“Remove Your Stuff Or I Will”- Will What? Stand Until We Reach Our Final Destination?”
Man standing on crowded bus, holding pole and talking on phone, showing frustration about removing stuff.
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Remove Your Stuff Or I Will”- Will What? Stand Until We Reach Our Final Destination?”

Traveling by train is always an adventure; you never really know what kind of experience you’re going to get. It can be exciting if you’re with the right people, a peaceful escape with scenic views, or, in some cases, a complete nightmare if you’re stuck next to the wrong kind of passenger.  

One traveler shared their story of how a seemingly ordinary journey took an unexpected turn when a man decided to claim their seat as his own. Instead of letting it slide, they decided to take a little petty revenge in the most satisfying way possible. Keep reading to find out how they turned the situation around and made sure the seat thief regretted his move!

    While traveling by train, you might occasionally encounter rude passengers

    Image credits:

    A woman shared how she went a few extra stops just to get back at an inconsiderate fellow passenger

     

    Image credits:

    The woman later shared more details about what had happened

    Germany is renowned for its diverse selection of local breads and pastries

    Whenever you travel, trying the local food is one of the best parts of the experience. You look forward to indulging in authentic dishes, savoring new flavors, and maybe even discovering a new favorite. In this case, the author went the extra mile, not just for the food but for a little taste of sweet revenge. 

    Well, Germany is well known for its delightful breads and pastries. In fact, there’s a saying that Germany has a bread for every occasion, and if you’ve ever stepped into a German bakery, you’d understand why. But it’s not just the breads that stand out; Germany also has some of the most indulgent and mouthwatering pastries you’ll ever taste.  

    One such delightful treat is the Franzbrötchen, which the author fondly mentioned.  Think of a cinnamon roll, but with a rich buttery twist. This small, sweet pastry is layered with cinnamon and sugar, sometimes with chocolate or raisins added for extra flavor. Originating from northern Germany, particularly Hamburg, it’s a must-try for pastry lovers. Soft on the inside, slightly crispy on the outside, it’s basically comfort in pastry form.  

    Then there’s Bienenstich, also known as Bee Sting Cake. This unique dessert is made from a soft yeast dough topped with caramelized almonds and filled with vanilla custard or buttercream. 

    But what really makes it special is the legend behind it. It’s said that German bakers in the 15th century once defended their village by throwing beehives at raiders. After successfully repelling them, they celebrated by baking this delicious cake, hence the name “Bee Sting Cake.” Who knew history could taste so sweet?

    Image credits:

    Black Forest gâteau is loved around the world for its rich cherry flavor

    Another iconic German dessert is the Frankfurter Kranz. This ring-shaped sponge cake is layered with thick buttercream icing and a spread of red jam, usually strawberry or cherry.

    But what truly makes it stand out is its crunchy caramelized nut coating, known as Krokant. The design of the cake is meant to resemble a golden crown, a nod to Frankfurt’s history as the coronation city of the Holy Roman Emperors. And with its combination of creamy, nutty, and fruity flavors, it certainly tastes like royalty.  

    Of course, no list of German desserts would be complete without mentioning Black Forest gateau. This rich, chocolatey cake is layered with whipped cream and cherries, then topped with chocolate shavings and maraschino cherries. 

    Traditionally, it’s infused with Kirschwasser, a cherry-based liquor, which gives it its signature flavor. In fact, German law states that any cake labeled as Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte must contain Kirschwasser: it’s that essential to the dessert! Some versions swap in rum, especially in Austria, but the classic remains a beloved favorite worldwide.  

    And the list goes on! German pastries are not just delicious but come with fascinating histories, making them even more enjoyable. Have you ever tried a German pastry? Can you name any that weren’t mentioned here? Also, just like the author in this story, would you go the extra mile for a taste of something sweet?

    Image credits:

    Many online felt the man got exactly what he deserved

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
