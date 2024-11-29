Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently got painfully honest about what scares them about the country they’re from. They opened up after netizen ‘ u/Efficient-Formal-195 ’ started a thread about it, and covered all sorts of scenarios, including violence, social issues, and other concerns. If you’re wondering what problems they face in specific countries, scroll down to find their answers on the list below, and feel free to share what troubles you about your homeland in the comments.

People have so many reasons to love their homeland, from friends and family living there, to nature, language, food, and so much more. But many would agree that even the most amazing of countries unfortunately have a darker side, too, which can be quite scary.

#1 USA. The sheer amount of mentally ill people wandering the streets. I’m talking the extreme cases. Experiencing psychotic breakdowns in public and being left alone to spiral out of control. Frightening and heartbreaking.

You May Also Like:

#2 Ukraine - Oh god. Missiles and drones that try to kill us every single day. F**k russia.

#3 I am from the United States—I don’t care about people having different political opinions or beliefs but there is a massive issue on people being misinformed and wildly uneducated on certain topics.

#4 USA - American food. There’s literally stuff they put in our food that’s illegal in most countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Greek here. The fact that things that SHOULD be working safely, aren't.



Last year a passenger train crashed head-first into a freight train because the changing of the tracks on Greek railways is done manually by remote workers through a communications system, and something was communicated wrong. 57 people lost their lives because the direction of a passenger train wasn't changed manually. This happened after multiple complaints (across multiple years) from people in charge of the railway were sent to the government about how unsafe the system is currently, which were all ignored.



On top of that, there seems to be a very intentional cover-up of the whole incident, possibly because something bigger is tied to the explosion that happened during the crash and killed many of the victims. For one, the crash site was covered with gravel and concrete a week after the crash, allegedly to cover up evidence. Also, video evidence that was showing what was loaded into the freight train before it started its course went mysteriously missing.



Now most of us are not only even more skeptical of our government (as if we weren't before), but we also don't trust the railway or the metro to not literally kill us.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Nepal - Corruption is something that has killed my country over the years.

#7 Canada;

Cost of living,

Lack of housing.



Chaos_Object:



The endless opportunities to become homeless.

#8 It will sound bad, but immigration. I don't want my progressive country (Spain) to become more and more islamic :(.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Russian here... Hmmmmmm



Let me ttttthhhhink...



Bears. Bears are scary.

#10 Germany- Rise of support for fascists in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Canada here. And it's moose.



Sounds stupid, but hear me out. In rural areas, moose often cross roads/highways between towns. The number of times I've seen and heard of people hitting them unexpectedly is insanely high and the outcome is always a coin toss.



It's a terrifying experience.

#12 Men, religion, politics and pollution.



I'm Indian.

#13 US citizen here, probably the amount of shootings, I don't mean just school shootings, shootings in general, supermarkets, gyms, parks, hell, your own house, and even if we ban guns, criminals will still have guns because they don't care about the law at this point.

#14 Iraq - Teen marriage and teen moms as a teen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Brazilian here. My country is dominated by crime, mostly by drug trafficking and corruption.

#16 United States. Health care is so expensive that people suffer and there issues get far worse. And people die because they can't afford health care.

#17 Lack of affordable housing.



swiftpanthera:

It scares me how global this issue is.

#18 UK - Lack of housing. I worry for the next 2 generations.

#19 Cartels.



A lot of people in Mexico are not experiencing DIRECT violence of Cartels. But the violence they impose is wholly downplayed by our government (they're complicit with them, obviously) and it still scares me so much, even though I love my country. I really hate that Mexico = absolute brutality of Cartels, while they're being almost glamorized in pop culture. I hate that someones mentions Mexico here in Reddit and you have to read morbid jokes about Cartels and d***s - I mean, I know it's unavoidable, but it stings when it's so close to you.



There are lots of towns I used to travel to when I was a little girl, charming little towns and cities that are completely taken by organized crime. It's heartbreaking and scary.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 US: Ignorance. Most are not willing to invest the time to understand, read, gain knowledge on what is happening in our country which leads to poor decisions based on headlines and social media posts.

#21 Venezuela - authoritarianism in the new country im living at, I don't want to go through the same things.

#22 Indonesia: Religious extremism and increasing taxes.

#23 U.S.



How everything America has built over the last 100 years about to collapse because of the constant neglect of the government and corporations. And how profits matter more than making sure its citizens have food, water and shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I’m from the Middle East (specifically Syria) so basically it’s “dictatorship”.

#25 The escalating violence. We have deadly assaults, bombs and assassinations in broad daylight on a monthly basis. Kid soldiers carry out murder and they are like 12 (!).



Ultimately I blame a catastrophic immigration policy over a 10-20 years period. There has never been a real plan on how to assimilate foreigners into society, which has lead to greater dived between ethnicity and cultures. That has paved the way for a new generation of kids with no prospects because they receive no support or encouragement at home, because their parents have never been part of the society. This has grown exponentially over the years but no one (or at least far from the majority) has dared to address the problem given the cultural and racial connections.



A few years ago something happened. The violence became much more cynical and ruthless. Only when the violence hit middle/upper class neighborhoods, things started to happen politically. In desperation, politicians are now enforcing stricter laws to strike down on criminality, some of which are either totally ineffective or morally questionable, and I feel this will only widen the divide and prolong the problem. You’re not really fixing the real issue, only putting band aid on it. Sad part is, and this goes for all democracies, the ruling politicians are swapped out every 4/8 year, which makes it difficult to work long term.



I live in Sweden.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Proximity to Russia. It's literally the only thing that I feel threatened by there as otherwise it's maybe not the best but still a chill place to live (Latvia).

#27 I'm from Ireland and at the moment, there are a large number of crises converging and reaching tipping points because the governance over the last decade has been so unbelievably ineffectual. Wages are good, but that's about it. There are not enough houses, so homelessness is at an all time high. Rents are astronomically high if you're lucky enough to find a place. House prices are climbing almost day by day. Juvenile delinquency and violent crimes are becoming extremely common and because police pensions have been slashed, there aren't enough of them being recruited, and any time one of them actually does bother doing their job, the courts are as likely to let someone walk free as convict them. A lot of this has given rise to a wave of right wing nationalism, with certain parties running for our upcoming election on the basis that "Ireland is Full", targeting asylum seekers and refugees with online hate and, in some extreme cases, violence. There have been spates of arson attacks on buildings that are rumoured to be earmarked for direct provision for immigrants. About a year ago, a young girl was attacked by a man with a knife and hurt grievously in Dublin city centre. It was rumoured this man was not Irish and within hours these knuckle draggers were out to "protect Irish children" and the city was being looted, police attacked, city buses and trams were being burnt out all over the city.





Things are bad over here at the moment and it's hard to see how they're going to improve because it's just f*****g everything at the minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 > What's something in your country that genuinely scares you?



I live in the US and this last election cycle genuinely scares me.



It's not specifically that Donald Trump won... But more the apparent apathy from a substantial chunk of the country.



Something like 40% of the electorate just didn't bother to vote.



And now, after the election, we're seeing stories about folks discovering what tariffs are.



And I'm just having a hard time wrapping my head around that level of apathy. I mean - I'm a nonbinary queer weirdo so I've clearly got issues with the Republican platform - but that's not even what I'm talking about. Trump is proposing policies that would have a substantial financial impact on most folks in the US... And apparently something like half the population just doesn't care enough to vote?



I don't like dealing with politics. I don't find this stuff fun or interesting. I've got tons of things I'd rather be doing with my time. But I'm not rich-enough to just throw my money away, so I'm going to take a couple hours to figure out which candidate is actually going to be the best for my finances.



And, apparently, something like half this country just doesn't care.



There's so many big f*****g problems in the world... And this last election cycle is going to be felt around the world for years to come... And folks just don't care?



How do you possibly fix anything if people can't be bothered to even show up to vote? If they can't spend an hour or two looking at actual policies and positions? If the best we can possibly hope for is that maybe folks will just vote for their team? If even something as real and immediate as your own pocketbook isn't enough to motivate people?

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 India - Our education system.

#30 China - the Uyghur concentration camps. I’m from that area and I couldn’t believe it when the news first came out. As a matter of fact, I didn’t learn about many negative historical events of China until I left, and I can never look at the CCP the same way.

#31 Brazilian [justice system] is the worst, the most expensive in the world, 1,6% of the GDP, 84% of which goes to salaries and retirements. Judges gain an absurd the normal way and technicalities. The kind of thing one justified the high extras (not even salary) because he needs to buy 500 dollar suits (3000 reais).

#32 UK - Stray dogs. Literally wild animals running the streets and killing people and nothing gets done at all. Terrified of my kids playing in the street.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 American here. The tribalism that comes with our political system is what scares me the most. So many people on both sides don't see each other as American, it's all us vs them, and the only discussions we can have are arguments and fistfights.

#34 UK resident here. Creeping authoritarianism, unaccountable elites and a massive assault on free speech.



Both the mainstream parties are guilty of causing and encouraging this slide, but the current government is really showing what the powers the establishment have been steadily putting in place for the last 3 decades are capable of. Now an attack on small farms and the introduction of Blackrock to "invest in the UK." And that's without mentioning the seeming rush by the USA and UK to escalate the war in Ukraine.

#35 Religion, difficulty with accessing to services providing abortion, how much rent has become expensive aka inaccessible to many, cost of life compared to salary..(I live in Italy)

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 USA - Certain snakes and spiders.

#37 Rapid population growth from immigration paired with the lack of housing available in liveable areas 🇨🇦.

#38 I freak out at the thought that a young woman who was sexually assaulted must then (if impregnated) give birth to the child she never wanted because some bastards and their poisioned offspring are “pro-life”.

#39 Scotland is boringly safe and unvenomous compared to other countries, but one thing that is happening here that I find massively concerning is the way cash is being phased out. They like to use the "cash isn't safe because of covid" argument but that's so obviously not the reason. Maybe I sound like one of those tin foil hat people but I don't want to find out what kind of shit the government will pull when money only exists digitally and every transaction is monitored.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 UK - The absolute idiots running this country and that they are letting convicted p*dophiles go free while they send police to investigate children for saying something hurtful to someone else in their class.

#41 Norway - S*icide season is coming up :/.



As have been stated already Seasonal depression is pretty real when the sun disappears from your life (even when the sun is out, it's very weak and the vitamins you might catch from it in summer is literally just gone). Add the "most wonderful time of the year" over commercializing, and everyone seeing their family and loved ones will put a massive looking glass on your possible lack of loved ones and the fact this time don't feel too wonderful for everyone. "everyone else is happy, but I'm not" but supercharged.

I first started noticing the trend in 2017 when 4 people I knew personally left in the span of 3 months. It was even mentioned in the Kings speech the year after

ADVERTISEMENT