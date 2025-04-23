Second Child Passes Away After Woman Allegedly Targeted Ex’s Family With “Poisoned Easter Gifts”

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Mirian Lira has faced another unspeakable tragedy due to an alleged act of petty revenge.

35-year-old Jordélia Pereira Barbosa from Brazil had sent a bundle of poisoned chocolate eggs to Lira’s house in celebration of Easter, but things took a turn when the latter’s entire family fell ill upon eating the candies.

Highlights Jordélia Barbosa allegedly poisoned chocolate eggs in celebration of Easter, causing two children's passing, so far.

Evelyn Silva, 13, passed after the chocolates caused vascular shock and organ failure.

Barbosa was arrested in connection with the poisoning, most likely motivated by jealousy and revenge.

Lira’s 7-year-old son, Luis Fernando, was the first to go. Now her 13-year-old daughter, Evelyn Silva, has passed away after being admitted to intensive care.

RELATED:

A 13-year-old girl has passed away after being poisoned by chocolate eggs for Easter

Share icon

Image credits: Ilea Pacheco/Facebook

According to health authorities, the teenager’s passing was caused by vascular shock that was linked with the failure of multiple organs, as reported by the Metro.

The hospital wrote, “Unfortunately, the clinical condition showed serious and rapid deterioration without responding to treatment.” Lira remains in medical care currently, but she is said to be in stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This sickening chain of events first started earlier this month when Barbosa traveled from Santa Ines to Imperatriz on the day of the crime, checking into a hotel near Lira’s home, according to evidence gathered by security footage, transaction records, and witness testimonies.

Share icon

Image credits: jordeliamatos

She later disguised herself with a wig and sunglasses as she purchased the chocolates from a local store, later sending the gift to the victim’s family, with it arriving last Wednesday (April 16) via motorbike delivery.

“With love, for Mirian Lira. Happy Easter,” read the seemingly innocent note.

Barbosa sent the candies to Lira’s home just last week

Share icon

Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

Share icon

Image credits: sudok1/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mirian then received a suspicious phone call from an anonymous caller, asking if she’d received the package. When asked who was calling, the unidentified woman merely said, “You’ll know who I am.”

On April 21, Barbosa was arrested for reportedly poisoning the eggs and sending them to Lira, who was currently dating the former’s ex-boyfriend.

Authorities were able to recover the wig she had worn, as well as leftover chocolate in her possession, and a bus ticket that confirmed her travel on the day of the crime. She was also found with scissors, cards, a saw knife, and other unknown substances, as reported by The Standard.

Lira’s 7-year-old son had already passed away prior

Share icon

Image credits: FDamiaoNoticias/Facebook

While not confirmed, police believe the act was motivated by jealousy and revenge. Barbosa had allegedly been hell-bent on making sure the new happy couple would break up.

Maurício Martins from Maranhão’s Department of Security Secretary said, “The evidence suggests that the crime was motivated by revenge, by jealousy, given that the author’s ex-husband is the current partner or boyfriend of the victim, who was poisoned along with her two children.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Antonio Barbosa/Facebook

Share icon

Image credits: policiacivilma

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbosa admitted to buying the chocolates but claims she did not poison them.

“We have strong indicators that Jordélia is responsible,” Police Chief Manoel Almeida said. “What we’re working to determine now is the type of poison used.”

Barbosa had her custody hearing last Friday (April 18), as Bored Panda previously reported. A judge ordered her transfer to Pedrinhas Penitentiary Complex, located in São Luís, which is considered to be one of the region’s largest and most secure prison facilities.

Lira had been dating Barbosa’s former partner

Share icon

Image credits: FDamiaoNoticias/Facebook

Prosecutors are now preparing to charge the woman with both homicide and attempted homicide. If convicted, Barbosa could face a sentence from twelve to thirty years behind bars, especially due to the use of poison.

ADVERTISEMENT

With both of her victims being under the age of 14, it is more likely that Barbosa will face the maximum sentence.

Share icon

Image credits: jordeliamatos

However, it appears as if a similar crime was attempted by the 35-year-old prior to this chilling incident.

Imperatriz reports that she had allegedly gone to Lira’s workplace to offer chocolates to the employees there, but she was turned away before heading to the parking lot to hand them out.

Commenters labeled Barbosa as a “wicked woman”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT