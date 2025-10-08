Guy Reports His Sister To CPS After Hearing Her “Plan” To Illegally Adopt A Baby

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Some people will do whatever it takes to become parents. Even if it means breaking the law…
A man has shared a shocking story of how his sister and her husband cooked up an elaborate plan to ‘adopt‘ a baby. The couple were ‘offered’ the infant by a pregnant woman. Instead of doing the right thing and declining, they went full steam ahead. It almost worked until they were exposed for much more than just illegal adoption.
She thought she had it all figured out: cheat the system, lie, and magically become a mom
Woman holding a baby closely, reflecting on a serious situation involving illegal baby adoption and CPS intervention.
Adoption is a legal process through which the legal obligations and rights of a child with respect to its biological parents are terminated. And new rights and obligations are established between the child and the child’s new adoptive parents. That’s the definition, according to the experts at legalmatch.com.
The best interests of the child should always come first. And that’s why there a very strict laws when it comes to the adoption process.
In the United States, a person must be qualified to adopt a child under the law of the state in which they live. “State law also regulates who may be adopted,” notes the legal site. In almost all cases, the consent of the biological parents is mandatory. And there are steps and procedures that need to be taken before any adoption can take place.
Adoption fraud is a criminal act. “Adoption fraud refers to any form of intentional misrepresentation or illegal act in the area of adoption,” warns the FBI. “Any participant involved in an adoption—birth parents, prospective adoptive parents, and adoption service providers—are all capable of fraud.”
Illegal adoptions violate the rights of the child, and can put them at serious risk. According to legal resources site U.S. Legal Forms, there are two primary types of illegal adoptions. The first is misconduct or illegal actions by adoption agencies. And the other is black market adoptions, which is what the man’s sister seemed to be involved in.
Black market adoptions involve an illegal adoption transaction that occurs outside of legal channels, often involving unethical practices, explains U.S. Legal Forms.
The experts add that many people believe that all adoptions are legal if they involve a child. “This is incorrect; illegal adoptions can occur even with the appearance of legitimacy,” warns U.S. Legal Forms.
Likewise, some people think that adopting a child from another country is always legal. Wrong again. All international adoptions have to comply with both U.S. and foreign laws in order to be valid.
“There is a misconception that illegal adoptions only involve criminal organizations,” adds the site. “In reality, they can also involve well-meaning individuals who unknowingly engage in illegal practices.”
Or, in the case of the man, they could involve a relative trying to cheat the system with little regard for the baby…
“You saved that baby’s life”: many netizens labeled the man a hero
Comment advising to gather evidence of illegal adoption plans to report sister to CPS and protect against her actions.
Reddit comment on a thread about a guy reporting his sister to CPS after her plan to illegally adopt a baby.
Alt text: Comment supporting reporting to CPS after hearing sister's plan for illegal baby adoption, emphasizing child safety and investigation.
Screenshot of a comment supporting a report to CPS to protect an infant from illegal adoption plan by sister.
Screenshot of a comment on Reddit discussing a person reporting his sister to CPS after a plan to illegally adopt a baby.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing reporting sister to CPS over plan to illegally adopt a baby.
Comment about reporting sister to CPS focusing on child welfare and illegal adoption concerns.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment supporting a guy who reports his sister to CPS over an illegal baby adoption plan.
Comment warning about keeping a secret related to sister’s illegal baby adoption plan and reporting to CPS.
Comment text about reporting sister to CPS over plan to illegally adopt a baby, supporting the decision as the right thing to do.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man reporting his sister to CPS over her plan to illegally adopt a baby.
Comment from user discussing reporting sister to CPS after hearing plan to illegally adopt a baby and concerns for child safety.
Comment praising a person for reporting sister to CPS, highlighting the saving of a baby's life and hope for sister’s help.
ALT text: Screenshot of a user discussing reporting sister to CPS over illegal baby adoption concerns in a Reddit comment.
Not everyone praised the brother
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing reporting a sister to CPS over an illegal adoption plan.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.
