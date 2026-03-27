‘Unwatchable’: Ryan Coogler’s The X-Files Reboot Slammed After New Update

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After his first Oscar win, writer-director Ryan Coogler is set to tackle a reboot of The X-Files. However, some fans are already threatening to boycott the project over its casting choices.

The beloved ’90s sci-fi drama originally starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Special Agents Mulder and Scully, who investigated paranormal cases.

Highlights Ryan Coogler’s The X-Files reboot sparks backlash after new lead casting announcements.

Some viewers accuse the project of DEI-driven casting and threaten to boycott online.

Original star Gillian Anderson shares a hopeful update, urging fans to stay open-minded.

In February 2026, Hulu ordered a pilot written and directed by Coogler. Casting announcements soon followed, but some fans are not on board with the new leads.

Some disgruntled viewers took to social media to voice their displeasure with the reboot.

“White replacement at its finest. Not gonna watch this garbage,” one user said.

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Ryan Coogler’s The X-Files reboot confirms its Mulder and Scully replacement

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Last month, it was announced that the reboot would feature actress Danielle Deadwyler as its female lead, replacing Scully.

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Deadwyler gained recognition for playing Cuffee in the Western film The Harder They Fall. She is also set to appear as a series regular in the third season of Euphoria.

On March 26, Himesh Patel was announced as the reboot’s male lead, replacing Mulder. He is best known for playing Tamwar Masood in the soap opera EastEnders.

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Deadwyler and Patel previously appeared together in the HBO miniseries Station Eleven.

The duo will reportedly play two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond. Their characters will be separate from Scully and Mulder, with the reboot rumored to take place in the same universe as the original series.

The X-Files reboot draws online backlash over its new cast

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Following the announcement, some fans took to social media, describing Coogler’s take on the iconic sci-fi series as an “anti-white” reboot.

On X, several users expressed their displeasure with Coogler, accusing him of casting the duo only for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Some also criticized Disney (Hulu’s parent company) for its allegedly tone-deaf decisions and for alienating its white audience.

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“This is yet another failure to add to their ever-growing list of unwatchable,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “A remake is already a lame thing to do; with race swaps, it’s doubly lame.”

“Their first case is finding out what that horrible smell is,” added a third.

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A few fans argued that the DEI casting was uninspired and predicted that the reboot wouldn’t last more than a season. Others said they would skip the new take entirely because of its alleged racial bias.

Original The X-Files star shares optimistic update on the reboot

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Amid the backlash, Gillian Anderson shared a promising update on the reboot. She described the project as “different” and “special,” asking fans to “give it a break.”

Speaking at a fan convention, Anderson revealed that she had spoken with Coogler regarding the reboot and praised his take on the iconic series.

“The pilot script is really good. I would say, have an open mind and give it a chance, because it’s gonna be f**ing cool. It really is,” she said.

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Previously, the Sinners director expressed hope of seeing Anderson reprise her role as Scully in the reboot.

During an appearance on This Morning in May 2025, she was optimistic about her chances of returning to the paranormal drama.

“At some point, if the phone rings and it’s good and it feels like the right time, perhaps,” she confessed.

The first episode is going to be themed around the deportation of illegal aliens….isn’t it …? pic.twitter.com/AkydwEUfZe — Triggerfreak 🔼 (@triggerfreak954) March 26, 2026

She also called Coogler the “perfect person” to helm the reboot and wished him luck.

Jennifer Yale will serve as showrunner, with original series creator Chris Carter returning as an executive producer. The reboot currently has no release date.

The X-Files is streaming on Hulu.