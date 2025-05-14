Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Unzip And Drop The Dress”: Rosamund Pike Makes Bombshell Claim About Bond Girl Auditions
Rosamund Pike smiling in a blue dress at an event, related to Bond girl auditions and casting insights.
Celebrities, News

“Unzip And Drop The Dress”: Rosamund Pike Makes Bombshell Claim About Bond Girl Auditions

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosamund Pike has never been afraid of putting her foot down when it matters.

When the actress sat down for a chat with Harper’s Bazaar UK, she discussed what it was like to play Miranda Frost in the 2002 James Bond Movie D–e Another Day.

One particular moment in the audition stood out for her as they asked her to strip down to her underwear — when the then 21-year-old hadn’t even been confirmed for the role.

Highlights
  • Rosamund Pike was asked to strip down to underwear during her Bond Girl audition but refused.
  • Pike felt mortified during a love scene with Pierce Brosnan, mistakenly thinking she was waxing his chest hair covered by body tape.
  • In a 2003 play, Pike successfully negotiated to wear a dressing gown instead of full nudity, asserting her comfort boundaries.
RELATED:

    Rosamund Pike dove deeper into the uncomfortable process of the Bond Girl auditions

    Rosamund Pike smiling at an event, wearing elegant earrings and a blue gown, linked to Bond girl auditions claim.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

    “In the Bond audition, I was asked to unzip and drop the dress I was wearing, to just stand there in underwear,” Pike recalled. “And I thought, ‘Well, no, I’ll be doing that if I get the part. I won’t be doing that now.’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She added, “I don’t know what possessed me,” of her refusal.

    Despite the disagreement, however, the 46-year-old went on to star as a Harvard grad and Olympic fencer in the action/adventure project.

    But it seems as if the uncomfortable, or rather awkward, incidents bled into filming, as well.

    Rosamund Pike in a close-up portrait, highlighting her role and insights on Bond Girl auditions and casting experiences.

    Image credits: MGM Studios

    Rosamund Pike in a dimly lit scene, reflecting on her experience with Bond girl auditions and the unzip and drop the dress claim.

    Image credits: MGM Studios

    During David Tennant’s podcast David Tennant Does a Podcast with, the actress gave a little insight into her horrifying moment trying to film an intimate love scene with Pierce Brosnan, who of course plays none other than James Bond himself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The two were in the middle of a steamy scene together, filming on a swan sculpture bed “covered in furs” when Pike “discovered things like nipple covers, and all the taping.”

    As PEOPLE reported, what happened next was a “sticky situation.”

    Pike said there was one occurrence where she needed to stand and strip down to her underwear during the audition

    Comment discussing women having to strip down during Bond girl auditions, highlighting a negative view of Hollywood.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on Bond girl auditions, expressing disapproval of auditioning actresses being asked to unzip and drop dresses.

    Rosamund Pike sharing her experience and claims about Bond Girl auditions in a candid interview setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We have this clinch, and then we separate, and I look at his body tape and the nipple coverings and they’re covered in hair,” she said. “And I think, ‘Oh my God, I’m waxing Pierce’s chest.’”

    She added, “I was so mortified. I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s so brave, and I’m pulling off his chest hair with every embrace.’ And of course, it took a couple of takes to realize it was not him.

    “It was the fake fur of the rugs adorning the swan’s bed. I literally thought I was waxing the poor man’s chest.”

    Rosamund Pike speaking in an interview, wearing a sheer black lace top, discussing Bond girl auditions insights.

    Image credits: The Late Late Show with James Corden

    The rest of the shoot, as described by the actress, was a breeze and even though there was a sizable age difference between her and Brosnan — she was 23 and the latter was 49 — she said the Irish actor was “an absolute gent” to work with. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Along with her positive experience with making the movie, Pike also seemed to find her own voice as an actress as the days progressed, never once being afraid of vocalizing whether or not she felt uncomfortable.

    The actress was able to stand her ground and refused to strip

    Rosamund Pike and a man smiling closely together in a casual setting discussing Bond girl auditions and claims

    Image credits: davidtennantpod

    Scene from a Bond film with elegantly dressed actors at a bar, illustrating Bond girl auditions and casting moments.

    Image credits: MGM Studios

    While appearing in Hitchcock Blonde in London in 2003, there was a moment in the script where she was required to walk completely nude across the stage — a decision that, unsurprisingly, was challenging for her, given that she was only in her early 20s.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There was a moment of: ‘F–ck, they’ve given me this absolute stellar part, but it involves nudity,’” she said while speaking on Audible Sessions. “I was taken for a very considerate, you might say, lunch by the director to say, ‘Are you aware of this?’”

    She also recalled an awkward, albeit hilarious, moment whilst filming the movie

    Scene of a man and woman in bed, related to Bond girl auditions and a bombshell claim by Rosamund Pike.

    Image credits: MGM Studios

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a sparkly dress unzipping it during a dimly lit scene related to Bond girl auditions and bombshell claims.

    Image credits: MGM Studios

    “They knew exactly what was on the table, which was a brilliant role in a fantastic new play.”

    But Pike got the tide to turn as she managed to explain to the director that being completely bare wasn’t an essential decision and could be cut out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rosamund Pike in a red dress with a padlock chain, posing against a striped background related to Bond girl auditions.

    Image credits: mspike

    “After k–ling her husband, my character brings his body in and she’s meant to be n–ked,” the actress said. “I requested a dressing gown, which I got,” she chimed in, “I’ve usually spent my career being more clothed than was initially on the page.”

    Comments slammed the audition process for the inappropriate request

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Rosamund Pike’s bombshell claim about Bond girl auditions.

    Comment from Roksana Kabir expressing a critical opinion about bond movies and their audiences.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on audition room discussing Bond girl auditions and the topic of undressing during casting calls.

    Comment from Ellen Katz expressing criticism, related to Rosamund Pike's Bond girl auditions claim.

    Comment by Paul Mannering questioning the appropriateness of a Bond girl auditions related request.

    Comment by Nicholas Hardy praising Rosamund Pike for standing up for herself in Bond girl auditions discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Demitreus Toban expressing criticism of casting directors and producers in Hollywood abusing their power.

    Comment from Hailey Barcelo confirming experiences during Bond girl auditions and auditioning years.

    Comment on social media by Samuel Peter Sandilla Jr. reacting negatively to a claim about Bond girl auditions.

    Comment on Bond girl auditions discussing actors being asked to strip to underwear for judgment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing nudity in movies, referencing the issue highlighted by Rosamund Pike about Bond girl auditions.

    Comment discussing casting director's claim about women required to wear less clothing in Bond girl auditions and film scenes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment responding to bombshell claim about Bond Girl auditions by Rosamund Pike.

    Comment on Rosamund Pike’s bombshell claim about Bond girl auditions discussing industry reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rosamund Pike discussing her bombshell claim about Bond Girl auditions involving unzip and drop the dress.

    Rosamund Pike making a bold statement about Bond girl auditions in a candid interview setting.

    Comment by Curryon Tatum expressing support for industry changes amid Bond girl audition claims.

    Comment by Susan Horowitz criticizing showbiz for exploiting women, mentioning stripping related to Bond girl auditions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Jane Manna discusses body-focused casting pressures during Bond girl auditions and its impact on actors.

    Facebook comment from Pear Grin stating women shouldn’t have to deal with abuse in the workplace during Bond Girl auditions discussion.

    Comment discussing Rosamund Pike’s experience with uncomfortable Bond girl auditions and the need for professionalism.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda