Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“By Lunch, The Backroom Was A Disaster”: The Whole Store Falls Victim To Manager’s Weird New Rule
Stressed warehouse manager sitting at desk surrounded by boxes, dealing with backroom disaster caused by new store rule.
Economy & Labor

“By Lunch, The Backroom Was A Disaster”: The Whole Store Falls Victim To Manager’s Weird New Rule

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

They say that managers and bosses are paid, unlike ordinary employees, not for their skills, but for the decisions they make. Well, or for the decisions they don’t make – after all, sometimes just waiting for everything to resolve itself is an absolutely invaluable skill. But sometimes the decisions of some managers are such that you don’t need to pay for them, but perhaps take money…

Today, we’ll tell you a story from the user u/PetalHoneyBabe, who once had to deal with a typical manifestation of power play on the part of a supervisor. With a decision that, as it sometimes happens, brought nothing but problems to the whole work process. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The author of the post once worked at a retail store and had to scan the goods to enter everything into the CRM system

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    They usually scanned the whole box of identical goods, but one day the supervisor came up with an idea to scan each item separately

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: PetalHoneyBabe

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The manager didn’t want to hear any objections and just said it was an order

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: PetalHoneyBabe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The second day, the whole workflow got stalled because of the huge number of items that needed to be scanned

    Image credits: PetalHoneyBabe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The manager was fuming, so he had to backpedal and quit his own new rule in writing

    So, the Original Poster (OP) says that they once worked at a big-box retail store, where the management was often dissatisfied with the staff’s productivity and liked to make new, unexpected decisions to boost this productivity somehow. So this new rule directly affected the author’s work.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Usually, if they came across identical products in large boxes, they would scan the entire box, and the system would correctly identify the product and the number of items in the pack. But now the manager came up with the idea that the author would have to scan each item separately. His reason? Inventory accuracy.

    On the first day, the new rule worked pretty nicely, but on the second day, the original poster came across a pallet of canned corn, with 96 cans in 4 large cases. Usually, scanning and processing such a load took the OP about 10 minutes, but now they had to take out each can, scan it separately, and put it on the shelf. As a result, 10 minutes turned into 40.

    The original poster did the same all day, and as a result, the backroom was a disaster already by lunchtime. The work of the entire store was stalled – because even employees from other departments were forced to come to the author’s aid. When the boss came to sort it out, he was fuming. But the OP had simply followed his instructions exactly, so the higher-up had to cancel his own order in writing.

    Image credits: Tiger Lily / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, on the one hand, the manager’s decision in the described situation did have a rational component. It is widely believed that scanning each individual item from a large box is preferable to scanning the entire package, or scanning one item and then entering the number of similar items.

    This actually avoids errors in the system, deters theft, and generally really improves inventory accuracy. On the other hand, if you make a technically correct decision that probably threatens to stall the store’s workflow, perhaps you should increase the number of employees who will be engaged in scanning, right?

    People in the comments also massively supported the original poster, but their supervisor, on the contrary, received very unflattering comments from them. Someone wrote that the boss simply looked like ‘a heavy control freak,’ while another person openly stated that such a half-hearted decision was most likely just stupid.

    By the way, judging by the stories of responders, such decisions on the part of the management, accompanied by an unbending will in promoting these decisions, are far from uncommon. Both in production and in trade, and in the office. “The ‘L’ in ‘Management’ stands for ‘Leadership’,” someone commented wittily (and wisely). By the way, have you, our dear readers, ever encountered such situations at work as well?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many commenters supported the author and agreed that the higher-up acted quite unreasonably here

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    1

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so stupid for managers not to run procedural changes by the people who actually do the job to ask if it will cause any problems. Include them in the decision! That's what real leaders do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so stupid for managers not to run procedural changes by the people who actually do the job to ask if it will cause any problems. Include them in the decision! That's what real leaders do.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Trending
    Economy & Labor
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Economy & Labor Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT