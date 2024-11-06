ADVERTISEMENT

Kit Curry creates images of “witches and creatures in the ruins of the world" that are filled with dynamic energy. Kit’s work is vibrant and beautiful, constructed in tightly-rendered multi-figure tableaus of tasteful nudes, rich with life, expertly illustrated in deep and detailed environments.

These witches fly above forgotten cities and dance among crumbling wharves, wield the power of freedom, and celebrate the magic of joy.

More info: archenemyarts.com