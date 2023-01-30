Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations
27points
User submission
Animals, Cats1 hour ago

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė
Community member

Hello, I’m Violeta from Lithuania.

I have been crocheting toys for many years and very often I have leftover yarn. I collected all the scraps and the idea was born to create scrap yarn toys. That’s how it came about – cats, owls, tigers, cows, llamas, and dogs and there are still ideas for new animals. I really like crocheting them because I use scrap yarn and the toys are very colorful. By the way, I crochet them large, they are 50 cm / 25 inches. In this way, they can be not only toys but also fun interior detail.

My project name is “scrap yarn toys”.

If you would like to see more of my works here on Bored Panda, visit my post where I recreated toys from drawings.

More info: Etsy | Facebook

My name is Violeta, and this is me with my crocheted scrap yarn toys, a fox and a cat

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I’m Violeta, design studies graduate from Kaunas, Lithuania. My head is overflowing with creative ideas but there’s never enough time in the day. I love colors and never wear black, and that love for color is reflected in my works.

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I started to make toys from leftover threads and the results turned out very colorful

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I came up with the idea of using leftover threads to create colorful pieces, which attracted a lot of attention. The accumulation of leftover threads inspired me to make a popular toy, the cat, which is often requested as a kitten.

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

The most requested toys are the kittens; however, I make other animals as well

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

One day, a writer ordered my cat and traveled with it throughout Japan, documenting their journey and the cat’s witty observations in a book

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

Writer Aurelijus Zykas, who was serving as the ambassador in Japan, contacted me for the toy. He ordered a cat that could fit in his backpack and took it with him on his travels in Japan. He documented his travels and the cat’s insights in a witty and informative book.

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

Later, it was even addressed on local TV

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

The book became so popular that it was even featured on TV.

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

We had a lot of funny misunderstandings about the true size of a toy

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

Most people think they are only 20cm based on photos.

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

To clear up any confusion, I try to take photos that show the actual size and my son often helps

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

People are always surprised when they see how big they really are

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Image credits: VioletaOwl

Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė
Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė
Author, Community member

I am Violeta from Lithuania. I live in the second largest city in Lithuania, Kaunas. I am a mother to two wonderful boys. I love to create jewelry and toys. This is my hobby and job. I like my job. I create toys and jewelry for 18 years. I wrote a book about jewelry from textiles.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Sihana Beluli
Sihana Beluli
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love your work, congratulations.

2
2points
reply
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are wonderful, Violeta!

1
1point
reply
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, these are really cute, kind of reminds me of Young children cartoons.

1
1point
reply
