“Slammed The Door”: Roommates Refuse To Give Back AC, Get Busted For Illegal Activities
Woman with closed eyes resting face on arm in dark clothing, conveying emotion related to roommates and illegal activities.
Entitled People, Relationships

“Slammed The Door”: Roommates Refuse To Give Back AC, Get Busted For Illegal Activities

There are bad roommates… and then there are roommates straight from the bowels of hell. The former are fairly easy to deal with if you can get some sort of rapport going and establish some basic boundaries. The latter are a nightmare to handle, and it might be best to pack your bags and move out ASAP!

That’s exactly what happened to redditor u/Silent_Pay_1492. She opened up online about how she tried to get back her air conditioner from her thieving former roommates, who were into some pretty illegal activities. Unsuccessful, she confronted them again, only for a big stroke of luck to turn the entire situation her way and help her get revenge. Scroll down to find out what happened. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

RELATED:

    A bit of friction with your roommates is inevitable. However, if they start claiming your property and refuse to give it back, it becomes a major problem

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman shared how she had to get away from her roommates from hell. When she tried to reclaim the AC she lent them, things got toxic really quickly

    Image credits: lifeforstock / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: engin akyurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman decided to ask a relative for help when confronting the nightmare roommates. It’s a good thing she did

    Image credits: Mika Baumeister / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Silent_Pay_1492

    Before moving in with anyone, get to know them a bit and see if your values and lifestyles match

    Let’s be very clear about one thing: if you find out that your roommates are engaged in illegal activities, you have to reach out to the authorities. You should also get in touch with the police if you feel threatened or suspect that your life might be in danger.

    Meanwhile, if having a firm-but-friendly chat doesn’t help you recover your stolen property, you should consider taking the thieves to court. You have to be willing to protect your interests, even if simply forgetting about your stolen items might be easier and quicker. You owe it to yourself to see justice done.

    It’s much easier not to move in with someone problematic than it is to later get them to leave or move out yourself. It’s not always easy to tell that someone’s a potentially problematic roommate from the get-go.

    As per Bed Threads, some major roommate red flags are that they:

    • Don’t have the same cleanliness standards as you
    • Aren’t financially stable
    • Have lots of items and clutter that take up too much space
    • Are very different from you, personality and lifestyle-wise
    • Move homes frequently and have a history of breaking their leases early
    • Have disruptive jobs or hobbies
    • Were kicked out of the last home they lived in

    Taken together, all of these signs point to someone who is unstable, untrustworthy, and probably more of a liability than an asset. Of course, everyone struggles in life, and there’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ roommate. But you have to set standards about who you’re going to be living next to for months and even years.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A good way to avoid a lot of future problems is to be very clear about the rules and expectations everyone has at home

    Broadly speaking, if your potential roommate struggles with financial stability and has a bad reputation, you should look for someone else to move in with.

    Meanwhile, Bustle notes that red flag behaviors in roommates include:

    • Not paying rent on time
    • Damaging your things
    • Eating your food
    • Lack of cleanliness
    • Ignoring your personal space
    • Passive-aggressive behavior
    • Having guests over without telling you
    • Living with their partner who doesn’t pay rent or utilities

    Verywell Mind suggests that if you can’t resolve your conflicts with your roommates, you may need to find other living arrangements. Of course, give them proper notice before moving out, but your priority should be your well-being and happiness.

    When looking for new roommates, check to see how compatible your values, lifestyles, and habits are. Furthermore, get on the same page about expectations, rules, and boundaries at home, concerning private and common areas, as well as dividing up the chores.

    Draw up a roommate agreement to make things more formal. And you can avoid problems down the line by agreeing about how you’ll resolve any misunderstandings beforehand. It all comes down to open and honest communication and transparency.

    Who is the most nightmarish roommate you’ve ever had the ‘pleasure’ of living with, Pandas? Have any of your roommates ever stolen anything from you? What did you do when you found out? What advice would you give anyone who has never lived with roommates before? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

    The woman later shared some more details about the massive drama she got involved in

    Quite a few readers were impressed by how a string of good luck allowed the author to handle her roommates from hell

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

