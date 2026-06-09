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Italian artist Fontanesi takes street photos and turns them into something unexpected and creative. By cutting and combining different images, he creates surreal scenes in which the line between background and subject begins to disappear.

Ordinary places and everyday moments are reshaped into strange, dreamlike visuals that feel familiar but slightly off at the same time. It’s a simple idea, but the result changes how you look at everyday life.

The artist himself describes his project in a very abstract, almost circular way, as if it were a place of its own: “Fontanesi is a place in Fontanesi where you can meet Fontanesi and take pictures of Fontanesi. There you can take a walk, have a Fontanesi, drive a Fontanesi, or enter a Fontanesi.”

If all of this sounds intriguing enough, don’t wait any longer – scroll down and explore a selection of images created by Fontanesi.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

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