“Reread That, But Slowly”: 45 Posts Where Someone Shows They Almost Have Self-Awareness
Understanding your own limitations takes some maturity, as does admitting when you are wrong. Unfortunately, as mass access to the internet has demonstrated, there are way too many folks out there incapable of either.
So we’ve gathered some of the most spectacular examples of people with an utter lack of self-awareness. Get comfortable as you scroll through, brace for some intense, second-hand embarrassment, upvote the best examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.
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So Much Fraud, Yet No Arrests... Almost Like There's No Fraud?
Oh so close. He big smarty brain who discover "fire hot" at 4 years old.
"If Only Smart People Vote Then The Democrats Will Win"
That man is a N@ZI P0S! But he's not wrong. This ONE TIME! I'm sure it's taken out of context though.
What Point Were You Trying To Make?
I need some examples of "Leftist" and "Conservative" studios. All of them are in it for the money last I checked. ALL of them.
Dude Is Close But Couldn’t Quite Get There
MAGA labeled themselves. LITERALLY! Hat's, bumper stickers, it's like a whole lifestyle for some people. That's not normal. I've never seen a cult of personality that huge.
Sure Is Crazy
My Keys Were The Last Place I Looked
It’s Crazy How Close She Is
I'm so glad I was into Terry Pratchett when everyone else was into Harry Potter.
This Is Literally A Fact. Actually, I Never Bothered To Research
"I know statistics" followed by "I can't be bothered to look up the statistics". That makes my brain hurt more than watching that Tom Green movie. Yes I watched that in the teatre.
What Is There To Even Say At This Point?
So when I see "TDS" I actually still think "The Daily Show" still because that what we always called it during my 20s.
“Yeah I May Have Completely Made Up This Story And Posted A Fake Photo, But That’s Only Because I Don’t Actually Have Proof. But Trust Me, It’s Real”
Oh god! I remember this one. Look at the legs of the chairs.
Threads Post. Yes, That's What We've Been Saying?
Conservative Finally Gets Blm
Oh dude, that's a solid dis! He literally described the d***h of George Floyd.
"It Is Ironic That Over The Decades He Has Made A Lot More Money When The Party He Despises Is In Power"
No Notes
What was when the tax rate in the 50s and 60s. You know, the years "America was Great"? Back when Trump was a kid?
The Most Privileged Class, Forced To Live With Three Roommates
Harsh bro. Especially because I had three roomates into my 40s and my roomies were in their 50s. for most of us, it's not getting much better.
Terrifyingly Self-Aware
Spoiler alert. The shoe fits like his daddy was a Cobbler.
Come On Man, How Is It This Easy?
So Which One Is It?
AI Artist Is Complaining About Studio Ghibli Not Allowing Freedom Of Creativity
Disgusting. What the f**k is an AI artist? How is that a thing
Got Into An Argument With One On R/Popculture, From A While Back
MAGA is a REACTIVE movement. If you don't believe me ask them about gay marriage, trans-people, or ABORTION. They trigger than the whitest liberal in Wisconsin.
LOL When You Lose The Plot And Argue For The Bad Guy
LOL
Ice Agent Complains About Being Separated From His Kids During Arrest
This Was Published In The Post No Less!
Is It Me Who Is Wrong? Nah It Must Be Everyone Else
This One Aged Like Fine Milk
I'm sure she's crying in her big stacks of hundred dollar bills tonight.
Because The Conservatives Definitely Didn’t Do This
Yeah, we have idiots like this here in Canada too. And for what it's worth, yes, I did vote for Carney (indirectly; I voted for the Liberal candidate in my riding), though I am not usually a Liberal voter (I lean further left). Not because Carney scared me. Because, firstly, the prospect of a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre was terrifying, and secondly, because I was genuinely convinced that Carney could provide the leadership Canada needs under present global political conditions. He's not perfect, but it remains clear to anyone with sense that he was the best available and realistic option, and he continues to validate that.
Do You Have Any Examples Besides Ones Where The Victims Include Children?
Trump 1.0 had child separation. Trump 2.0 is doing it to children who are US citizens. I never realized how many of my fellow citizens are monsters until Trump came down that golden escalator.
As Someone Else Put It, This Is Describing The Same Group Twice
False Witness Gossips Himself Into A Corner
Conservative Mom Can't Find Other Conservatives Who Read
So Many Guys Like This Are Impervious To Hints
Apparently We Can’t Take Accountability
"Real Women"
You could ask one, but I'll bet he pi$$ himself first.
Transphobe Tried To Use An Argument. It Hurt Itself In Its Confusion!
So Close
You hear that men, practice on each other, do it for the ladies
Dei Is Bad, Because Back When We Had Racist Hiring Practices We Could Actually Trust Black Pilots
I see said theblindman. Which is why the ATC was understaffed and a Chinook crashed into a passenger flight right after DOGE
Progressive Debates Conservatives In Jubilee Video. The Conservatives Do So Badly That Other Conservatives Think They're Leftists
Charlie Kirk Supporters Mourn Violence Against Free Speech While Attacking Man For Using Free Speech
On A Post About Charlie Kirk
I May Live On Handouts But, Unlike You, I Have Never Taken Handouts
Jan 6th Was A Peaceful Picnic
Pointing out that there are riots whenever Trump’s in office? Yeah, we know