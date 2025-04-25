Person Gets Revenge On Food-Stealing Roommate, Makes His Mom Cry: “How Could You Feed Me Horse?”
If you’ve ever had a roommate who constantly steals your food, you know how maddening it can be. Whether it’s your favorite snack or even just a single egg (in this economy!), it’s enough to make anyone snap.
So how do you deal with it? Lock up your shelf? Buy a mini fridge? This Redditor had a more creative approach. After finding out their roommate’s mom was a big fan of horses—and knowing their food would likely be raided again—they decided to leave a “special” surprise in the fridge right before her visit.
Let’s just say it ended with her in tears.
Read the full story below.
The person had enough of their roommate constantly raiding the fridge
Image credits: Aynur Latfullin / Pexels (not the actual photo)
So a plan was set in motion that would teach him a lasting lesson
Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: C*nts_and_more
Some readers thought it was wrong to involve the mom in the revenge
But many were simply amazed at how brilliantly the person pulled it off
Eating horse is no biggie. People have a double standard about it for some reason.
Horses are stubborn; they bite and kick. They are not always the noble steeds. Pigs are dog-like, curious, intelligent, and devoted. Why have double standards? If I can eat a pig, I can eat a horse, too.Load More Replies...
People balk at eating "domesticated" or cute animals - as the veggie up there said, it's hypocritical. However if they were ever lost in the wild and needed to eat, you bet bambi is on the menu.
I agree. I’m not a hypocrite; I’ll try any meat once. Most aren’t my “thing” as I lean toward veggie nowadays, but if you eat the ugly things, you may as well eat the cute things because it’s morally the same thing (if that’s the concern). 🤷🏻♀️Load More Replies...
I would balk at eating dog or cat even if they were farmed because they’re meat eaters and I’m just not sure. Look at the concentration effects of stuff like pcbs in fish. However horses etc sure, kangaroo is really tasty too as is venison.
Eating horse is no biggie. People have a double standard about it for some reason.
Horses are stubborn; they bite and kick. They are not always the noble steeds. Pigs are dog-like, curious, intelligent, and devoted. Why have double standards? If I can eat a pig, I can eat a horse, too.Load More Replies...
People balk at eating "domesticated" or cute animals - as the veggie up there said, it's hypocritical. However if they were ever lost in the wild and needed to eat, you bet bambi is on the menu.
I agree. I’m not a hypocrite; I’ll try any meat once. Most aren’t my “thing” as I lean toward veggie nowadays, but if you eat the ugly things, you may as well eat the cute things because it’s morally the same thing (if that’s the concern). 🤷🏻♀️Load More Replies...
I would balk at eating dog or cat even if they were farmed because they’re meat eaters and I’m just not sure. Look at the concentration effects of stuff like pcbs in fish. However horses etc sure, kangaroo is really tasty too as is venison.
30
5