Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guest’s “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: “It Keeps Slipping”
News

Guest’s “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: “It Keeps Slipping”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of Saturday Kitchen had more on their minds than just recipes this past weekend when guest chef Kate Carter-Larg appeared in what many deemed an “inappropriate” outfit for a cooking segment.

Kate later issued a response on social media following the outrage from fans.

The owner of The Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews, UK, made an appearance alongside her husband, Sam Larg, to serve up some mac and cheese.

Highlights
  • Chef Kate Carter-Larg drew viewers' criticism for her "inappropriate" outfit on 'Saturday Kitchen.'
  • Kate's strapless, low-cut top sparked debates on its suitability for a cooking show.
  • “I can’t concentrate on the show for worrying about her top falling down. She’s pulling and tugging it as it keeps slipping,” said one comment.
  • Kate humorously responded to criticism via Instagram, vowing to keep her style.

Guest chef Kate Carter-Larg sparked debate on Saturday Kitchen with her outfit choice, leaving viewers questioning whether it was fit for the kitchen

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: thecheesytoastshack

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: Saturday Kitchen Live

However, her choice of attire—a strapless, low-cut top, paired with jeans and a brown belt—became the dish du jour for fans who quickly took to social media to voice their disapproval.

“She changed into that top to cook?!” one user said on X, while another wrote, “‘One guest dressed for summer’… ‘Has Kate just arrived back from a night out?'”

“I can’t concentrate on the show for worrying about her top falling down. She’s pulling and tugging it as it keeps slipping,” said another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her choice of a strapless, low-cut top sparked a flurry of comments, with some saying they “can’t concentrate on the show”

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: thecheesytoastshack

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: Saturday Kitchen Live

“I know… inappropriate dress code,” a third agreed.

“Wardrobe issues can definitely take attention away from the show itself,” read another comment. “Hopefully it gets sorted out quickly so everyone, including her, can feel more at ease.”

Kate, however, was quick to turn the moment into a lighthearted one, taking to Instagram with a playful response and making a reference to the Daily Mail article that covered her outfit.

“Wardrobe issues can definitely take attention away from the show itself,” read one comment

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: Saturday Kitchen Live

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Saturday Kitchen Live

The chef was captured mockingly reading out some hate comments in the video. She also declared in the caption that she would continue dressing like she lives “at the beach.”

“Making light of the frankly INSANE Daily Mail ‘article’ yesterday after our little business appeared on national TV, and all the stupid comments it sparked,” she wrote in her message.

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love, support and new followers we’ve gained! Ps I will never stop dressing like I live at the beach. #saturdaykitchen #trolls,” she added.

Kate later posted a video mocking comments posted by trolls about her appearance on the show

@thecheesytoastshack Hope everyone’s having a good weekend 😅 find us back at the beach today! #funny #fyp #thecheesytoastshack #standrews #besties ♬ Knocked Up_am i too old to be here – Peacock

Following the show, a social media post from The Cheesy Toast Shack’s Instagram page expressed Kate and her husband’s gratitude to viewers for tuning into the show.

“Well London, that’s a wrap!” read the caption. “Thank you to everyone who tuned in, messaged SUCH lovely wishes and kind words for our 5 minutes of fame, and to all the new followers who liked us enough follow the page!”

“We’ll be back at the beach this week, so make sure you come down and say hi!” the caption concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some viewers said the episode was trending “for all the wrong reasons”

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: anne_peppiatt

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: Picksvidz

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: NorthEastLass1

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: mr_chambers_

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: buncie44

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

Image credits: Petramid

Guest's “Inappropriate” Outfit On Cooking Show Leaves Viewers Outraged: "It Keeps Slipping"

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NicolaGormley

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

1

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
miss-dianne avatar
Comment Deleted
Comment Deleted
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you look at her other outfits and photos she seems to always have the girls on display. Sad that she thinks so low of herself that she thinks she has to sell her tits to be interesting.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
miss-dianne avatar
Comment Deleted
Comment Deleted
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you look at her other outfits and photos she seems to always have the girls on display. Sad that she thinks so low of herself that she thinks she has to sell her tits to be interesting.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda