Guy Thinks Mess Magically Disappears If You Don’t See It, Won’t Clean Up After Himself, Gets Kicked Out

Likely, many of us don’t really like cleaning. Yet, it’s an inevitable part of life—you can’t live a proper life in a mess, can you? So, we keep doing this seemingly never-ending task, no matter how much we hate it.

The author of today’s story found a person who doesn’t see cleaning as a necessity. They rented this guy a room and pretty soon it was becoming an unbearable mess—dishes piling up, scattered laundry… So, they asked the man to do a simple cleaning only to be faced with his infuriating attitude.

The OP rented out a room in their house to a guy. When he moved in, it soon became apparent that he was not much of a cleaner. In fact, he’s been slacking on it a lot. His dishes had piled up, the bathroom started to look like it had never seen a sponge, and his laundry was everywhere.

Despite cleaning being a necessity in every adult’s life, it looks like this grown-up dude doesn’t like the chore. The reasons behind it can be various. Maybe he doesn’t like to “waste” his energy on it, or maybe it feels like a never-ending task that takes too much time for him. Or perhaps he’s just lazy. We don’t know why this happens.

What we do know is how he reacted when his roommate called him out on it. One day, the post’s author wrote this dude a message asking him to clean up after himself, as the situation was getting gross.

It is gross. Leaving dishes in the sink for too long creates a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. This bacteria can spread from the sink and contaminate other parts of the kitchen at a fast pace. And who wants bacteria where they make food, right?

So, it’s completely normal that the OP felt the need to call their roommate out for it. His answer—“lol ok mom”—shocked them. It was so condescending!

The original poster explained that they weren’t trying to nag, they simply wanted the place they were renting out to not be cluttered. After all, it is proven that messy rooms can cause stress, which can evolve into physical and mental illness. In this case, the mess might not affect the roommate, but it definitely affects the OP. Since it’s their home, the guy could show some respect for that.

But it’s clear that he doesn’t. His further texts prove just that. He kept saying that he works long hours and doesn’t have time to clean up. So, if his mess bothers the author, they simply shouldn’t look at it. Since it was not a good alternative, the original poster didn’t give up after these answers and kept pressuring the guy.

In the end, the dude—seeing that he wouldn’t be able to convince the OP to stop being the “clean freak”—said that they should clean it up themselves if they’re so bothered by the mess.

Basically, this is another story of a man expecting someone else to clean up after him. While they usually expect women around them—moms, partners, and so on—to do so, they can be roommates, too. Just as long as they don’t have to do it themselves.

This might stem from the men simply being lazy slobs who don’t notice the mess until it starts to affect their well-being. It could also stem from the gender roles they believe in—that women should be the ones responsible for the household chores, and doing it themselves would somehow emasculate them. Either way, the reasoning is complex and varies from person to person.

As we said before, the reason the OP’s roommate is against cleaning up after himself is not entirely clear. What is clear is his rude attitude about it. So, when the post’s author posted screenshots of the chat, asking whether such a reaction was normal, netizens pointed out that it wasn’t.

It’s not like the original poster asked him to scrub every single centimeter of the house—they asked for simple hygiene. Still, the dude couldn’t be bothered to show the person who provided a roof over his head respect,and instead became a massive jerk.

Well, this story didn’t end favorably for him. In the comments, the OP wrote that they had a screaming match when the topic was brought up in person, which ended in the guy being kicked out. Maybe we’re naive, but we hope this will work as a wake-up call for him, and his next roommate won’t have to suffer with his messiness—and that the original poster will find someone to live with who is both hygienic and respectful.

