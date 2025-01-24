Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

How Sculptural Materials Became My Creative Partners And Transformed My Perspective On Art
User submission
Art

How Sculptural Materials Became My Creative Partners And Transformed My Perspective On Art

alloc toon
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

4

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Sculptural materials are not a tool for illustrating ideas. They are active partners in the creative process. They shape the work's form and content, ideas, and possibilities. They also influence our thoughts and perceptions of art. It's no coincidence that we say "food for thought." I have written about how our tools shape us. The same is true of the materials we use and surround ourselves with. Both directly and through their use in creating metaphors and images for our thinking.

Urbanization and the shift to stone houses have changed perspective in spatial drawing. Our perspective is built on cubes. Borges talks about a different perspective in one of his stories. The perspective of nomads in the desert who measure and divide space in the time of camel strides. Each material creates a sculpture with a unique voice. From the strength of stone to the fleeting light, they invite viewers to rethink art and reality.

More info: sadna4u.com

RELATED:

    Moment

    How Sculptural Materials Became My Creative Partners And Transformed My Perspective On Art

    Death

    How Sculptural Materials Became My Creative Partners And Transformed My Perspective On Art

    Past

    How Sculptural Materials Became My Creative Partners And Transformed My Perspective On Art

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    4

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    4

    Open list comments

    0

    alloc toon

    alloc toon

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    "The Workshop - for Creative Processes". Center for Art and Psychological Therapy. Creativity is a central component of our mental health and sense of aliveness. We see creativity - in its broadest and deepest sense - as the center of our ability to cope with internal and external reality. "To be authentic" - writes Simone de Beauvoir - "means becoming creative and claiming ownership of who we are, of our self, shaped by our choices."

    Read less »
    alloc toon

    alloc toon

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    "The Workshop - for Creative Processes". Center for Art and Psychological Therapy. Creativity is a central component of our mental health and sense of aliveness. We see creativity - in its broadest and deepest sense - as the center of our ability to cope with internal and external reality. "To be authentic" - writes Simone de Beauvoir - "means becoming creative and claiming ownership of who we are, of our self, shaped by our choices."

    Read less »
    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

    Read less »
    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Art
    Homepage
    Trending
    Art
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Art Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda