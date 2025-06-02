Couple Kicks Out Roomie After His Kids Cover Everything In Pee, Despite Asking Him To Look After Them

Absolutely wild housemate horror stories are usually best left in fiction, but sometimes, real life takes the cake. If you’ve ever invited someone into your home out of kindness and ended up wondering if you accidentally enrolled in an unpaid babysitting job at a sticky, chaotic daycare, this tale might hit a little too close to home.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) thought she was helping an old friend until her entire house turned into a toddler tornado zone. What began as a compassionate arrangement spiraled into damaged property and missing ice cream sandwiches to biohazard-level messes; the breaking point came when she discovered a literal pee puddle explosion in her laundry area.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, doing the right thing feels like second nature, but every now and then, that good deed doesn’t just go unappreciated; it backfires in ways you never saw coming

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author and her husband let their friend move into their basement so he would be able to see his three kids, which was a problem in his previous living situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Kyzer577

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, the kids begin causing problems like breaking into shared spaces, stealing food, and damaging property while unsupervised

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Kyzer577

Share icon

Image credits: Bruno Azevedo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author set up baby gates and locks to control the situation, but the children continued with their destructive behavior, and the basement became even filthier

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Kyzer577

Share icon

Image credits: Raspopova Marina / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The final straw came when the author discovered pee all over the laundry area while home alone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credit: Kyzer577

Share icon

Image credits: sarah b / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She was deeply upset and called her husband, who confronted the friend and told him that the two older kids couldn’t come over anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credit: Kyzer577

The friend apologized and insisted that the kids would keep coming to the house, and this was where the wife snapped and gave the friend a 60-day notice to move out

The OP and her husband opened their home to a struggling friend whose living situation didn’t allow his three young boys to stay over. Out of kindness and empathy, they let the friend live in their basement with full access to shared common areas. Everyone was expected to clean up after themselves, but that part didn’t exactly go as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation was odd from the start. Apparently, the friend only biologically fathered one of the boys but insisted on caring for all three. The OP and her husband agreed to let the kids stay over twice a week, hoping it would be manageable. But what began as a fair compromise quickly turned into an exhausting ordeal.

At first, it was just messes and smells coming from the basement. Then, the kids started sneaking into the kitchen early in the morning and then trashing food. One morning, the house was covered in eggs and shells, and another day, the OP’s beloved ice cream sandwiches were smeared everywhere.

To cope, the OP and her husband baby-proofed their house, installed locks, and baby gates, and even had to remove door locks due to the boys peeing all over bathroom surfaces. Despite the mounting restrictions, the destruction kept escalating. However, after one particular incident, she decided she’d had enough.

While cleaning one day, the OP grabbed the laundry detergent only to find it drenched in pee. The entire laundry area was soaked, and after a tearful call to her husband, they agreed that the kids could no longer come over. However, the friend insisted he’d bring them anyway. At this point, the OP told the friend that he was given 60 days to leave the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Living in shared spaces requires clear boundaries and mutual respect to avoid unnecessary conflict. As Positively Positive points out, setting guidelines about who is responsible for what and which areas are private is key to creating unity and trust within a household.

However, when boundaries are ignored, relationships can quickly become toxic. According to Calm, toxic friendships or friendships where one is more dependent on the other can leave one party feeling emotionally drained, unsupported, and stressed, especially when there’s an imbalance of effort or constant disrespect.

These dynamics can have a ripple effect, particularly on children. CPD Online College notes that chaotic, unstable home environments and poor supervision are red flags of child neglect, often reflected in behavioral issues and poor hygiene.

They also explain that when emotional health, physical space, and personal boundaries all break down, it’s a sign the situation may be doing more harm than good for everyone involved, and it is always the best time to set firm boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens expressed concern over the children’s behavior and hygiene, calling it highly abnormal and troubling. They suggested there may be deeper issues at play but also criticized the friend’s parenting and questioned why he was even caring for children who weren’t his.

Netizens also believe that the OP was way too generous by giving the friend 60 days to leave the house. Do you think it was too generous for someone who disrespected the house that badly? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the author did nothing wrong and that she was also very generous for giving the friend 60 days to move out

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT