#1

When A Guy Accidentally Adds All The Girls He’s Tried To Date To A Group Snap Chat

Group chat screenshot with exes discussing relationships and confusion, reflecting a perplexing social scenario.

kaumudi Report

    #2

    Me And My Ex Wife After We Separated After She Admitted To Faking Terminal Cancer

    Text message exchange illustrating a conversation about emotional struggles with an ex.

    UnhingedSales Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    This is exactly the sort of thing my ex-GF did until I had enough and broke up with her. Then she started stalking me. That was a fun couple of years.

    #3

    My Ex Cheated On Me And She Has The Balls To Says I Should Apologise That I Didn't Give Her Enough Attention

    Text exchange with an ex about cheating and attention, illustrating difficult ex relationships.

    J_A_L_01 Report

    #4

    My Ex’s Character Is On Full Display After We Broke Up Almost 3 Months Ago

    Text conversation with an ex discussing relationship issues and boyfriend material concerns.

    So, I tried to be the nice and help my ex out with her kids broken iPhone. Actually took it to the Apple Store for service. The warranty part was a little much to get through, they came to me at one point and said it may cost me almost $400 to fix. I told my ex that it was out of my budget to fix it. She completely lost it on me and I actually explained to her that we’re no longer together, and I felt it was not my responsibility to financially repair the phone.

    I managed to get the phone fixed under warranty, and later that night my ex doubled down on what she said, and at this point I wonder why I just want to be single.

    Demon2377 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    "Stop saying we're not together any more! It's the truth, we're not together any more, but stop SAYING we're not together any more!" - I'm convinced some people live in their own form of reality that is not the actual reality the majority of us live in XD

    #5

    When You Ask The Ex Why The Kids Are Not Going To School On His Weeks

    Text conversation about a child's school attendance, showcasing a challenging ex-partner dynamic.

    Vegetable_Leopard199 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Someone needs to have their visitation revoked. And their head examined.

    #6

    Ex Continued To Text Me After Over A Year Had Passed And Finally Threw A Hail Mary

    Text conversation illustrating why dealing with exes can be challenging, with one person setting boundaries.

    AnalBabu Report

    #7

    My Friends Broke Baby Daddy/Ex Boyfriend Is Absolutely Floored That She Changed Her Netflix Password

    Text message argument about Netflix password between exes.

    captaincumragx Report

    #8

    Ex Girlfriend Christmas Wishlist

    Text exchange showing someone lamenting spending too much to buy shoes, relevant to worst exes.

    stiop Report

    #9

    Crazy Ex Regularly Hits Me Up With Life Updates

    Instagram chat showing messages between exes, discussing relationship issues and future plans with emotional intensity.

    Riiizzgod Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    I mean, I've got no skin in this game, but in my opinion, that ring is HELLA ugly and tacky and ostentatious XD

    #10

    My Charming Ex Girlfriend Gets Scary

    Text conversation showing an ex pleading for another chance and the other person firmly refusing.

    Soulless-Soles Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Sounds like she's going to boil your pet rabbit if she gets the chance.

    #11

    My Ex Wife Texting Me Asking For Money Because She’s Too Lazy To Get A Job

    Text exchange highlighting awkward conversation with an ex about painting model horses.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Ex GF Texting Me After Months (Guy She's Talkin Abt Is Her Current BF)

    Text exchange revealing a complicated situation with an ex, highlighting relationship issues and miscommunication.

    Broken24-7 Report

    #13

    Lashing Out On My Ex-Wife For Not Buying Our Son The Game He Asked For Christmas

    Text conversation highlighting a misunderstanding about Christmas game purchase, reflecting issues with an ex.

    I (37M) saved up money from tips I've received from my job to get my son a great Christmas gift since I havent gotten him anything for his birthday, only to find out my wife (39F) didn't even bother to go to the store and get it for him. I work a minimum wage job and she lives with his new boyfriend now and has custody over our son. She won't even let me take him out for Christmas dinner since “ I won't even have the money for it “ And only take our son to a McDonald's.

    ChriZnvader Report

    #14

    My Ex From High School Sent Me A Snapchat Video Of Him Begging Me For Revealing Pictures, And It Got Worse

    Text conversation with an ex, highlighting awkward and persistent messages.

    heckingdarn Report

    #15

    Violent Ex After Leaving Me For The “Love Of His Life”

    Text conversation showing emotional messages from an ex-partner.

    hllywluis Report

    #16

    I Broke Up With My Ex Because She Was Insane. I Told Her I Would Stay Friends With Her So She Wouldn't Do Anything Crazy Towards Me But Now I Had Enough

    Text exchanges and scratched car door, illustrating terrible exes.

    Puzzleheaded_Top_958 Report

    #17

    My Ex Who Broke Up With Me Almost 6 Years Ago Continues To Text Me Even Though I Don’t Respond

    Text conversation showing persistent messages, illustrating challenging ex relationships.

    Even though HE broke up with me and I don’t respond to his messages he still continues to text me. January will be 6 years since the break up. He’s been texting me even more recently over the last month.

    Timeless_Clock_13 Report

    #18

    Should I Go To The Cops About My Ex Sending Me This?

    Text conversation showing unsettling message from an ex.

    corpse_boi Report

    #19

    Why Does My Ex Narc Keep Sending This Stuff?

    Text conversation showing awkward exchange, highlighting why you don't talk to exes.

    Broad-Watch7916 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Why don't people block exes that are like this? You don't HAVE to receive - or reply - to messages from them.

    #20

    My Very Nice Ex A Month After Our Break Up

    Text exchange with an ex arguing, highlighting a difficult past relationship.

    YakuItLover Report

    #21

    Ex From 4-5 Years Ago Keeps Contacting Me

    Text exchange illustrating why you don't talk to exes, featuring a conversation about a past toxic relationship.

    closedclam-redswan Report

    #22

    My Ex Texted Me From His Fiancée’s Phone To Tell Me He’s Engaged. Haven’t Heard From Him In 3 Years But Thanks For Letting Me Know Dude

    Text exchange highlighting awkward conversation with an ex about engagement.

    agru1 Report

    #23

    My Ex From Almost 5 Years Ago Justifying Constantly Cheating On Me

    Text conversation showing a person comparing their needs to food choices, highlighting why exes can be difficult to deal with.

    Beautiful_Specific_7 Report

    #24

    Ex Situationship Reached Out After Month Of No Contact To Say This

    Text exchange highlighting difficulties with worst exes and harsh responses.

    MenstrualAphrodite Report

    #25

    My Ex-Wife In A Nutshell

    Text exchange showing frustrating conversation with exes about plans and misunderstandings.

    Look at the time stamps. This happens all the time on her already limited visitation schedule with our 6 year old son. Her time is clearly defined in our custody agreement and she sticks to it ~50% of the time. She always has some excuse.

    leof135 Report

    #26

    Ex Left "Her" Puppy With Me And Now Wants To Claim Ownership

    Text conversation arguing about ownership of a dog, highlighting issues with exes.

    Generally_Confused1 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    If OP has been paying for vet care etc. then they have a strong legal claim on the doggo as theirs, if it comes to a legal war over ownership!

    #27

    My Ex Texted Me This On My Way Home From Work Yesterday

    Text conversation showing conflicts and misunderstandings between exes.

    I got off work at 5, went and got gas, and stopped at the car wash that's on my way home. I work an hour away from my house so the wash is 30 mins from work, 30 mins from my house. My city is so small we don't even have a car wash and the closest city with a car wash just so happens to be the one my ex lives in. As far as I knew, we didn't end on bad terms. about 2 years ago i found out my mom had cancer (ik i said a over a year in the texts, i was so livid i couldn't remember exactly) and i tried to call him and got ghosted on every text/call. Since then i just forgot about him, moved on, started a new relationship that i've been in for about a year and a half now, started a new job, and just have been doing my own thing.

    thetedbundytapes Report

    #28

    This Is So Cringe

    Messaging conversation screenshots revealing difficult interactions with an ex, highlighting emotional challenges.

    yujicalz Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    LOL, oh my, what a sweet summer child. I used to be a cutter (and I still se!f-hárm in a different way when I'm stressed) and that is NOT a cutter cut. This person basically just scraped their arm. It's called "cutting" for a reason.

    #29

    My Ex Was Dating Both Me And His Next Girlfriend Secretly For Months. When I Found Out And Told Her His Main Concern Was That She Would Take Away The Harley He Conned Her Into Buying Him

    Text exchange showing a heated argument between exes, using emojis and strong language.

    Yessica___ Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Leave the poor goats alone please. They don't like losers either.

    #30

    Sounds Like He’s Obsessed With You

    Text conversation from an ex after over a year of no contact, expressing jealousy and mistrust.

    ecto_fun Report

    #31

    My Ex Husband’s Wishes After My Ankle Surgery A Few Weeks Ago. I’m Doing Great Now

    Text conversation showcasing a toxic interaction with an ex.

    stuffedtacos Report

    #32

    My Ex Asking For N*des After Me Sending Condolences After Grandma Died

    Text conversation highlighting difficult interactions with exes.

    well the title really says it all….we were a horrible couple. super toxic to each other, first live off/on for like 9 years. even tho the relationship was toxic we did manage to end on good terms and stay civil/remain “friends”. anywho i heard from a mutual friend that his grandmother passed away a few months back, and decided to offer condolences since i knew she raised him and how close they were…. this is the reply i got lol. (covered any personal info) (no, i did not send any n*des obviously) we also got into it immediately after this. he is well aware i’ve been in a happy relationship and now have a 6mo old son — we also have lived on different sides of the country for about 5 years. just would reach out with major life updates or things about mutual friends. we had a super complicated relationship and friendship and the last 3-4 years have kept a good distance from each other in general but thought these were funny and outlandish so here ya go.

    TLDR: i heard about exs grandmother passing away few months prior, i send my condolences, he immediately asks for an a** pic.

    Suspicious_Nobody_ Report

    #33

    My Ex “Accidentally” Texted Me This… Night Ruined

    Text message from an ex offering a prepaid card for OnlyFans, followed by an apology for sending it accidentally.

    The breakup is still somewhat fresh and he knows I’m insecure about our differences with moving on… I hate him.

    blackbirds28 Report

    #34

    Ex Thinks It’s A Good Idea To Flex Her New Boyfriend Using A Picture From Google

    Text conversation humorously discussing an ex, with a meme image shared.

    SimpingIsForNoobs Report

    #35

    Bullet Dodged

    Text message conversation showing persistent messages from an ex.

    Was going through my text and cleaning my phone up ran across this gem a EX that cheated and I was already not in it anymore but she just didn’t wanna let go.

    No_Diet1854 Report

    #36

    She Removed Me LOL

    Text message exchange showing awkward conversation with an ex, discussing favors and money.

    My Ex started to talk to me again (we broke up like 4 years ago?) and after a few days of casual talking she drops this on me lol then removed me after I said no this is why you don't talk to Exes lol.

    IDK_yet Report

    #37

    My Ex Was The Ultimate Nice Girl, This Was Her Last Messages Before I Blocked Her

    Text conversation showing a heated exchange with an ex, highlighting reasons not to talk to exes.

    Salt-Analysis1319 Report

    #38

    Ex Boyfriend Randomly DM’ing Me

    Text exchange with an ex about doing better in life, showing reasons not to talk to exes.

    No_Wrangler_2626 Report

    #39

    Ex Has Been Lying About Me Then Texted Me This

    Text messages showing a problematic conversation with an ex, ending with a pool game invite.

    screamworkss Report

    #40

    Ex-Wife Refuses To Get A Job. Literally Getting Paid Back With My Own Money

    Text message discussing child support payment issues with an ex.

    I pay my ex spousal and child support for our two kids. Support is dispersed automatically by the State and is out of my control. Per the agreement, we split expenses such as doctors appointments 60/40. I submitted a receipt for some medical bills. She can’t pay me back for her portion until she receives the spousal and child support. She refuses to work and lives solely on spousal/child support.

    Just mildly infuriating that I’m being paid back with my own money.

    The_Sticker_Bandit Report

    #41

    My Ex GF, Claimed Our Child On Her Taxes, Said She Will Give Me Half Of It When It Is Here

    Text exchange with a problematic ex, highlighting a heated argument over ownership in messages.

    So refund shows on the card and she refuses to send half of it, saying she’s keeping all of it. I have taken care of “our” son by myself, she’s not been in his life or taken care of him that whole year.

    Dchemist909 Report

    #42

    My Ex Texted Me At Work Asking For "Pics" Thinking I Was Someone Else, And Now I Pray For Whoever Alice Is

    Screenshot of a text conversation highlighting awkward ex-relationship communication with mistaken identity, using emojis.

    tengamtoidi Report

    #43

    Block Him

    Text message exchange highlighting a negative interaction, illustrating why people avoid talking to exes.

    niyaaaad_ Report

    #44

    My Ex GF Who I’ve Been Ignoring Is Giving Random People My Number And Threatening Me

    Text conversation showing a hostile exchange involving exes, with threats and defensive replies.

    She’s been giving my number to random people from dating apps. Also threatening my life.

    EverybodyTheSame Report

    #45

    Toxic Ex Breaks No Contact

    Text conversation showing awkward exchange between exes about returning socks.

    The fact that he says “there is no reason to be aggressive” already shows his stupid manipulative tactics to make me feel guilty. And yes I blocked him after this.

    Early_Ad870 Report

    #46

    My Ex Wife Suddenly Can’t Read English Now That She Has To Pay Her Own Bills

    Confusing text exchange about account details, highlighting why you don't talk to exes.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Unreasonable Ex

    Text messages depicting a difficult conversation between exes about picking up their daughter, highlighting tensions and disagreements.

    Isitnaptimeyet5000 Report

    #48

    This Was How My Ex Respected Me Letting Him Be Open When I Had Little Interest Myself. I Woke Up To The Sound Of Him Putting On A Belt And Texted Him After He Left The Apartment (Without Locking The Front Door In The Middle Of The Night)

    Text message exchange revealing a difficult interaction with an ex.

    Fishylips Report

    #49

    My Ex Sent Me This. We Were Hanging Out When We Weren't Together, And I Guess “Using” Me For Bar Drinks And A Single $30 Sushi Dinner Was A Lot To Get Away With

    A text conversation with hostile messages from an ex, highlighting reasons not to talk to exes.

    pahcket05 Report

    #50

    Ladies And Gentlemen, My Ex

    Text exchange showing conflict with an ex, highlighting harsh words and unresolved emotions.

    Knew this girl for about three and a half months before she started getting jealous of my relationship with friends and couldn't stop arguing and showing the insecurities she had, so I broke up with her and blocked her on everything but iMessage (she told me she likes to stalk people so trust me it was the right move). You can see here one of the first messages she sent me when we broke up was her location... I thought that was pretty odd but I knew this girl likes to be petty so I ignored it. Then she sent me a message on the 5th and I completely missed it somehow and before I could even read it she deleted it a day after.

    Currently now after almost two months of not being together (we broke up on the 9th of September) she just texted this, turning more into what I feared the most. There's more details to what happened but this is basically the sum of her not getting what she wants out of me and throwing a tantrum over the fact I won't argue with her about it anymore.

    Zack-Reflex Report

    #51

    Trying To Get Through To My Ex-Wife Why Our Children Should Wear Helmets

    Text conversation screenshot arguing about child safety and activities, highlighting reasons not to talk to exes.

    Kiffln Report

    #52

    How Do I Move On From An Ex That Won’t Let Things End Peacefully Between Us?

    Text message from an ex revealing infidelity and manipulation, highlighting reasons to avoid communicating with exes.

    Slight-Let-4061 Report

    #53

    My Ex’s Response To ‘Please Can You Delete My N*de Pictures’

    Text exchange highlighting a challenging interaction with an ex, involving photo deletion request and dramatic response.

    cadaichri91 Report

    #54

    My Ex Popped Up To Me

    Text messages exchange showing a difficult conversation with an ex, highlighting communication issues.

    Ok-Celebration9123 Report

    #55

    Ladies And Gentlemen! May I Present My Ex Boyfriend Who Made A Fake Snapchat To See If I Was Dating Someone New (Spoiler: I’m Not)

    Text conversation highlighting issues with an ex, showing anger and frustration over fake accounts and unwanted contact.

    emelizabeth1 Report

    #56

    My Ex Keeps Texting Me After We’ve Been Broken Up For A Month

    Text exchange with an ex, highlighting emotional conflict and identity issues.

    We went through this before when we were broken up the past two times. He constantly texted me the whole time we were broken up, telling me everything I did wrong in the relationship and how hurt he was. It’s extremely infuriating and annoying. I blocked him in the past, but he always found a workaround. (I will be pressing charges if he doesn’t leave me alone.)

    dailydruid Report

    #57

    Haven't Seen Or Spoke To My Ex In Over 4 Years. He Saw Me At The Store And This Was The Aftermath

    Text exchange depicting an awkward conversation with an ex, showcasing rude and dismissive messages.

    selfiecentered Report

