie Biggs, a political candidate with long brown hair, smiles in front of saguaro cacti, displaying almost self-awareness.

    Darth_Vrandon Report

    5points
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    #18

    So Which One Is It?

    So Which One Is It?

    leopardspots7-7 Report

    4points
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the words of Bart Simpson “the ironing is delicious”

    1
    1point
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    #19

    AI Artist Is Complaining About Studio Ghibli Not Allowing Freedom Of Creativity

    AI Artist Is Complaining About Studio Ghibli Not Allowing Freedom Of Creativity

    darkingz , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disgusting. What the f**k is an AI artist? How is that a thing

    9
    9points
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    #20

    Got Into An Argument With One On R/Popculture, From A While Back

    A Reddit post on a dark background showing someone's opinion, highlighting their almost self-awareness in a political statement.

    AstroLimeLite Report

    4points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MAGA is a REACTIVE movement. If you don't believe me ask them about gay marriage, trans-people, or ABORTION. They trigger than the whitest liberal in Wisconsin.

    3
    3points
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    #21

    LOL When You Lose The Plot And Argue For The Bad Guy

    LOL When You Lose The Plot And Argue For The Bad Guy

    _AskMyMom_ Report

    4points
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    #22

    LOL

    LOL

    chand6688 , x.com Report

    4points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is Jake Paul talking to the mirror again?

    2
    2points
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    #23

    Ice Agent Complains About Being Separated From His Kids During Arrest

    Ice Agent Complains About Being Separated From His Kids During Arrest

    NitroSpam Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    This Was Published In The Post No Less!

    This Was Published In The Post No Less!

    A-Helpful-Flamingo Report

    4points
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    #25

    Is It Me Who Is Wrong? Nah It Must Be Everyone Else

    A tweet from Gad Saad where he questions his self-awareness when his academic colleagues disagree with him.

    darthblazer67 , x.com Report

    3points
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    #26

    This One Aged Like Fine Milk

    A screenshot of a tweet by J.K. Rowling, and a reply below. It shows almost self-awareness in discussing narcissism.

    Pharmdiva02 , x.com Report

    3points
    POST
    sideshowbarb avatar
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure she's crying in her big stacks of hundred dollar bills tonight.

    2
    2points
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    #27

    Because The Conservatives Definitely Didn’t Do This

    Because The Conservatives Definitely Didn’t Do This

    ria_rokz , x.com Report

    3points
    POST
    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, we have idiots like this here in Canada too. And for what it's worth, yes, I did vote for Carney (indirectly; I voted for the Liberal candidate in my riding), though I am not usually a Liberal voter (I lean further left). Not because Carney scared me. Because, firstly, the prospect of a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre was terrifying, and secondly, because I was genuinely convinced that Carney could provide the leadership Canada needs under present global political conditions. He's not perfect, but it remains clear to anyone with sense that he was the best available and realistic option, and he continues to validate that.

    0
    0points
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    #28

    Do You Have Any Examples Besides Ones Where The Victims Include Children?

    Do You Have Any Examples Besides Ones Where The Victims Include Children?

    Charming-Editor-1509 Report

    3points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump 1.0 had child separation. Trump 2.0 is doing it to children who are US citizens. I never realized how many of my fellow citizens are monsters until Trump came down that golden escalator.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #29

    As Someone Else Put It, This Is Describing The Same Group Twice

    As Someone Else Put It, This Is Describing The Same Group Twice

    Diedrogen Report

    3points
    POST
    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maga... Make America gag again.

    0
    0points
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    #30

    False Witness Gossips Himself Into A Corner

    Tweet from Pastor John Hagee and a reply, demonstrating almost self-awareness in the exchange about false witnesses.

    AbeFromanSassageKing Report

    3points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you wonder why I want all preachers burned

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #31

    Conservative Mom Can't Find Other Conservatives Who Read

    Conservative Mom Can't Find Other Conservatives Who Read

    rgdthrowaway111 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #32

    So Many Guys Like This Are Impervious To Hints

    A social media post from nathi_thehumbleguy about women with headphones. Shows almost self-awareness.

    robaato72 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #33

    Apparently We Can’t Take Accountability

    Apparently We Can’t Take Accountability

    Joesada9 Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    "Real Women"

    "Real Women"

    touching_payants Report

    2points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You could ask one, but I'll bet he pi$$ himself first.

    2
    2points
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    #35

    Transphobe Tried To Use An Argument. It Hurt Itself In Its Confusion!

    Transphobe Tried To Use An Argument. It Hurt Itself In Its Confusion!

    xTimeKey Report

    2points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That DOES sound stupid and stereotyped

    1
    1point
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    #36

    So Close

    So Close

    Robby2013 Report

    2points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You hear that men, practice on each other, do it for the ladies

    2
    2points
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    #37

    Dei Is Bad, Because Back When We Had Racist Hiring Practices We Could Actually Trust Black Pilots

    Dei Is Bad, Because Back When We Had Racist Hiring Practices We Could Actually Trust Black Pilots

    HandSack135 Report

    2points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see said theblindman. Which is why the ATC was understaffed and a Chinook crashed into a passenger flight right after DOGE

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #38

    Progressive Debates Conservatives In Jubilee Video. The Conservatives Do So Badly That Other Conservatives Think They're Leftists

    A Twitter post by Matt Binder discussing a debate, with replies and images showing people debating. Almost has self-awareness.

    Desecr8or Report

    1point
    POST
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    #39

    Charlie Kirk Supporters Mourn Violence Against Free Speech While Attacking Man For Using Free Speech

    Charlie Kirk Supporters Mourn Violence Against Free Speech While Attacking Man For Using Free Speech

    philbar Report

    1point
    POST
    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not a Kirk fan by any means and certainly do not approve of attacking someone physically for their opinions. I also think yelling at people who are at a Vigil is incredibly inappropriate

    0
    0points
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    #40

    On A Post About Charlie Kirk

    On A Post About Charlie Kirk

    MorallyAmbiguousEnby Report

    1point
    POST
    #41

    Zero Chance

    Zero Chance

    chebghobbi Report

    1point
    POST
    #42

    I May Live On Handouts But, Unlike You, I Have Never Taken Handouts

    I May Live On Handouts But, Unlike You, I Have Never Taken Handouts

    Frest0n Report

    1point
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    #43

    Jan 6th Was A Peaceful Picnic

    A tweet from @SteveLovesAmmo lists years 2017-2026, showing riots for some years and none for others, prompting self-awareness.

    FangGore Report

    1point
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pointing out that there are riots whenever Trump’s in office? Yeah, we know

    0
    0points
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    #44

    I Pointed It Out And They Still Walked Into It

    A text post suggesting treating Republicans like immigrants, with a political tag. Displays almost self-awareness.

    Charming-Editor-1509 Report

    0points
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    #45

    Vaccines Filter Out Disease, Imagine That

    Vaccines Filter Out Disease, Imagine That

    bmullberry Report

    0points
    POST
    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So close, just a few more braincells...

    1
    1point
    reply
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