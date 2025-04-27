Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum Jiggly Caliente Passes Away at 44, Days After Leg Amputation
Celebrities, News

RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum Jiggly Caliente Passes Away at 44, Days After Leg Amputation

The drag and Filipino community are suffering a devastating loss today following the news of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente’s passing.

She was 44.

This Sunday, her family released a heartbreaking statement on Instagram to announce the news to her fans.

    RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has passed away

    Glamorous drag queen with stunning makeup, adorned in gold and black accessories.

    Image credits: jigglycalienteofficial

    “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” they wrote.

    Highlights
    • Jiggly Caliente, a star from RuPaul's Drag Race, has passed away at 44 years old.
    • Her family announced the news on Instagram, seeking privacy in their grief.
    • Caliente had a leg amputation due to a severe infection, shortly before her passing.

    “Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.” 

    Her loved ones described her as a “luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy” and was someone who was “celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.”

    Caliente’s “artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world,” touched the hearts of so many people and will be something she is fondly remembered for.

    They continued, “Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

    As of now, the family “kindly” asks for privacy as they navigate this difficult journey of grief together, although they are grateful for those who have shown support and sent prayers their way.

    Her family posted a touching tribute on social media

    Drag Race alum in bold outfit with plaid patterns and metallic boots, standing by a striped pole outdoors.

    Image credits: jigglycalienteofficial

    Stars of the show and those who worked with her extended their sympathies, making it clear that the 44-year-old was loved by countless people.

    “One of the most kindest, sweetest souls I’ve ever met,” said drag performer Baga Chipz. “I’m gonna miss you beautiful. Thank you for always being so lovely. Rest easy legend. Sending your family so much love right now. ❤️❤️❤️”

    😢😢😢🕊️🤍 Auntie we will miss you and carry your love for eternity! Fly high 🦋,” wrote Kerri Colby.

    Mrs. Kasha Davis sweetly said, “Love and light to family and friends. I love you Jiggly. Thank you for so many laughs. 🦋

    This comes just one week after Caliente’s family announced on Instagram that the drag queen was hospitalized with a “severe infection” which required “most of her right leg” to be amputated.

    Following the surgery, it was decided that she would not be appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines for its upcoming season and would not be “participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future.”

    She had previously been on the hospital after most of her right leg was amputated

    Jiggly Caliente in an ornate turquoise gown.

    Image credits: jigglycalienteofficial

    Caliente was born on November 29, 1980 and moved from the Philippines to New York when she was just a kid, according to The Guardian. The judges of the 17-season reality show admired her for her sense of humor and impressive lip-sync when she fought to stay in the competition. 

    She was eliminated before the finals, coming in eighth place overall. Sharon Needles went on to become champion in 2012, which was season 4 of the show.

    Drag Race alum in an elegant black and gold gown, posing confidently with bold makeup and a stylish updo.

    Image credits: jigglycalienteofficial

    The performer then returned to compete on All Stars 6, where she managed to place 12th. Regarded as a fan favorite, she consistently wowed the audiences with her talent, humor, and impressive dance moves. 

    In 2022, she was then revealed to be a judge on Drag Race Philippines, staying for three seasons.

    Along with her appearances in the drag community, she has since appeared briefly on FX’s Pose, Search Party, and Saturday Night Live.

    Caliente also released her debut album “T.H.O.T. Process” in 2018 — a hip-hop album which featured RuPaul, Sharon Needles, Peppermint, Alaska, and many more.

    It was obvious just how many hearts Caliente touched

    Text tribute for Jiggly Caliente, described as a talented and compassionate figure who brightens the world.

    Comment expressing sorrow over the passing of a RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, mentioning Bianca as an icon.

    Comment expressing sadness over Jiggly Caliente's passing, with multiple crying emojis.

    Comment from Mary Hayden expressing sadness about Jiggly Caliente's passing.

    Condolences message reacting to news about Jiggly Caliente, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, passing away at 44.

    Comment expressing sadness over RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente's passing. 'RIP queen' with crying emoji.

    Comment remembering Jiggly Caliente from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

    Comment expressing sadness over RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente's passing.

    Comment on Jiggly Caliente's passing, urging respect and kindness amidst negative reactions.

    Message from Geoffrey Hames: "RIP. Another angel in heaven," mourning Jiggly Caliente's passing.

    Social media comment bubble with text 'Terrified that terrible' highlighted in gray.

