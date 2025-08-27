Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Choose The Option That Feels Most Like You, And We’ll Guess Your Favorite School Subject
Young woman in jacket pointing while outdoors next to neon sign reading favorite school subject you 101 quiz
Choose The Option That Feels Most Like You, And We’ll Guess Your Favorite School Subject

ikhonamakaluza Ikhona Makaluza
BoredPanda staff
Whether you loved numbers, thrived on stories, lit up in science class, or couldn’t wait to hit the sports field – there was always that one subject that felt like yours.

Fast-forward to today, and the way you think, react, and solve problems still connects you back to that classroom favorite.

This quiz will take you on a 24-question journey to reveal which subject truly defines you. It’s less about memorizing facts and more about uncovering how your personality lines up with math, science, history, literature, art, or sports.

So… are you ready to see which subject was – and probably still is – your absolute favorite?

Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.

 

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The guess was History and to be honest it was one of my fave subjects at school and I'm still massively interested today. However I studied Chemistry as I knew that would give me a better chance and more options of a career which it has

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angus-mailbox avatar
    Andrew Burke
    Andrew Burke
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😄 The guess for me was Science, also one of my fave subjects at school and still massively interested, and yet I studied Visual Arts, because, well, don't know why

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
