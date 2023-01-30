I Crochet Toys From Leftover Yarn, And Here Are My Colorful Creations

Hello, I’m Violeta from Lithuania.

I have been crocheting toys for many years and very often I have leftover yarn. I collected all the scraps and the idea was born to create scrap yarn toys. That’s how it came about – cats, owls, tigers, cows, llamas, and dogs and there are still ideas for new animals. I really like crocheting them because I use scrap yarn and the toys are very colorful. By the way, I crochet them large, they are 50 cm / 25 inches. In this way, they can be not only toys but also fun interior detail.

My project name is “scrap yarn toys”.

If you would like to see more of my works here on Bored Panda, visit my post where I recreated toys from drawings.

More info: Etsy | Facebook

My name is Violeta, and this is me with my crocheted scrap yarn toys, a fox and a cat

I’m Violeta, design studies graduate from Kaunas, Lithuania. My head is overflowing with creative ideas but there’s never enough time in the day. I love colors and never wear black, and that love for color is reflected in my works.

I started to make toys from leftover threads and the results turned out very colorful

I came up with the idea of using leftover threads to create colorful pieces, which attracted a lot of attention. The accumulation of leftover threads inspired me to make a popular toy, the cat, which is often requested as a kitten.

The most requested toys are the kittens; however, I make other animals as well

One day, a writer ordered my cat and traveled with it throughout Japan, documenting their journey and the cat’s witty observations in a book

Writer Aurelijus Zykas, who was serving as the ambassador in Japan, contacted me for the toy. He ordered a cat that could fit in his backpack and took it with him on his travels in Japan. He documented his travels and the cat’s insights in a witty and informative book.

Later, it was even addressed on local TV

The book became so popular that it was even featured on TV.

We had a lot of funny misunderstandings about the true size of a toy

Most people think they are only 20cm based on photos.

To clear up any confusion, I try to take photos that show the actual size and my son often helps

People are always surprised when they see how big they really are

