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Fear is a universal experience in the animal kingdom. For many species, survival depends on being exquisitely tuned to perceive and react to threats instantly.

From "fainting" goats to beetles that trigger internal explosions, these 15 animals have the most extreme fear responses on the planet.

Scientists have found that a handful of animals exhibit reactions ranging from mass panic to bizarre physical symptoms.

Whether through freezing, shedding limbs, or chemical warfare, these creatures prove that nature’s survival instincts are as fascinating as they are extreme. Here are 15 animals with the most extraordinary fear responses.