“Eggs Are Dairy”: Lady Asks For Dairy-Free Cake, Upset That Friend Used Eggs, She’s Confused
Young girl enjoying a slice of cake, highlighting confusion about eggs being dairy in dairy-free desserts.
Friends, Relationships

“Eggs Are Dairy”: Lady Asks For Dairy-Free Cake, Upset That Friend Used Eggs, She’s Confused

You think you’re safe from dinner party drama when you’re just bringing dessert? Think again. You thought you knew what dairy was? You sweet summer child. Apparently, food definitions are up for debate, and dinner tables are the new battleground.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) had a friend who asked for a dairy-free dessert for her daughter, who recently gave up dairy. So they baked a stellar cake with zero milk or butter and even got compliments. But once the friend asked about the ingredients, all hell broke loose. It turns out not everyone agrees on what “dairy” really means, and that’s where things went sideways.

More info: Reddit

    We’ve all had that moment where good intentions somehow spiral into awkward territory, especially when food and feelings mix

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author was visiting their friend and brought a dairy-free cake to a friend’s dinner, using a recipe that included eggs

    Image credits: Sea-Neighborhood6638

    Image credits: pixel-shot.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The friend’s daughter became upset upon hearing the cake contained eggs, believing they were a dairy product

    Image credits: Sea-Neighborhood6638

    A disagreement followed, with the friend insisting eggs are dairy while they maintained that they are not

    The OP was invited to a dinner by a friend and, following their usual tradition, offered to bring dessert. When told the dessert should be dairy-free for the daughter, they happily complied using a tried-and-true dairy-free cake recipe that had always been a hit.

    Even at the dinner, the cake was a smash hit. Everyone enjoyed it, including the daughter, and the friend asked for the recipe. The moment the word “eggs” came up, the daughter ran upstairs, visibly upset. The friend asked why eggs were put in the cake, and the OP explained that they were added to give the cake a spongy texture.

    The friend then began to argue that the cake wasn’t dairy-free because eggs came from animals. The OP became confused at this and tried to explain that eggs aren’t dairy, but the friend doubled down on her own definition

    Image credits: macniak / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Cook Unity clarifies that dairy refers specifically to products made from the milk of mammals like cows, goats, and sheep. These milk-based products come in various forms and serve a wide range of culinary purposes. They provide examples of dairy products, which include yogurt, cheese, butter, cream, condensed and evaporated milk, and milk proteins like whey and casein.

    Eggs are not considered dairy because they come from birds, not mammals, and EatingWell highlights this. They also acknowledge that eggs are often mistaken for dairy and that this confusion often stems from the fact that eggs are typically shelved in the dairy section at grocery stores and, like dairy, they’re animal products.

    However, Cleveland Clinic provides insight as to why the friend’s daughter might have reacted so strongly after finding out that she had eaten a cake which had eggs in them. Although eggs aren’t dairy products, they state that accidentally eating something that conflicts with one’s dietary beliefs can trigger cognitive dissonance.

    They explain that this internal conflict often leads to strong emotional reactions as people try to reconcile what they did with what they believe. For many, dietary choices are tied closely to their identity, so unintentionally consuming a restricted food can feel like a personal violation, sparking distress and emotional upheaval.

    Netizens showed strong support for the Original Poster (OP), with many clarifying that eggs are not dairy and emphasizing that the friend was simply misinformed. They pointed out that dairy comes specifically from mammalian milk, while eggs come from birds and should not be grouped together.

    The OP stated that they apologized, although it appeared that their friend was still upset about what happened. What do you think about this situation? Do you think OP was in the wrong for using eggs in a ‘dairy-free’ dessert? Or was the friend unclear in her request? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens sided with the author as they insisted that the friend was simply ignorant as eggs are not dairy

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People who eat dairy-free and are not vegan or vegetarian evidently have an allergy or are lactose intolerance. Those are NOT a chosen lifestyles, they are physical conditions. The daughter’s reaction to eggs being in the cake, even though no dairy products were used to make it, tells me she’s actually either vegan or vegetarian, and her mother is an idiot who thinks that’s called “dairy-free”. FFS Mom, get your terminology straight, for your daughter’s sake.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess we can be sure it's not an allergy issue. Was she aware eggs came from birds and not bunnies?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
