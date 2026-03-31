Threads users have recently been sharing stories of people who miraculously survived life-threatening situations, so we’ve gathered some of the craziest ones below. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that some of these tales are not easy to read. But we hope they’ll remind you just how resilient humans are and inspire you to live every day to the fullest!

It’s never easy to come to terms with your own mortality . In fact, many people decide to completely ignore the fact that they won’t live forever. After all, there's not much we can do about it! But if you happen to have an experience where you come close to losing your life, you’ll never ever take it for granted again.

#1 John Thompson. 18 year old kid lost both arms in a farm machinery accident, walked home, and then dialed 911 with a pencil in his mouth. Both arms were reattached.

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#2 Alison Botha. Neck slashed and disemboweled. Held her head on with one hand and her guts in with the other and managed to crawl to safety after she was stabbed over 60 times.

#3 1971, a 17 year old girl named Julianne Koepcke fell 3,000 ft strapped to an airplane seat into the Amazon jungle and survived. She walked out after 11 days by following a stream civilization.

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#4 Mary Vincent. 15 years old. Hitched a ride with a stranger. He cut off her arms at the elbow and threw her over a 30 ft cliff. She packed mud in her arms, somehow crawled her way up, and stumbled down the road with her arms up so she wouldn’t bleed out.

#5 Sully & his crew and passengers from US Airways flight 1549. The miracle on the Hudson.

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#6 I knocked over my granny’s favourite wee porcelain fisherman and snapped his fishing rod. Managed to get it glued together before she throttled me.

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#7 The Colombian siblings who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after a plane crash. The youngest was 2 years old. The eldest was 13, if I'm not mistaken.

#8 Women every single day in a world run by men.

#9 This woman. She cut herself open with a kitchen knife, delivered her baby, was stiched back after evisceration by a local nurse with an ordinary sewing needle and cotton thread, then was drove to the nearest hospital, eight hours away. Both her and the baby survived.

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#10 Me, five aneurysms.

#11 Timothy Ray Brown. Timothy Ray Brown was cured of both HIV AND LEUKEMIA, by receiving donor tissue from a person with genetic resistance. This has led to more successes, with a recent 7th saved with non resistant donor stem cells.

#12 Phineas Gage. Got an iron rod shot through his head but survived.

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#13 In 1999, bank executive and skydiver Joan Murray survived a 14,500-foot fall, hitting the ground at 80 mph after her parachute malfunctioned, landing directly on a mound of fire ants. The over 200 fire ant stings forced a massive adrenaline rush, keeping her heart beating.

#14 That airplane pilot that got sucked out the cockpit when the window blew out and was held onto by one of the stewards while the co pilot had to land the plane.

#15 Jim LeBlanc. The only human being to have been exposed to a vacuum and survive. The saliva on his tongue started to boil before he was rescued.

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#16 Roy Sullivan Survived being struck by lightening 7 times in 7 separate incidents.

#17 The first person to survive rabies (without a rabies shot), Jeanna Giese, in 2004. She was 15.

#18 Tsutomu Yamaguchi. He survived both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

#19 That orthopedic surgeon Dr Mary Neal whose kayak went over a waterfall and capsized, she was pinned under water with broken legs for 30 MINUTES (at least 8ft beneath the surface without oxygen) until her dead body became dislodged and was found down the river. She was resuscitated and miraculously suffered no brain damage. This was over 25 years ago and she continues to tell her story today.

#20 Rodney Fox, great white shark attack survivor, 1960s Australia.

#21 The airline stewardess who fell out of a plane and survived.



__zoe_bennett



Vesna Voluvić — flight attendant who survived a fall over 33,000 feet.

#22 In July 1978, Soviet physicist Anatoli Bugorski survived an impossible accident when his head was struck by a high-energy proton beam in a particle accelerator. While repairing the U-70 synchrotron, safety systems failed, causing a 76 GeV beam to pass through his skull, leaving him with permanent facial paralysis, deafness, and occasional seizures, but allowing him to live a normal life.

#23 I just saw one today, a child fell through the ice and was submerged for 177 minutes, was 7 degrees when pulled out of the ice. Neuro damage, of course but kid is walking n talking 3 months later.

#24 The guys from the Uruguayan Flight 571 crash. Truly incredible story. The movie Society of the Snow on Netflix is worth a watch.

#25 José Salvador Alvarenga spent 14 months drifting on a small boat in the Pacific Ocean, finally arriving on Marshall Islands from Mexico.

#26 As a paramedic, the thing that immediately comes to mind for me is the one adult woman who survived the Miami condo collapse in 2021. iirc among her injuries was a shattered pelvis, lacerated liver, and ruptured bladder (I’m sure there were more). Any ONE of those injuries can kill you very quickly on their own, and she survived having all three at the same time. It blows my mind.

#27 Nikola Tesla liked to stick his head in strong electromagnetic fields and, for several months in 1895-96, did so regularly with the X-ray discharge from a Crookes tube. He maintained that it made him smarter. But in fact he became increasingly deranged and delusional after 1896, and basically never worked productively again. One of Tesla's many, many deranged ideas was to secretly bombard classes of "defective" children with strong high frequency EMF to "quicken" their minds. This was in 1912.

#28 Also Joe Simpson who survived the rope being cut by his climbing partner (Touching the Void)

#29 Charla Nash. 200lb chimpanzee tore off her face, nose, lips, eyelids, and hands.

#30 Thad Phillips. Was kidnapped and had both his legs snapped by his assailant because he liked “the sound” of cracking bones. Crawled down the stairs and called 911. Also all the women who are held captive and assaulted for years before getting rescued. I can’t even imagine!

#31 I think some of the most astonishing cases are people who fell into frozen lakes and were able to be resuscitated after being rescued hours later. Technically drowning and being unable to breathe for that long is 100% fatal, but the cold, in rare cases, can slow the metabolism and prevent brain death long enough for the person to rescued and warmed. It's led to the phrase "you aren't dead unless you're warm and dead."

#32 Henry Hall, the Eddystone Lighthouse keeper, during a fire accidentally ingested 200g of liquified lead and survived for six days, he was so well that the doctor thought he faked it, but they found the solidified lead inside of him during the autopsy (the slab is now in a museum).

#33 Roy Benavidez was shot multiple times, stabbed, and declared dead only to spit on the medic to show he was alive.

#34 Chris Lemons- saturation diver. Survived 35 minutes without air at the bottom of the North Sea (300 ft deep) after losing comms and getting cut from his umbilical air supply. Hollywood made a movie about it (in addition to th documentary) with Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu.

#35 A man in india climbed a pole and grabbed a transformer in an attempt to end his life. He was knocked off and fell but survived. Turns out, his skin has a high electrical resistance which makes him incredibly unique. He performs now, routinely running 10-20x the current needed a kill a human through his body.

#36 Ann Fowler Hodges was the first known individual documented to have survived being hit by a meteorite. No case since has been documented where the victim survived.

#37 Judy Malinowski. Set on fire and survived long enough to testify at her own murder trial.

#38 A child from Texas was diagnosed with DIPG and is the only one that I’ve read about surviving it.

#39 Wenceslao Moguel Herrera. He was “executed” by fring squad of nine rifleman and lastly shot in the head by an officer. He refused to die, and kept living.

#40 That Russian doctor who performed his OWN appendectomy.



(Leonid Rogozov)

#41 Loren Schauers, an American man, had a hemicorporectomy in 2019 after a traumatic forklift accident.

#42 I have a friend who lost at Russian roulette. He was pronounced dead. Several hours later while in a body bag, in the fridge he woke up. Starting yelling and pounding on the door. He has lots of physical challenges but he is alive and mostly well.

#43 Michael Moylan was shot in the head by his wife while sleeping & not only did he survive but he didn’t know he was shot until he got to a hospital & they found the bullet. He asked his wife to drive him to the hospital because he had a bad headache.

#44 William Rankin is the only known person to survive a fall through a cumulonimbus cloud.

#45 Clint Malarchuk was an NHL Goaltender who got a skate to the neck, cutting his jugular during a game against St Louis. Blood was squirting 6 feet in front of him. Luckily, the team Equipment Manager was an ex Vietnam medic and pinched his Jugular off until he got to the hospital saving his life. If he would have been on the other end of the ice he would have bleed out. He also survived a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His story is insane

#46 Death: Velma Thomas, a woman from Virginia was clinically dead for 17 hours. She woke up as they were preparing to take her organs.

#47 Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of the Air India crash. Out of 242 passengers he survived alone.

#48 Jean Hilliard froze solid in someone's front yard. Was revived.