“Had A Roommate From Hell, So I Made Living With Me As Miserable As Possible”

Roommates—just like landlords—can make your life either a fantastic adventure full of camaraderie or the type of hell that’s normally reserved for the most egregious sinners. The odds are that you’ve lived with at least one person who kept getting on your nerves. But very few of you have probably faced someone as bad as redditor u/ThisIsMyCircus40 had to live with.

The woman went into great detail about the roommate from hell she lived with, ‘Amy,’ and the extent to which she made her everyday life miserable. We’re talking about someone who stopped paying rent, wouldn’t do any chores, stole from the OP, and even threw her cat out! Read on for the full story, as shared on the r/pettyrevenge subreddit.

There’s no argument there—Amy is one of the most awful roommates that we’ve ever read about on the internet… and we’ve heard a lot about the depths to which some folks sink. It’s amazing that redditor u/ThisIsMyCircus40 managed to stomach the other woman’s behavior for such a long time.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when the roommate stole the OP’s expensive camera. The Reddit user decided that enough was enough: she started meticulously making Amy’s life a living hell to force her to move out, seeing as the alternatives wouldn’t work.

“I started by changing the wifi password and the computer password. The following week I had my cable company come and remove the cable lines to her room. I bought a small fridge for my room and a cabinet and put all my food and personal supplies in my bedroom and put a secure lock on my door,” the OP shared. However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. “Overflowing bathroom trash cans filled to the brim with her panty liners were dumped on her bed. I removed the knobs to the washer and the dryer.”

What’s more, the OP returned the computer that Amy had stolen from her old job and never bothered to give it back. Eventually, the roommate from hell left (or perhaps crawled back into the abyss from whence she spawned), but it took the redditor a week to even notice she was gone. Her room was an absolute mess.

And the OP sent photos of what the place looked like to some of the people Amy moved in with later on. Luckily, the OP’s cat came back after it got thrown out. The redditor also got her camera back.

Though it’s entirely valid to fight fire with fire and get revenge against awful human beings, you should only go for that when you’ve exhausted all the other alternatives. Namely, broaching the subject in person, getting someone to mediate for you, and then appealing to the authorities for support.

Good communication can be a godsend if the troublesome roomie is at least a tiny bit reasonable. They might not actually be aware that they’re causing any real problems with their behavior. If they’re constantly leaving the kitchen in chaos, refusing to do their part of the chores, and playing loud music into the wee hours of the morning, start by talking to them!

Sit them down for a friendly chat. Explain the situation and hone in on the issue. Explain how it affects you and makes you feel. Be very clear, stay firm, but be diplomatic. Nobody enjoys being accused of something (even if it is their fault). And your end goal is to find some sort of compromise, not to prove how very right you are.

If your roommate is reasonable, they’ll hear you out and adjust their behavior accordingly. You may need to remind them a few times while they’re still developing these new habits though.

However, if they stick to their old ways and refuse to budge, you may need to make the issue more public. For example, you could organize a meeting between all the other roommates living in the house. Or you could get the dormitory or floor manager involved if you’re living on a college campus. Having someone with authority mediate the process can help enforce basic rules and remind everyone that it’s common sense to clean up after yourself.

In some rare cases, even that won’t help. You may need to get in touch with the authorities if the problems persist. If someone’s playing loud music every single night and you can’t get a wink of sleep, the police might help you out. Similarly, if there’s a serious hygiene issue in the building, you might either need the help of a mental health professional or someone from the local council to step in and advise you on how to proceed.

CNBC suggests drawing up a ‘roommate contract’ when you move in with someone. It’s a good idea to get everyone on the same page when it comes to house rules, shared space, and household chores. You can always change the details of the (unofficial) document later, but the main point is to avoid at least some arguments in the future by having the basic stuff in writing.

Also, keep in mind that no roommate is ever going to be ‘perfect.’ Even the kindest, cleanest, most disciplined people will get on your nerves from time to time. A bit of chaos is inevitable when you live with someone or near someone, so try to embrace that. Ignore the minor issues, but bring up the bigger ones when they get out of hand.

Kat Cohen, CEO and Founder of college guidance company IvyWise, told CNBC that avoiding criticism is key when looking for a compromise. “Frame this as a discussion of living policies and how to be a better roommate, and avoid criticizing your roommate’s current behaviors. Ask him or her if there is anything he or she would like to change about your living arrangement in order to make the conversation feel more like a discussion, as opposed to a personal attack or complaint.”

The author of the post shared more information in the comments of her post