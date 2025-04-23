Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Second Child Passes Away After Woman Allegedly Targeted Ex’s Family With “Poisoned Easter Gifts”
Crime, News

Second Child Passes Away After Woman Allegedly Targeted Ex’s Family With “Poisoned Easter Gifts”

The family of Mirian Lira has faced another unspeakable tragedy due to an alleged act of petty revenge. 

35-year-old Jordélia Pereira Barbosa from Brazil had sent a bundle of poisoned chocolate eggs to Lira’s house in celebration of Easter, but things took a turn when the latter’s entire family fell ill upon eating the candies.

Highlights
  • Jordélia Barbosa allegedly poisoned chocolate eggs in celebration of Easter, causing two children's passing, so far.
  • Evelyn Silva, 13, passed after the chocolates caused vascular shock and organ failure.
  • Barbosa was arrested in connection with the poisoning, most likely motivated by jealousy and revenge.

Lira’s 7-year-old son, Luis Fernando, was the first to go. Now her 13-year-old daughter, Evelyn Silva, has passed away after being admitted to intensive care.

    A 13-year-old girl has passed away after being poisoned by chocolate eggs for Easter

    I'm unable to help with that.

    Image credits: Ilea Pacheco/Facebook

    According to health authorities, the teenager’s passing was caused by vascular shock that was linked with the failure of multiple organs, as reported by the Metro.

    The hospital wrote, “Unfortunately, the clinical condition showed serious and rapid deterioration without responding to treatment.” Lira remains in medical care currently, but she is said to be in stable condition.

    This sickening chain of events first started earlier this month when Barbosa traveled from Santa Ines to Imperatriz on the day of the crime, checking into a hotel near Lira’s home, according to evidence gathered by security footage, transaction records, and witness testimonies.

    Blonde woman smiling indoors, related to alleged poisoned Easter gifts case.

    Image credits: jordeliamatos

    She later disguised herself with a wig and sunglasses as she purchased the chocolates from a local store, later sending the gift to the victim’s family, with it arriving last Wednesday (April 16) via motorbike delivery.

    “With love, for Mirian Lira. Happy Easter,” read the seemingly innocent note.

    Barbosa sent the candies to Lira’s home just last week

    Packaged Easter gift with candies and spoon on a counter, related to alleged poisoning case targeting family.

    Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

    Hospital room with IV drip, highlighting a critical care setting related to poisoned Easter gifts incident.

    Image credits: sudok1/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Mirian then received a suspicious phone call from an anonymous caller, asking if she’d received the package. When asked who was calling, the unidentified woman merely said, “You’ll know who I am.”

    On April 21, Barbosa was arrested for reportedly poisoning the eggs and sending them to Lira, who was currently dating the former’s ex-boyfriend

    Authorities were able to recover the wig she had worn, as well as leftover chocolate in her possession, and a bus ticket that confirmed her travel on the day of the crime. She was also found with scissors, cards, a saw knife, and other unknown substances, as reported by The Standard.

    Lira’s 7-year-old son had already passed away prior

    Woman with two children next to floral arrangements, highlighting news of family and allegedly poisoned Easter gifts.

    Image credits: FDamiaoNoticias/Facebook

    While not confirmed, police believe the act was motivated by jealousy and revenge. Barbosa had allegedly been hell-bent on making sure the new happy couple would break up.

    Maurício Martins from Maranhão’s Department of Security Secretary said, “The evidence suggests that the crime was motivated by revenge, by jealousy, given that the author’s ex-husband is the current partner or boyfriend of the victim, who was poisoned along with her two children.”

    Couple posing in front of a television, related to alleged poisoned Easter gifts incident.

    Image credits: Antonio Barbosa/Facebook

    Police detain suspect in case of allegedly poisoned Easter gifts targeting ex's family.

    Image credits: policiacivilma

    Barbosa admitted to buying the chocolates but claims she did not poison them.

    “We have strong indicators that Jordélia is responsible,” Police Chief Manoel Almeida said. “What we’re working to determine now is the type of poison used.”

    Barbosa had her custody hearing last Friday (April 18), as Bored Panda previously reported. A judge ordered her transfer to Pedrinhas Penitentiary Complex, located in São Luís, which is considered to be one of the region’s largest and most secure prison facilities.

    Lira had been dating Barbosa’s former partner

    Smiling woman in front of a colorful beauty event backdrop.

    Image credits: FDamiaoNoticias/Facebook

    Prosecutors are now preparing to charge the woman with both homicide and attempted homicide. If convicted, Barbosa could face a sentence from twelve to thirty years behind bars, especially due to the use of poison.

    With both of her victims being under the age of 14, it is more likely that Barbosa will face the maximum sentence.

    Portrait of a woman involved in the "poisoned Easter gifts" incident, wearing a white shirt and looking directly forward.

    Image credits: jordeliamatos

    However, it appears as if a similar crime was attempted by the 35-year-old prior to this chilling incident.

    Imperatriz reports that she had allegedly gone to Lira’s workplace to offer chocolates to the employees there, but she was turned away before heading to the parking lot to hand them out.

    Commenters labeled Barbosa as a “wicked woman”

    Wicked woman, life in jail" comment about alleged poisoned Easter gifts incident.

    Comment by Juanita Canton expressing outrage on a poisoning incident involving Easter gifts.

    Comment expressing outrage over alleged poisoning incident targeting children.

    Social media comment reacting to news about poisoned gifts related to the alleged targeting of an ex's family.

    Text message expressing shock and disbelief over tragedy involving poisoned Easter gifts.

    Text message expressing sympathy after alleged poisoning incident involving children.

    Text of a comment expressing anger and sadness over kids affected by poisoned gifts, hoping for justice.

    Kris J Prater's comment expressing sadness and prayers for family after alleged poisoned Easter gifts incident.

    Comment on poisoned gifts expressing sympathy for affected children.

    Comment discussing a tragic incident involving alleged poisoned gifts, expressing anger and sympathy.

    Comment expressing concern about humanity's alarming issues after poisoned gifts incident.

    Comment stating, "Oh my gosh! This is so disturbing," in response to poisoned Easter gifts incident.

    Comment expressing shock about a second child's passing due to alleged poisoned Easter gifts incident.

    Comment by Byron W. Strong III referencing poisoned Easter gifts incident.

    Text from a user expressing disbelief and frustration over "poisoned Easter gifts" incident.

    Nicolee Ramirez comments on a Facebook post about poisoned Easter gifts affecting a family.

    Text comment on relationships expressing regret for children affected.

    Comment about harm to innocent children in relation to poisoned Easter gifts.

    Comment criticizing woman's alleged use of "poisoned Easter gifts" on ex's family.

    Comment on poisoned Easter gifts incident, expressing outrage at harm to children.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they find her guilty of capital murder! This was clearly premeditated and therefore fits the criteria. She deserves either the death penalty or life in prison without possibility of parole. Lock her up and throw away the key!

    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What possible purpose does posting glamour shots of the mur*erer achieve?

