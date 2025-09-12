ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s set the stage. You’re on a flight, stretching your legs, maybe humming to yourself, then suddenly, you stumble into a real-life medical emergency, and the people in charge of safety seem to be dragging their heels at every step.

Unfortunately, this was reality for today’s Original Poster (OP) on a Korean Airlines flight, and it wasn’t funny at all because what unfolded was a terrifying reminder that while air travel is generally one of the safest ways to move around the globe, not every flight crew is prepared to handle the unexpected.

More info: Reddit

At 30,000 feet, where there are no hospitals, no ambulances, and no quick exits, you have hope that the cabin crew know what to do

Passenger on Korean Airlines appears distressed during flight, while crew members are seen nearby with masks on.

The author noticed a woman having a tonic-clonic seizure in her window seat and immediately called for help from the flight attendants

The first crew member arrived slowly and laid the woman on her back, prompting them to seek additional assistance

They went to the front of the plane, insisted a doctor be paged, and eventually an MD and a neurosurgeon intervened to stabilize her airway

After the flight landed, the woman was assisted off the plane by paramedics, and the doctors confirmed their actions had helped save her life

The story begins when the OP noticed a woman in a window seat experiencing a seizure. Recognizing the seriousness, they immediately called for help, but instead of urgency, they were met with a stewardess strolling over as though someone had asked for a napkin.

By the time staff finally gathered around, the woman was foaming at the mouth, yet they laid her flat on her back, a dangerous move for someone seizing. Feeling helpless but unwilling to watch the situation spiral, the OP sprinted to the front of the plane and urged another flight attendant to page for a doctor.

It wasn’t until they practically yelled that the flight attendant finally made the announcement. Thankfully, both a medical doctor and a neurosurgeon happened to be on board. The doctors stabilized the woman’s airway and prevented her from choking, providing the care the crew failed to deliver.

What shocked the OP most wasn’t just the slow response; it was the lack of communication afterward. Once doctors took over, the crew returned to normal duties, offering no updates or acknowledgment. Even after landing, passengers were asked to deboard around the woman still lying in her seat, leaving even the medical professionals baffled by the lack of prioritization.

Female emergency medical responder standing at the open door of an ambulance during a Korean Airlines passenger medical crisis.

Flight attendants typically undergo training that includes modules in aviation health and medicine. Simple Flying explains that this training equips them with advanced first aid skills tailored to the unique challenges of high-altitude environments and the confined space of an aircraft.

In practice, this means cabin crew should be prepared to respond effectively to a wide range of health emergencies, from fainting spells to more serious conditions, while in the air. As noted by Sky Professionals, flight attendants are taught how to recognize and respond to a wide range of emergencies such as asthma, choking, heart attacks, strokes, diabetic episodes, and seizures.

Their training also covers CPR, managing unconscious passengers, and handling cases of poisoning or severe allergic reactions. However, in cases of seizures, like the one the OP witnessed, WebMD highlights that the essential steps for assisting someone having a seizure can be remembered with the phrase “Stay, Safe, Side.”

They explain that the most important thing for caregivers to do is to stay with the person and time the seizure, keep them safe by removing nearby hazards, and turn them onto their side if they are unresponsive, which helps keep the airway clear.

Netizens expressed gratitude and admiration for the OP’s quick actions, and praised them for saving the woman’s life, noting how frightening a seizure can be mid-flight. Others highlighted the airline’s responsibility, urging better staff training and pointing out the contrast with airlines that handled emergencies more effectively.

What would you have done in this situation? If you were in this passenger’s position, would you have spoken up the same way? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that there has to be better staff training on how to handle emergencies more effectively

Commenters discuss Korean Airlines passenger medical crisis and crew accused of failing basic emergency protocols.

Reddit discussion about Korean Airlines passenger’s medical crisis and crew accused of ignoring basic emergency protocols.

Text conversation about Korean Airlines passenger's medical crisis and crew communication, mentioning English and Korean language skills.

Comment thread discussing medical crisis on Korean Airlines flight, with crew accused of failing basic emergency protocols.

Passenger raises alarm over medical crisis on Korean Airlines flight; crew accused of failing basic protocols during emergency.

Reddit conversation discussing Korean Airlines passenger’s medical crisis and crew accused of failing basic protocols.

Comment on a Korean Airlines passenger's medical crisis aboard a flight, highlighting fear of seizures and gratitude for help.

Comment detailing a medical crisis on a Korean Airlines flight with crew accused of failing basic protocols during emergency.

Airline passenger experiencing medical crisis onboard, crew accused of failing basic protocols during emergency response.

Reddit comment praising a passenger for raising alarm during Korean Airlines medical crisis and criticizing crew's protocol failure.

Comment on Korean Airlines passenger raising alarm during medical crisis, crew accused of failing basic protocols.

Korean Airlines passenger faces medical crisis mid-flight as crew accused of failing basic emergency protocols.

Text post discussing medical seizure protocols and criticizing Korean Airlines crew for failing basic emergency response procedures.

Comment on social media post praising life-saving actions during Korean Airlines passenger medical crisis, highlighting crew protocol concerns.

