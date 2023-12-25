Child Is Angry Santa Brought Him One Gift Out Of 2 He Wanted, Writes A Complaint Letter

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of us have been told about Santa’s mail since we were little. In fact, a lot of us probably wrote some letters to Santa about what gifts we wanted to get for Christmas.

Well, this little kid named Jeremy picked a slightly different topic for his letter to Santa. He decided to complain about the gift from his wishlist he didn’t get. Santa answered telling him to be grateful, but soon the conversation escalated to an extent no one anticipated.

This hilarious letter conversation between a kid named Jeremy and Santa has been circling the internet for several years and it became viral again due to a TikTok video

The kid started his letters by complaining that he got only one present out of the two he asked for

“Dear Santa,

I am writing this on the day after Xmas and I am very sad I only received one of the two presents I asked for. Since you ate my cookies, I will assume that my missing gift was a mistake. I will give you one week to fix this.

Jeremy”

Santa apologized for disappointing the boy but also told him to be grateful for what he has or he’ll be put on a naughty list

This only annoyed Jeremy, so he started his next letter with “Dear fatty” and in the end said that Santa is the naughty one for having elf slaves

“Dear fatty,

Your threats don’t scare me. I played your game. You did not deliver. This is not okay. I will give you one week and then you will pay.

Jeremy

P.S. I don’t know why you care that it is expensive, when you have elf slaves. I think you are naughty for having slaves.”

Santa was not pleased with that answer and clearly put Jeremy on the naughty list, as he announced that Jeremy could not have his Wii U anymore!

That pushed the boy to the edge, so he threatened to kill Santa next year!

“Dear Santa,

I do not like that stunt you pulled. You are on my naughty list. Now be afraid. You look slow and easy to kill. Enjoy your cookies next year because they will be poison. I hope you die.”

Watch the video here

The original video was posted by TikTok creator @koko_mink. On their account, the creator posts various funny videos. They usually correlate to either some current funny trends or just overall funny things.

This viral Christmas-related video consisted of the creator reading out loud a hilarious letter conversation between a kid called Jeremy and Santa. These letters have been going viral from time to time since 2017.

And the internet folks still can’t stop laughing at it. Well, it’s probably due to how savage this kid’s letters seem. You don’t hear children threatening to kill Santa every day, right? Some commenters even said that Jeremy reminds them of the “Family Guy” character Stewie, who’s also a savage little kid. Others joked that in 20 years we’re going to see a whole documentary about this kid who murdered Santa, which will start with the words “It started with a Christmas list.”

So, while we’re waiting for the future documentary about this case, let’s take a quick look into the past. More specifically, to 1871. It was the year when the mainstream idea of Santa mail was created and spread. It was done by Harper’s Weekly magazine, and the author was Thomas Nast, the so-called “father of American cartoons.” The pictures were of the letters’ sorting processes into categories of “Good Children’s Parents” and “Naughty Children’s Parents.”

Some images published a bit later revealed that Santa’s address was the North Pole. Soon the idea of Saint Nicholas mail became popular in many places around the world. And Santa became responsible for not only bringing the presents and joy, but answering the letters as well. Even to rude kids like Jeremy.

To get St. Nick’s insight into communication with naughty and nice kids, Bored Panda reached out to Santa himself! Well, to be more specific, we reached out to Mitch Allen, a Santa actor. You should check out his site!

Santa Mitch opened up about his experience with dealing with rude children, like Jeremy. “In my many years as Santa Claus, I’ve met children from all walks of life, each with their own unique personalities. When a child is a bit rude, I remember the magic of the holiday spirit. I give them a warm smile and ask them about their wishes, trying to find common ground. Sometimes, all it takes is a little patience and understanding to turn those frowns upside down. It’s important to show kindness and compassion, as that’s what Santa’s all about!”

But not all kids are as rude to Santa as Jeremy was. In fact, Santa Mitch said that he had plenty of delightful stories from his meetings with children. He also shared one of them: “A little boy, no older than four, visited me and, instead of asking for a toy, he earnestly requested a ‘unicorn that poops rainbows.’ His seriousness and innocence had me chuckling heartily. It was such an imaginative and unique wish, one that truly captured the wonderful imagination children have.”

Mitch also added that “moments like these make being Santa so special and memorable.”

And you might wonder who’s responsible for the way children act around Santa. And, well, we could argue that parents are the ones who are at least partially liable for the children’s responses to certain experiences. Meeting Santa would be one of those experiences. Santa Mitch agrees: “Parents and guardians play a crucial role in a child’s experience with Santa. They help build the anticipation and excitement leading up to the visit. Their reactions and interactions set the tone – if they’re joyful and encouraging, it often helps the child feel safe and excited.

Sometimes, they even share in the child’s wish list, making it a lovely family moment. I always appreciate when parents help foster the magic and wonder of meeting Santa, as it creates a heartwarming experience for everyone involved.”

Do you think Jeremy deserves his place on the naughty list? Have you yourself ever been put on a naughty list? If yes, for what? Share your experiences with us in the comments!

Internet folks were hysterically laughing at how wild Jeremy was and even made prophecies about his future

