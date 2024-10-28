Guest’s “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: “It Keeps Slipping”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of Saturday Kitchen had more on their minds than just recipes this past weekend when guest chef Kate Carter-Larg appeared in what many deemed an “inappropriate” outfit for a cooking segment.

Kate later issued a response on social media following the outrage from fans.

The owner of The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews, UK, made an appearance alongside her husband, Sam Larg, to serve up some mac and cheese.

Kate's strapless, low-cut top sparked debates on its suitability for a cooking show.

Kate humorously responded to criticism via Instagram, vowing to keep her style.

However, her choice of attire—a strapless, low-cut top, paired with jeans and a brown belt—became the dish du jour for fans who quickly took to social media to voice their disapproval.

“She changed into that top to cook?!” one user said on X, while another wrote, “‘One guest dressed for summer’… ‘Has Kate just arrived back from a night out?'”

“I can’t concentrate on the show for worrying about her top falling down. She’s pulling and tugging it as it keeps slipping,” said another.

“I know… inappropriate dress code,” a third agreed.

“Wardrobe issues can definitely take attention away from the show itself,” read another comment. “Hopefully it gets sorted out quickly so everyone, including her, can feel more at ease.”

Kate, however, was quick to turn the moment into a lighthearted one, taking to Instagram with a playful response and making a reference to the Daily Mail article that covered her outfit.

The chef was captured mockingly reading out some hate comments in the video. She also declared in the caption that she would continue dressing like she lives “at the beach.”

“Making light of the frankly INSANE Daily Mail ‘article’ yesterday after our little business appeared on national TV, and all the stupid comments it sparked,” she wrote in her message.

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love, support and new followers we’ve gained! Ps I will never stop dressing like I live at the beach. #saturdaykitchen #trolls,” she added.

Kate later posted a video mocking comments posted by trolls about her appearance on the show

Following the show, a social media post from The Cheesy Toast Shack’s Instagram page expressed Kate and her husband’s gratitude to viewers for tuning into the show.

“Well London, that’s a wrap!” read the caption. “Thank you to everyone who tuned in, messaged SUCH lovely wishes and kind words for our 5 minutes of fame, and to all the new followers who liked us enough follow the page!”

“We’ll be back at the beach this week, so make sure you come down and say hi!” the caption concluded.

Some viewers said the episode was trending “for all the wrong reasons”

