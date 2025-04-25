Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Person Gets Revenge On Food-Stealing Roommate, Makes His Mom Cry: “How Could You Feed Me Horse?”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Person Gets Revenge On Food-Stealing Roommate, Makes His Mom Cry: “How Could You Feed Me Horse?”

If you’ve ever had a roommate who constantly steals your food, you know how maddening it can be. Whether it’s your favorite snack or even just a single egg (in this economy!), it’s enough to make anyone snap.

So how do you deal with it? Lock up your shelf? Buy a mini fridge? This Redditor had a more creative approach. After finding out their roommate’s mom was a big fan of horses—and knowing their food would likely be raided again—they decided to leave a “special” surprise in the fridge right before her visit.

Let’s just say it ended with her in tears.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The person had enough of their roommate constantly raiding the fridge

    Image credits: Aynur Latfullin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So a plan was set in motion that would teach him a lasting lesson

    Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: C*nts_and_more

    Some readers thought it was wrong to involve the mom in the revenge

    Text exchange about a roommate stealing food, mentioning horse meat and an executed revenge plan.

    Text exchange about roommate stealing food and horse meat revenge.

    Comments discussing horse meat in a conversation about unusual foods.

    Text exchange about horse meat experiences and texture details.

    Screenshot of online comments discussing a roommate situation involving food theft and guilt.

    Text exchange about roommate who mistakenly used horse meat, thinking it was beef, for a meal.

    Reddit comments discussing perspectives on horse meat.

    Text conversation about roommate's food choices, discussing horse meat vs beef.

    Comment discussing revenge over roommate stealing food, implying it’s extreme.

    Reddit conversation about roommate revenge involving stealing food and horse meat.

    Text conversation about roommate stealing food, humorous perspective on borrowing food.

    Comments discussing a roommate stealing food and suggesting non-violent solutions.

    Reddit comment exchange about food revenge with user expressing delight over a mischievous plan.

    But many were simply amazed at how brilliantly the person pulled it off

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    G A
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Eating horse is no biggie. People have a double standard about it for some reason.

    Agnes
    Agnes
    Agnes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Horses are stubborn; they bite and kick. They are not always the noble steeds. Pigs are dog-like, curious, intelligent, and devoted. Why have double standards? If I can eat a pig, I can eat a horse, too.

    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    People balk at eating "domesticated" or cute animals - as the veggie up there said, it's hypocritical. However if they were ever lost in the wild and needed to eat, you bet bambi is on the menu.

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    I agree. I'm not a hypocrite; I'll try any meat once. Most aren't my "thing" as I lean toward veggie nowadays, but if you eat the ugly things, you may as well eat the cute things because it's morally the same thing (if that's the concern). 🤷🏻‍♀️

