Choose The Option That Feels Most Like You, And We’ll Guess Your Favorite School Subject
Whether you loved numbers, thrived on stories, lit up in science class, or couldn’t wait to hit the sports field – there was always that one subject that felt like yours.
Fast-forward to today, and the way you think, react, and solve problems still connects you back to that classroom favorite.
This quiz will take you on a 24-question journey to reveal which subject truly defines you. It’s less about memorizing facts and more about uncovering how your personality lines up with math, science, history, literature, art, or sports.
So… are you ready to see which subject was – and probably still is – your absolute favorite?
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 24
|
|
|
/ 24
|
The guess was History and to be honest it was one of my fave subjects at school and I'm still massively interested today. However I studied Chemistry as I knew that would give me a better chance and more options of a career which it has
😄 The guess for me was Science, also one of my fave subjects at school and still massively interested, and yet I studied Visual Arts, because, well, don't know whyLoad More Replies...
The guess was History and to be honest it was one of my fave subjects at school and I'm still massively interested today. However I studied Chemistry as I knew that would give me a better chance and more options of a career which it has
😄 The guess for me was Science, also one of my fave subjects at school and still massively interested, and yet I studied Visual Arts, because, well, don't know whyLoad More Replies...
29
5