Nurse Denies Student Medicine, So They Figure Out How To Get Back At Them

You would think that a school would react appropriately to a medical emergency. Even if it’s not an emergency, a medical anything would be enough for a school to have to comply, right?

Well, they didn’t. And, so, a student had to take matters into her own hands. That is, of course, by means of what Reddit calls petty revenge in the form of ringing her radio host dad and telling him how the school isn’t allowing her the prescription meds she needs.

Do not underestimate highschoolers. They can be devilishly cunning, and that goes double if you go against what’s rightfully theirs



A student was denied migraine meds by her school, so she instead decided to call her parent—a booming voice on the radio

Needless to say, the school became very cooperative after the call, albeit spiteful and bent on getting rid of her

This one Redditor shared a story from her school years. She had a problem with migraines, which meant that she would need some prescription medication to help manage the issue. Surely, an issue that can be easily solved, but not as easily as you might expect.

You see, the school has a zero policy regarding various substances. Even Tylenol was outlawed, apparently. But OP had a prescription. So, she took it to the school’s nurse to get it all sorted out and, immediately, she’s denied.

The nurse doesn’t seem to be listening to reason at this point, eventually telling OP to take it up with the principal, which she does. Well, the principal wasn’t available, so she had to talk to the assistant principal, who reiterated school policy and bla bla bla.

All fine and dandy, but OP decided to devilishly exercise her right to a phone call. Said call was made to her stepdad who, turns out, was a big deal as he was a local radio host. He also had a talk show. You can guess where this is going.

So, she calls him up, tells him the situation, then the assistant principal has a go at it, and nothing happens. Seemingly, nothing, that is. The issue is immediately picked up by the radio and not even 45 minutes later, OP is approached by the assistant principal and is offered to go pick up the meds.

That must have been one helluva talk show topic.

People in the subreddit thought this was an amazing revenge scheme—so amazing that it got over 12.5K upvotes

Redditors were amazed by the caliber of revenge that OP pulled off. Just think about it—not only was the school taught a lesson, but it was done on a public scale, with an entire recorded segment on the radio (that some wanted to listen to, by the way).

Others pointed out that OP is not a troublemaker—rather, she has a sense of morality and the backbone to stand up for herself. And those are good things to have.

People also shared similar stories. Some involved more immediately life-threatening circumstances like asthma attacks and violent reactions to food. Others involved calls to parents who also took an active approach to teaching the principal a new one. Or even doctors tearing them a new one.

Migraines aren’t something to be taken lightly, though, as they can have some serious implications

Bored Panda reached out to Julie Ryan, a health advocate, writer, and the face behind the health blog Counting My Spoons. Julie has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, endometriosis, intracranial hypertension and has lived most of her life with chronic migraines. Despite that, she believes in living an inspired life despite chronic illness.

“To not be allowed to take my medications when needed would be the same as assault towards me,” explained Julie. “[It would] potentially [leave] me incapacitated wherever I may be.”

Unfortunately, while it is possible to minimize migraine triggers, it’s impossible to avoid them altogether. “While some triggers (certain foods, for example) can be avoided once you know what those triggers are (and that’s a struggle in itself), others like stress or sunlight or bright lights are much more difficult. Sometimes you just wake up with a migraine and there’s been no cause or trigger.” elaborated Julie. So, it becomes more of a game of coping with it.

Julie continued: “When I was taking college classes, I had to go through the process of getting disability accommodations because of migraines. Because bright lights were a trigger, I needed accommodations to be allowed to wear sunglasses in class. Loud noises and stress could also trigger migraines and those couldn’t be avoided other than at times during some classes I had to leave because the class would get loud.”

For context, migraine headaches aren’t lethal per se. At least, not directly. They do, however, have to be taken seriously as they are directly linked to increased risk of cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and strokes.

At the very least, migraines affect the quality of life, and if it’s a life that a person can’t enjoy, then it just sucks all around and can lead to mental health issues.

Be sure to follow Julie’s journey on Counting My Spoons, where she writes about living with chronic illness, shares her experience and advice on how to best tackle it, and inspires strength despite adversity.

So what are your thoughts on any of this? Share your takes on the matter in the comment section below!

