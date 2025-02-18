Mozzarella Hater Won’t Stop Stealing Food So Roomie Goads Him Into Puking By “Lacing” Hotdog With It

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re living with someone in the same household, it’s natural that you have to put up with some of their quirks. After all, no matter how compatible roommates are, there’s still a guarantee that there will be something that bugs one another.

For some, this annoying thing might be related to hygiene and sleep habits, while for today’s OP, it was about food. To be more specific, the fact that his roommate was constantly stealing it but never confessing. So, to catch him and make him pay, the author came up with a perfect revenge plan. And let’s just say that it involved cheese, vomit, and screaming.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

No matter how compatible people are living together is bound to bring out little annoyances

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A man who lives with a few roommates, was sure one of them was stealing his food out of the fridge and pantry

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He was sure it was the one who hated mozzarella, so he came up with a plan that would both catch the dude in action, and make him pay for his crime

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Since, as acknowledged, this roommate hated mozzarella, this plan involved it — to be more specific, it was part of a Korean hot dog, which the man kept praising for its taste

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: themozzman

The roommate gave in to the teasing and secretly tried the mozzarella-filled hot dog, but soon after, it ended up on his bed — in vomit form

Ever since the OP moved into an apartment with 3 roommates, he had a growing suspicion that one of them, who he named Tyler for the sake of story, was constantly stealing his food. And it wasn’t a reasonable mistake; he was doing it purposefully, as they all had their fridge and pantry spaces clearly divided.

The thing about Tyler is that this man hates mozzarella. And it’s not an allergy or anything like that; he just despises it ever since he got food poisoning from it when he was a child. Apparently, cheeses that have higher moisture content are more prone to be contaminated with listeria, which causes food poisoning.

ADVERTISEMENT

While we don’t know what exactly caused Tyler’s mozzarella-related poisoning, there’s a likelihood that it could have been exactly listeria. At the same time, it could have also been mold, some kind of contamination during processing/distribution, or whatever else. To be frank, it doesn’t really matter, except that the man has hated mozzarella cheese ever since.

The OP decided to use this fact against him — he bought Korean hot dogs/corn dogs with mozzarella and put them in his part of the fridge. If you’re confused about how these hot dogs are different from American ones, well, the main difference is that the latter ones are usually made with cornmeal and eggs while the former ones are typically from yeasted batter and panko bread crumbs and could be with various fillings and toppings.

For instance, the kind with mozzarella, just like the one in today’s story. The OP threw away the boxes so that the roommate couldn’t see that the hot dogs were with cheese, and he complimented how tasty they were to his roommate as bait.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Not long after that, he heard Tyler screaming in his room. He went over there and saw that the man had eaten the hot dogs with mozzarella. He not only screamed, he puked on his bed too. Naturally, after this incident the rest of the roommates couldn’t stop teasing the man. For the prank’s victim it wasn’t so funny, he accused the OP of lying about the fact that hot dogs didn’t contain any cheese.

Yet, in reality, he never said such a thing; he just didn’t mention it being there. Technically, such action can be described as lying by omission – leaving out important details to misrepresent the truth.

Even though the name itself contains the word lying, not everyone agrees that it is. It’s for sure dishonest, deceptive behavior, but not necessarily lying. However, the results of it can differ depending on the seriousness of the information.

Let’s take the mozzarella incident as an example. Yes, the OP not disclosing the hot dogs had cheese in them was him not being deceptive. But it’s not like his roommate was very allergic to it; he simply didn’t like it, so he wasn’t putting him in danger. Simultaneously, Tyler shouldn’t have taken food that’s wasn’t his, doesn’t matter whether he thought it was cheeseless or not. So, in a way, he paid for stealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, no one is completely saint in this story, but in the netizens’ eyes, the OP was a bit less evil. His prank was a perfect way to make the roommate regret stealing food without putting his health in danger. Yes, his bedsheets might have been destroyed by vomit, but besides that everyone came out fine. Kind of a breath of fresh air in a world where pranks are getting more and more unreasonably cruel, isn’t it?

What do you think? Who is the jerk in this situation? Share with us in the comments!

This was very hilarious both for the roommates (not so for the one, who puked) and for the netizens, who deemed this prank fairly harmless way to get back at someone

ADVERTISEMENT