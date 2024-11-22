Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous
Relationships, Work

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Head lice are quite common among children since they like to play with head-to-head contact, which lets these little parasites spread. Yet, contrary to what some people believe – lice don’t indicate that those who get infested are dirty or anything like that. 

Not everyone knows this, which sometimes can cause miscommunication or even drama between people – something that happened in this story. In it, a kid got lice, and his family treated themselves, but when their cleaner came to do her job and found out, she refused to step into the house. The kid’s mom thought this was an absurd reaction and vented about it online. 

More info: Mumsnet

While some people think that lice indicate people’s poor hygiene, in reality, it’s far from the truth

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman’s young son got lice, which forced the whole family to make sure they didn’t have them, and included the husband shaving his head

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He had been wanting to do it for a while due to his receding hairline, so it wasn’t a big deal

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, when their cleaner came to do her job, she freaked out about this infestation and refused to step foot into their home

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Image credits: Namechange20002

The woman thought that the cleaner’s reaction was ridiculous and asked what netizens thought

The OP’s oldest son is in primary school, so basically somewhere between 4 and 10 or 11 years old.

One day, the boy started scratching his head a lot and it turned out that he had lice. Interestingly, when a person gets lice, it’s not the parasites themselves making their scalps, neck, and ears itch, it’s their bites and the allergic reaction they cause. If it’s a light infestation, a person might not feel itchiness for a while, especially if it’s their first time getting them. 

Well, we don’t know if it was the first time OP’s son got them, but it was itchy for sure. So, the whole family used Nitwits and combing to get rid of the lice or prevent getting them from their family members. 

At the same time, others, like the OP’s husband, opt for shaving their head. After all, sometimes not all mentioned procedures can be helpful or even possible, so shaving everything off might sound like the easiest choice. For the author’s husband, there is another benefit of getting rid of lice he possibly might have had. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days later, the family’s cleaner came and saw the change in the man’s appearance. She asked about it and he nonchalantly said that he shaved it because the kids had lice. This made the cleaner freak out. She ran back to her car, where she texted the original poster asking to come to do her job another day. Apparently, she was scared to get infested herself. 

While partially understanding the cleaner’s point of view, the OP also thought her reaction was absurd. It’s okay to not want lice, but the chances of her getting them at their home were very slim. 

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since lice are usually spread by direct contact, for it to happen, she would have to rub her head against the infested kids, which is far from a realistic scenario. Plus, she doesn’t have to change their bedding or pick up towels that could be infested, so that isn’t a risk either. 

Either way, the cleaner refusing to step into the house made the author feel like a shunned person, so she went to Mumsnet to ask whether feeling this way was unreasonable. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, many of the replies were more empathetic to the cleaner than the post’s author was. Some of them pointed out that she might have some misconceptions about how people get lice, or what they are, or she might even have a phobia of them (which is called pediculophobia, by the way!). 

There also could have been a miscommunication – she might have thought the situation was worse than it actually was, after seeing the husband with a shaved head. 

There are plenty of possible reasons why the cleaner might have reacted the way she did. Well, unless the OP talks to the cleaner or the cleaner herself finds the post and writes the actual cause, we probably will never know it. 

Still, we kind of understand her attitude, while understanding the author’s too. After all, it all sounds like one big miscommunication. But since it makes for quite an entertaining story, we can’t really complain too much, can we? 

They were a bit more empathetic than the woman was and pointed out that maybe this cleaner has some misconceptions about lice or has a phobia of them

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Cleaner Refuses To Go Into Woman’s House After A Lice Outbreak, Woman Thinks She’s Being Ridiculous

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

21

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda