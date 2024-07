ADVERTISEMENT

A visionary artist from Rhode Island creates unique sculptures that, depending on the angle, can take shapes from innocent birds and animals to weird, and even disturbing sights created from, well, trash. The more you zoom in, the more weirdness you discover it hides.

The artist’s name is Thomas Deininger, and he has been creating mind-bending illusions since 1994. What other people would consider waste, Thomas sees as a potential material for his art, and soon you will see so too.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the post and see just the fragments of his amazing and very intricate works.

More info: Instagram | artsy.net