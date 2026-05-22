Who Is Sean Gunn? Sean Gunn is an American actor known for his versatile performances across comedy and superhero franchises. His career showcases a distinctive ability to embody quirky, memorable characters. He first gained widespread public attention portraying Kirk Gleason, Stars Hollow’s beloved eccentric resident, on the long-running series Gilmore Girls. This iconic role cemented his reputation for delivering unique comedic timing and surprising dramatic depth.

Full Name Sean Gunn Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Irish, Czech Education St. Louis University High School, The Theatre School at DePaul University Father James F. Gunn Mother Leota Gunn Siblings James Gunn, Matt Gunn, Brian Gunn, Patrick Gunn, Beth Gunn

Early Life and Education Born the youngest of six in St. Louis, Missouri, Sean Gunn grew up in a creative, Catholic household with his parents, James F. and Leota Gunn, and five siblings, including filmmaker James Gunn. Family home movies often fostered early artistic expression. He attended the Jesuit St. Louis University High School, graduating in 1992. Later, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting from The Theatre School at DePaul University in 1996, laying the groundwork for his acting career.

Notable Relationships Sean Gunn married actress and film director Natasha Halevi in June 2019, after getting engaged in Kyoto, Japan, in 2018. Their wedding was a distinctive event with a “1920s disco ball goes to the beach” dress code. He has no children with Halevi, and the couple maintains a public presence, often sharing moments from their lives on social media.

Career Highlights Sean Gunn’s acting career includes significant roles like Kirk Gleason on Gilmore Girls, appearing in 137 episodes, and Kraglin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He provided on-set motion-capture for Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He frequently collaborates with his brother, director James Gunn, appearing in films such as The Suicide Squad and the upcoming Superman, where he plays Maxwell Lord.