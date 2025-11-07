Teen “Lowkey Hates” Her Disabled Sister, Refuses To Visit Her In The Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re a teenager, you yearn for freedom and independence. You want to hang out with your friends, try out new activities, have fun, and generally feel like you’re in control of your life. That being said, you also want to feel loved and supported by your family. However, if you’re forced to skip outings while also being ignored at home, it’s going to weigh on your emotional health.

One teenager went viral on the AITA online community after turning to it for help with a very sensitive issue. She opened up about how her family’s entire day revolves around caring for her special needs stepsister, whom she “low key hates.” After her step-sibling was admitted to the hospital, the teen refused to visit her. Scroll down to read the full emotional story and to see what advice various internet users had for the distraught teen.

RELATED:

Having a special needs step-sibling can be incredibly challenging. As much as you help out around at home, you might, at times, feel resentful

Teen in wheelchair wearing a red sweater and plaid dress, reflecting the sad teen refuses visit special needs stepsister theme.

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A teen shared how she barely gets any freedom or support at home due to her disabled stepsister. Things got so bad, she refused to visit her in the hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Sad teen refuses to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, feeling conflicted about their difficult relationship.

Sad teen refuses to visit stepsister in hospital, showing emotional struggle and family tension during difficult times.

Sad teen refuses visit to special needs stepsister in hospital, feeling isolated and neglected by busy stepmom and dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sad teen sitting alone indoors, looking anxious and refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Sad teen refuses hospital visit for special needs stepsister, feeling resentful about the changed family dynamics and responsibilities.

Sad teen sitting alone, refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, feeling isolated and upset.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital expressing anger and disappointment.

Sad teen refuses visit to special needs stepsister in hospital due to fear of hospitals and complicated family feelings.

Man in glasses and light shirt looking down with a sad expression, reflecting on stepsister’s special needs hospital visit.

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen refuses hospital visit to special needs stepsister, causing family tension and mixed emotions among relatives.

Text showing a sad teen refusing to visit a special needs stepsister in the hospital, feeling upset and conflicted.

Share icon

Sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, expressing mixed feelings about the situation.

Image credits: mystepsisterisspecia

Sad teen with hair in a bun leans on couch, showing refusal and distress related to special needs stepsister hospital visit.

Share icon

Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The situation the teen found herself in is incredibly complex, emotionally messy, and full of pressure

There are lots of different frustrations bubbling up to the surface here. At the core of the sensitive family drama are four main issues. Firstly, the teen who vented her frustrations and mixed feelings online has a tense, entirely one-sided relationship with her stepsister.

“I’m not sure what’s wrong with her because no one ever wants to discuss it with me, but she’s nonverbal, breaks her bones a lot, and has severe epilepsy and will have many fitting episodes. She also doesn’t understand stuff. That’s probably the easiest way to put it. She’s just a human body with nothing inside,” she explained the situation.

“I don’t want to sit there feeding her banana pudding and wiping her drool. I didn’t ask for this,” she added. “[…] I just don’t want to go and visit someone who doesn’t even know I’m there.”

The second problem is that the teen feels like she is backed up in a corner, with no way out. For one, she has to sacrifice her free time to help around the house or take care of her disabled stepsister.

On top of that, she claims that her parents constantly find ways to remind her that she’s not as kind to her step-sibling as she could be.

Thirdly, the teen associates hospitals with the passing away of her mother. She’s still working through traumatic memories. And she doesn’t want to be in an environment that makes her feel deeply anxious and upset.

And finally, it’s very likely that the teenager is suffering from compassion fatigue or caregiver burnout. It might be the case that the teen actually does care about her stepsister. However, she may be emotionally exhausted from her entire life revolving around caring for her. This is a lot of pressure to put on a young person’s shoulders.

Sad teen covering ears and avoiding confrontation, showing refusal to visit special needs stepsister in hospital setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Having to constantly be exposed to chronic stress and other people’s suffering takes a toll on your health and empathy

As Charlie Health explains, compassion fatigue is what happens to you when you are consistently exposed to other people’s suffering, trauma, or distress.

Compassion (aka empathy) fatigue is often seen in people who spend lots of their time helping others. Though it can impact anyone spending time with people who are stressed or suffering, it is most prevalent among mental health professionals, doctors, nurses, and social workers.

Meanwhile, caregiver burnout happens when you face prolonged, unmanaged stress. In a nutshell, you are physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted due to chronic stress. This is most common among therapists and mothers.

Verywell Mind stresses that even when people want to empathize with others, they might find that they don’t have the emotional and physical resources to do so.

“Authentic compassion, as opposed to being polite or nice, is a complex neuropsychological process that is related to frontal lobe executive functioning, the most recently developed and most complex of cognitive processes. To engage in compassion, you have to be cognitively present, understand one’s social surroundings, and be aware of one’s impact on others,” Dr. Eric Zillmer, Professor of Neuropsychology at Drexel University, explains.

Compassion fatigue can happen very suddenly, when a person feels helpless or as though they are not in control. It leads to life dissatisfaction, lack of empathy, and PTSD symptoms.

On the flip side, burnout, which is linked to excessive pressure, builds slowly over time, and results in a loss of motivation, energy, and interest.

What are your thoughts, Pandas? Do you think the teenager was wrong to refuse to visit her hospitalized stepsister, or do you support her? What do you think you would do if you were in her shoes? What life advice would you give her if you could talk to her directly? Share your thoughts below.

The story went viral online. Here’s how many internet users viewed the incredibly sensitive situation

Commenters offer support to a sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in the hospital.

Text conversation showing a sad teen refusing to visit their special needs stepsister in the hospital.

Reddit comments showing a sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, expressing feelings of being forgotten.

Reddit discussion about a sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in the hospital and their complex feelings.

Commenter advising a sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, explaining emotional boundaries and empathy.

Sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, feeling overwhelmed and unsupported by family expectations.

Text comment from user vodka_philosophy discussing feelings about visiting a special needs stepsister in the hospital.

Comment excerpt from an online forum discussing a sad teen who refuses to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, expressing empathy.

Text post discussing a sad teen who refuses hospital visit to their special needs stepsister, with advice on family care.

Sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, expressing feelings of neglect and emotional struggle.

Comment text discussing a sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, expressing family and responsibility issues.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing emotional support animals related to a sad teen refusing visit to special needs stepsister hospital.

Screenshot of an online post with a sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, expressing emotional conflict.

Screenshot of online advice forum discussing a sad teen who refuses to visit a special needs stepsister in hospital.

Sad teen sitting alone, refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, showing emotional distress and reluctance.

Comment expressing support for a sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital during a difficult time.

Sad teen refuses to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, expressing frustration over caregiving responsibilities.

Text post of a sad teen reflecting on refusing to visit special needs stepsister in the hospital and feeling regret later.

A handful of readers thought that nobody was in the wrong here

Comment discussing a sad teen who refuses to visit special needs stepsister in the hospital, expressing mixed feelings.

Comment discussing a sad teen refusing visit to special needs stepsister in hospital, debating caregiver responsibilities and support.

However, not everyone was on the teen’s side. Some people called her out for lacking empathy

Comment explaining the emotional strain of a sad teen refusing visit to special needs stepsister in hospital and urging support.

Comment discussing a sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in the hospital, expressing empathy and conflict.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a sad teen refusing visit to special needs stepsister in the hospital.

Comment on Reddit discussing emotions of a sad teen refusing to visit special needs stepsister in hospital.

Comment discussing the sad teen who refuses visit to special needs stepsister in hospital, focusing on family relationships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a sad teen refusing visit to special needs stepsister in hospital.

Comment on a forum discussing a sad teen who refuses to visit special needs stepsister in hospital, emphasizing empathy.

Screenshot of a sad teen expressing refusal to visit a special needs stepsister in the hospital on an online forum.