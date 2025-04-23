#1 When A Guy Accidentally Adds All The Girls He’s Tried To Date To A Group Snap Chat Share icon

#2 Me And My Ex Wife After We Separated After She Admitted To Faking Terminal Cancer

#3 My Ex Cheated On Me And She Has The Balls To Says I Should Apologise That I Didn't Give Her Enough Attention

#4 My Ex's Character Is On Full Display After We Broke Up Almost 3 Months Ago

So, I tried to be the nice and help my ex out with her kids broken iPhone. Actually took it to the Apple Store for service. The warranty part was a little much to get through, they came to me at one point and said it may cost me almost $400 to fix. I told my ex that it was out of my budget to fix it. She completely lost it on me and I actually explained to her that we're no longer together, and I felt it was not my responsibility to financially repair the phone.



I managed to get the phone fixed under warranty, and later that night my ex doubled down on what she said, and at this point I wonder why I just want to be single.



#5 When You Ask The Ex Why The Kids Are Not Going To School On His Weeks

#6 Ex Continued To Text Me After Over A Year Had Passed And Finally Threw A Hail Mary

#7 My Friends Broke Baby Daddy/Ex Boyfriend Is Absolutely Floored That She Changed Her Netflix Password

#8 Ex Girlfriend Christmas Wishlist

#9 Crazy Ex Regularly Hits Me Up With Life Updates

#10 My Charming Ex Girlfriend Gets Scary

#11 My Ex Wife Texting Me Asking For Money Because She's Too Lazy To Get A Job

#12 Ex GF Texting Me After Months (Guy She's Talkin Abt Is Her Current BF)

#13 Lashing Out On My Ex-Wife For Not Buying Our Son The Game He Asked For Christmas

I (37M) saved up money from tips I've received from my job to get my son a great Christmas gift since I havent gotten him anything for his birthday, only to find out my wife (39F) didn't even bother to go to the store and get it for him. I work a minimum wage job and she lives with his new boyfriend now and has custody over our son. She won't even let me take him out for Christmas dinner since " I won't even have the money for it " And only take our son to a McDonald's.



#14 My Ex From High School Sent Me A Snapchat Video Of Him Begging Me For Revealing Pictures, And It Got Worse

#15 Violent Ex After Leaving Me For The "Love Of His Life"

#16 I Broke Up With My Ex Because She Was Insane. I Told Her I Would Stay Friends With Her So She Wouldn't Do Anything Crazy Towards Me But Now I Had Enough

#17 My Ex Who Broke Up With Me Almost 6 Years Ago Continues To Text Me Even Though I Don't Respond

Even though HE broke up with me and I don't respond to his messages he still continues to text me. January will be 6 years since the break up. He's been texting me even more recently over the last month.



#18 Should I Go To The Cops About My Ex Sending Me This?

#19 Why Does My Ex Narc Keep Sending This Stuff?

#20 My Very Nice Ex A Month After Our Break Up

#21 Ex From 4-5 Years Ago Keeps Contacting Me

#22 My Ex Texted Me From His Fiancée's Phone To Tell Me He's Engaged. Haven't Heard From Him In 3 Years But Thanks For Letting Me Know Dude

#23 My Ex From Almost 5 Years Ago Justifying Constantly Cheating On Me

#24 Ex Situationship Reached Out After Month Of No Contact To Say This

#25 My Ex-Wife In A Nutshell

Look at the time stamps. This happens all the time on her already limited visitation schedule with our 6 year old son. Her time is clearly defined in our custody agreement and she sticks to it ~50% of the time. She always has some excuse.



#26 Ex Left "Her" Puppy With Me And Now Wants To Claim Ownership

#27 My Ex Texted Me This On My Way Home From Work Yesterday

I got off work at 5, went and got gas, and stopped at the car wash that's on my way home. I work an hour away from my house so the wash is 30 mins from work, 30 mins from my house. My city is so small we don't even have a car wash and the closest city with a car wash just so happens to be the one my ex lives in. As far as I knew, we didn't end on bad terms. about 2 years ago i found out my mom had cancer (ik i said a over a year in the texts, i was so livid i couldn't remember exactly) and i tried to call him and got ghosted on every text/call. Since then i just forgot about him, moved on, started a new relationship that i've been in for about a year and a half now, started a new job, and just have been doing my own thing.



#28 This Is So Cringe

#29 My Ex Was Dating Both Me And His Next Girlfriend Secretly For Months. When I Found Out And Told Her His Main Concern Was That She Would Take Away The Harley He Conned Her Into Buying Him

#30 Sounds Like He's Obsessed With You

#31 My Ex Husband's Wishes After My Ankle Surgery A Few Weeks Ago. I'm Doing Great Now

#32 My Ex Asking For N*des After Me Sending Condolences After Grandma Died

well the title really says it all….we were a horrible couple. super toxic to each other, first live off/on for like 9 years. even tho the relationship was toxic we did manage to end on good terms and stay civil/remain "friends". anywho i heard from a mutual friend that his grandmother passed away a few months back, and decided to offer condolences since i knew she raised him and how close they were…. this is the reply i got lol. (covered any personal info) (no, i did not send any n*des obviously) we also got into it immediately after this. he is well aware i've been in a happy relationship and now have a 6mo old son — we also have lived on different sides of the country for about 5 years. just would reach out with major life updates or things about mutual friends. we had a super complicated relationship and friendship and the last 3-4 years have kept a good distance from each other in general but thought these were funny and outlandish so here ya go.



TLDR: i heard about exs grandmother passing away few months prior, i send my condolences, he immediately asks for an a** pic.



#33 My Ex "Accidentally" Texted Me This… Night Ruined

The breakup is still somewhat fresh and he knows I'm insecure about our differences with moving on… I hate him.



#34 Ex Thinks It's A Good Idea To Flex Her New Boyfriend Using A Picture From Google

#35 Bullet Dodged

Was going through my text and cleaning my phone up ran across this gem a EX that cheated and I was already not in it anymore but she just didn't wanna let go.



#36 She Removed Me LOL

My Ex started to talk to me again (we broke up like 4 years ago?) and after a few days of casual talking she drops this on me lol then removed me after I said no this is why you don't talk to Exes lol.



#37 My Ex Was The Ultimate Nice Girl, This Was Her Last Messages Before I Blocked Her

#38 Ex Boyfriend Randomly DM'ing Me

#39 Ex Has Been Lying About Me Then Texted Me This

#40 Ex-Wife Refuses To Get A Job. Literally Getting Paid Back With My Own Money

I pay my ex spousal and child support for our two kids. Support is dispersed automatically by the State and is out of my control. Per the agreement, we split expenses such as doctors appointments 60/40. I submitted a receipt for some medical bills. She can't pay me back for her portion until she receives the spousal and child support. She refuses to work and lives solely on spousal/child support.



Just mildly infuriating that I’m being paid back with my own money.

#41 My Ex GF, Claimed Our Child On Her Taxes, Said She Will Give Me Half Of It When It Is Here

So refund shows on the card and she refuses to send half of it, saying she's keeping all of it. I have taken care of "our" son by myself, she's not been in his life or taken care of him that whole year.



#42 My Ex Texted Me At Work Asking For "Pics" Thinking I Was Someone Else, And Now I Pray For Whoever Alice Is

#43 Block Him

#44 My Ex GF Who I've Been Ignoring Is Giving Random People My Number And Threatening Me

She's been giving my number to random people from dating apps. Also threatening my life.



#45 Toxic Ex Breaks No Contact

The fact that he says "there is no reason to be aggressive" already shows his stupid manipulative tactics to make me feel guilty. And yes I blocked him after this.



#46 My Ex Wife Suddenly Can't Read English Now That She Has To Pay Her Own Bills

#47 Unreasonable Ex

#48 This Was How My Ex Respected Me Letting Him Be Open When I Had Little Interest Myself. I Woke Up To The Sound Of Him Putting On A Belt And Texted Him After He Left The Apartment (Without Locking The Front Door In The Middle Of The Night)

#49 My Ex Sent Me This. We Were Hanging Out When We Weren't Together, And I Guess "Using" Me For Bar Drinks And A Single $30 Sushi Dinner Was A Lot To Get Away With

#50 Ladies And Gentlemen, My Ex

Knew this girl for about three and a half months before she started getting jealous of my relationship with friends and couldn't stop arguing and showing the insecurities she had, so I broke up with her and blocked her on everything but iMessage (she told me she likes to stalk people so trust me it was the right move). You can see here one of the first messages she sent me when we broke up was her location... I thought that was pretty odd but I knew this girl likes to be petty so I ignored it. Then she sent me a message on the 5th and I completely missed it somehow and before I could even read it she deleted it a day after.



Currently now after almost two months of not being together (we broke up on the 9th of September) she just texted this, turning more into what I feared the most. There's more details to what happened but this is basically the sum of her not getting what she wants out of me and throwing a tantrum over the fact I won't argue with her about it anymore.



#51 Trying To Get Through To My Ex-Wife Why Our Children Should Wear Helmets

#52 How Do I Move On From An Ex That Won't Let Things End Peacefully Between Us?

#53 My Ex's Response To 'Please Can You Delete My N*de Pictures'

#54 My Ex Popped Up To Me

#55 Ladies And Gentlemen! May I Present My Ex Boyfriend Who Made A Fake Snapchat To See If I Was Dating Someone New (Spoiler: I'm Not)

#56 My Ex Keeps Texting Me After We've Been Broken Up For A Month

We went through this before when we were broken up the past two times. He constantly texted me the whole time we were broken up, telling me everything I did wrong in the relationship and how hurt he was. It's extremely infuriating and annoying. I blocked him in the past, but he always found a workaround. (I will be pressing charges if he doesn't leave me alone.)


