They say if you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room. But the same can be applied to kitchens. Learning your way around the pots and pans takes a great deal of time and effort, and it's much easier when there's an expert to guide you. Like your dad. Or grandma.

Recently, Reddit user u/OoopsieWhoopsie made a post on the platform, asking everyone to reveal their most prized family cooking tips. And some people agreed to do it; sharing really is caring. From getting the most out of your leftovers to adding an extra oomph to your dishes, continue scrolling to check them out!

#1

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families My grandma would save butter wrappers in the fridge and use the leftover butter on them for greasing dishes when she baked. I can’t help but stockpile wrappers, it’s really so handy.

This is either a good idea or a bad one, I've never tried it but I'm thinking there wouldn't be enough butter on the wrapper.

#2

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Mustard powder in your Mac and cheese is a game changer.

Cream cheese for me, game changer.

#3

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Adding sour cream to scrambled eggs instead of milk will make them insanely fluffy.

I was always taught that if you have to add cream to your eggs in order to make the fluffy, you're not doing it right. Super low heat, constant stirring, does it for me.

#4

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Save all scraps for stocks. Almost anything can be made into soup.

Save bath water to make a nice bowl of youp!

#5

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Putting a little fish sauce into a stew or sauce that needs umami. It's basically liquid anchovies.

Try Knorr seasoning liquid!

#6

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families I put homemade stock into ice cube trays to freeze then store in bags. 1 cube = 1.5 Oz liquid or so.

This works even better when you let the stock reduce before for super rich and concentrated flavor

#7

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Sprinkle sea salt on cookies right before or right after baking. The extra salt brings out the flavors more and helps balance out the sweetness.

I don't see enough people using salt in their sweets. You should always be adding salt, I usually add more than I should just like I do vanilla.

#8

Cook them onions - cook them onions loooong n slow (sauté). Then add tomato, cook that tomato, cook that tomato looooooong and slow.

And ffs don't add garlic too early, it burns easily and will make your dish very bitter.

#9

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families A TBSP of ground coffee in brownies really kick it up a notch. The more quality the beans the better.

Expresso powder intensifies the chocolate flavor in anything, I use it in literally any chocolate dessert.

#10

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families My family owns a catering business, starting from my grandparents who came to the states from Portugal. One thing I've learned that greatly improve my meals is to add butter to your noodles (for saucy pasta like Spaghetti)

Nope. Like oil which I've seen suggested loads of time this will simply stop the sauce from sticking to your pasta, so you end up eating buttery noodles with the sauce on the side. Better to cook the pasta just slightly al dente so that some of the sauce is absorbed into it between cooking and serving.

#11

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families A tablespoon of cocoa powder creates boldens the flavor profile of chili (I know it sounds crazy, but our chili recipe is delicious.

Not crazy. Also not new at all. Ask the indigenous people of the Americas

#12

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Mixing a heaping scoop of mayonnaise into your cake batter, whether it's scratch or from a box.

Alternatively, you could use sour cream if you despise mayo like me. Mayo works great though.

#13

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families If a dish feels flat it's often the acidity that's missing. Dash of White Modena vinegar is the secret to my red sauce for example, even though it's inherently acidic.

Vinegar to red sauce? Tomatoes are naturally acidic, I don't know about that. I like my sauces sweeter anyway.

#14

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Add citrus zest to enhance flavor and acidity, especially in sauces/salsas…desserts too!

Salt your water liberally when boiling pasta/potatoes, and blanching vegetables

mhm mhm mhm acidity is often what's missing in dishes, it works great. Also, if you can, use some of that water in sauces.

#15

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families My Uncle Arthur's tip is "clean while you cook!", and he will not let you forget it, either.
Not really sure if its a tip but my Papa Searcy used to microwave bacon on old newspapers...it was always delicious! In hindsight it's probably bad for you and you should never do it. I have weird memories of the smell of newspaper and bacon.

Yes. YES! Clean while you cook is the very first law in the kitchen.

#16

Use a little more butter and a little more cheese than the recipe says.

#17

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families A dollop of sour cream in mashed potatoes.

#18

Don’t hollow out a bread bowl; shove the inner bread down to create a thicker bottom. This will prevent leaks and sogginess.

#19

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Keep in mind I’m from a very Midwestern Scandinavian family. Cream of mushroom soup is kind of a universal solution for improving any dish.

#20

I thought adding cocoa powder to chili was pretty common.

I like to add some apple cider to baked beans and a bit of cinnamon to chocolate cake.

Spices in cakes are always a good idea.

#21

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families As far I can remember all the women in my family put a big spoonful of mayo in their mashed potatoes (myself included).

Make sure whatever you're adding is at least room temperature, it'll absorb better. I always add cream cheese to my mashed potatoes, I can't live without it now.

#22

Adding Worcestershire sauce, a bit of soy sauce, and Dijon mustard to your pan-fried chicken livers would ascend them into deityhood (not to forget the caramelized onions, chicken stock stock, garlic, and mushrooms).

Very niche and if there was something to persuade me to eat chicken livers, this would be it (but there isn’t and I don’t).

#23

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Replacing melted butter with brown butter is almost always the better choice when baking.

Make sure you don't burn it though, there is a very fine line between brown and burnt butter. Brown butter is very nutty, delicious.

#24

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Add a pinch of nutmeg to anything with dairy in it, you can't taste the nutmeg but it makes the dairy richer and taste better.

What does it mean "you can't taste the nutmeg"? Maybe you're using very old nutmegs.

#25

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families I use vanilla or plain full fat yogurt in my bathing mixture for French toast, instead of milk.

It turns out perfectly every time.

I will try a batch with this, next time.

#26

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Better Than Bouillon Veggie is a million times better than any other veg stock.

Better than bouillon makes all soup better

#27

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Nutritional yeast in mashed potatoes.

Yeast goes in lots of things, you can make a ton of vegan things with it. It does not belong in my mashed potatoes though.

#28

My oma would add plain seltzer to her matzah balls… she said it made them fluffier.

Make sure you whip the eggs well too, you are trying to incorporate as much air as possible. Club soda is an alternative to seltzer.

#29

Rub a lemon wedge on the inside of your mixing bowl when you're making meringue. It works better than cream of tartar and you'll get a more stable meringue.

I never have problems with meringue being unstable, but myself, on the other hand, can be quite unstable. For meringue I always use room temperature eggs, maybe that's the difference.

#30

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families MSG makes just about everything better. I add it to the salt mixture when I'm seasoning meats. It also helps make ripe tomatoes pop by accentuating the naturally occurring MSG, keep that in mind when you're making tomato salads and tomato sandwiches.

Uncle Roger taught me that MSG is very good. But seriously, there's little reason to be afraid.

#31

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Always remove the skin from chickpeas before cooking (after 24 hour soaking), makes it easier to digest and a much creamier hummus (of course never use the canned stuff).

Use some bicarbonate sodium and peeling chickpeas will be really easy. But regarding hummus, canned chickpeas are perfect. I don't know in you country, but in Spain high quality canned legumes are very easy to find in any supermarket.

#32

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Want to make icing delicious? A pinch of salt. It cuts the pure sugar and makes it dangerously good.

Salt helps all desserts, add some unless the recipe specifically says not to. Not related, but that cake looks amazing. Doing that in rainbow would look great.

#33

In addition to the (brilliant) addition of cocoa powder to chili, we also throw in like 5 green cardamom pods in there. Just be sure to either fish them out post-cooking or warn folks that they're in there; even after hours of cook time, they're still a potent (not unpleasant on their own just a bit discordant to chew on) flavor.

Best natural mouth freshners - cardamoms.

#34

Use the animal fat for cooking instead of oil, animal fat can take more heat.

When I make an oven brisket I use a little of the trimmed fat to sear the potato pieces and caramelize the onion that I toss over it after it's been sliced, it really adds a ton of flavor. Of course, this is maybe a 1-2 times a year thing since I enjoy my arteries being nice and clear.

#35

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families A really good sharp knife and running the onion over water can help prevent the teary eyes. (Also holding a piece of bread in your mouth).

Every knife should be kept perfectly sharp. This is not a tip, it's a basic.

#36

A decent aged balsamic vinegar adds depth to almost anything! I use a 25 year in literally almost everything, chili, spaghetti, whatever. It’s a fantastic addition, and you only need a tiny bit.

#37

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Something to keep in mind for next Thanksgiving: if your deviled egg mixture is too runny, adding instant mashed potato flakes will improve the consistency without messing with the texture or flavor.

How dare you even talk about instant mashed potato flakes. Please just use more egg yolks, make sure to add more seasoning and whatever else you used though, as it will dilute the flavor a tad bit.

#38

My dad puts finely minced carrot in his salsas.

#39

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Keep the onions in the fridge, won’t sting your eyes.

This is false!! I put an onion in the fridge, then shoved it directly onto my eyeballs, and they sting.

#40

I use sour cream when making pie shells. It’s amazing!

#41

You're probably using too much flour in your yeast dough. Many recipes say it should not be sticky. On the contrary, you want it a little yucky and sticky before you let it rest. That's how you get yummy fluffy stuff that doesn't dry out within hours.

Also, to prevent the dough from sticking to your hands, you don't use flour. You use vegetable oil

That's how I do it and it's easy to roll and always yummy and perfect. Never over flour the dough

#42

Cooking carrots in your bolognese, ragú, or any tomato-based/tomato-heavy dishes (I do it in curries when there’s tomatoes present) breaks down the acidity. I have yet to have heartburn since doing this from an old Italian recipe.

Carrot and half an onion and celery, according to Vincenzo from Vincenzo's plate. He puts it in a blender. Was an idea from his wife to get the kids to eat vegetables.

#43

If you can't cook for love nor money, a chicken casserole is almost impossible to mess up.

Ha! Clearly you haven't seen me in a kitchen.

#44

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families When baking for every tsp of vanilla extract add 1/4 tsp of lemon extract

Depends what flavour profile you are looking for. This will ruin many recipes.

#45

There isn’t a leafy green vegetable or bean that can’t be cooked this way:

Sauté onion in bacon fat. Add red pepper flakes. Add broth. Add a smoked turkey neck (or wing if you want it meaty). Simmer until meat is near-tender, add veggies/beans and cook until those are done. Season, probably with adobo.

Green beans, collards, kale, white bean soup, black beans, lima beans, make the onions the trinity and you’ve got the start of red beans and rice. Add carrots, celery, and sweet potato and make a smoked turkey soup that puts chicken soup to shame.

Weirdly specific, reads like it might be based on some East European Jewish dish. I've never even heard of, let alone seen, a smoked turkey neck. Where is this a thing?

#46

LaChoy soy sauce in place of salt when I cook (to taste). Adds more depth and a nice umami flavor. It’s also gluten free (most soy sauce is not)

#47

The chocolate chip cookie recipe on the toll house chocolate chip bag is legitimately pretty good in a pinch.

#48

58 People Shared Cooking Secrets That Have Been Passed Down By Their Families Bacon always comes out better if you cook it in an oven, and it’s important to put the bacon in before turning the oven on; preheating the oven will make the bacon stick to the cookie sheet

#49

My wife was stunned that after 25 years together she found out I put lemon juice in my pancake batter. (Bisquick Ultimate melt in your mouth pancakes recipe)

Or just learn to cook and make your pancake batter from scratch. In seconds.

#50

When making chicken and dumplings, remove all the chicken from the pot before cooking the dumplings, then stir it back in at the end! Also, dumplings must be made from Bisquick, none of the canned biscuit abomination! And no cream of anything soup, cooking the dumplings in the broth thickens it up nicely.

Alternatively, just learn to cook properly.

#51

All tomato based sauces need a pinch of sugar and a bit of cinnamon.

As Bruno Barbieri said at the Italian Master Chef: "Lo zucchero nel sugo è Satana" ("Sugar in sauce is Satan").

#52

For deviled eggs - use whipped cream cheese or avocado instead of mayonnaise. More versatility for spices and flavors, but also more fiber, calcium, and protein than you would without them.

#53

A can of condensed milk in mashed potatoes works stupidly well. Not the sweetened stuff but unsweetened. Shelf stable so if you need to make a side unexpectedly, you can do mashed potatoes. Add your butter and other things as normal.

No one here like American Sour Cream so we never have it and crema doesn't work as well.

Any place you're adding brown sugar for flavor (not for science reasons) you should add a splash of maple syrup. If you can find the extract, use that instead. Punches up the brown sugar flavor without making it too maple syrup flavored.

Use the "fancy" Liquors for adding flavors to baking. Good way to use them up if you're not really a drinker.

#54

I put a splash of maple syrup in my chilli.
Dust my pizza pan with garlic powder instead of cornmeal.

#55

Pork and beef umami kicker = flaked black truffle salt

#56

Add Creamed corn to your shepherd’s pie

Then it's not a Shepherd's Pie.

#57

Always taste your roux before adding anything else to it - you’ll know if the balance is off and can make adjustments before it’s inclusion in your dishes and screwing up flavors.

How can a roux be unbalanced? It's only flour and butter heated up, and will just taste like flour and butter.

#58

cinnamon on steak

Sure, if you want it to taste of cinnamon.

