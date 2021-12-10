My name is Elena Shichko. I am an artist and photographer from Belarus. I paint with acrylic and oil on canvas. The stylistic direction that I use in my works, I would describe as romantic fantasy realism. I am attracted to bright expressive images, romantic and sensual. They do not live in the real world, their world is a world of fantasy, illusions, and myths. This artificially constructed world reflects the inner state of a person's soul.

In the series of still lifes, I am not interested in a documentary interpretation of nature, but in stylization and color harmony. I am attracted by the romantic component, the image, and the internal state of objects.

In my works, I strive to portray a combination of the real and the fictional, the boundlessness of the energy of nature and objects. Each of my works is a journey into a new unique world!

More info: Instagram | saatchiart.com | Facebook | Pinterest | Artfinder.com

#1

Inner World

Inner World

Elena Shichko
#2

Walking In Old Paris

Walking In Old Paris

Elena Shichko
Brenda Monette
Brenda Monette
Your shadows make this dog awesome.

#3

Elena Shichko
#4

Elena Shichko
#5

Elena Shichko
#6

Morning Of A New Day

Morning Of A New Day

Elena Shichko
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
I like the combination of your New Day ingredients

#7

Elena Shichko
#8

Elena Shichko
#9

Full Bowl

Full Bowl

Elena Shichko
Dorothy Parker
Dorothy Parker
The original apples from the Garden of Eden. Pomegranates are so beautiful and symbolic. I'm delighted to see Elena has painted these.

#10

Sunflowers

Sunflowers

Elena Shichko
Dorothy Parker
Dorothy Parker
Love that the sunflowers seem to be eyes, very seductive eyes at that.

#11

Elena Shichko
#12

Elena Shichko
#13

Good Evening

Good Evening

Elena Shichko
#14

Elena Shichko
#15

Elena Shichko
#16

Elena Shichko
#17

Apples

Apples

Elena Shichko
#18

Elena Shichko
#19

Elena Shichko
#20

Elena Shichko
#21

Birth Of Story

Birth Of Story

Elena Shichko
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
A nice old Remington with a non-QWERTY key arrangement

#22

Good Morning

Good Morning

Elena Shichko
Annie
Annie
Beautiful! There's a nice balance of colors, shapes and design

#23

Still Life

Still Life

Elena Shichko
Mary Rose Kent
Mary Rose Kent
The butterflies in the background make me sad for the moth in the locket

#24

Basket Of Apples

Basket Of Apples

Elena Shichko
Annie
Annie
So bright and cheery! I'd love to have this on my wall!

#25

Parallel World

Parallel World

Elena Shichko
#26

Spring

Spring

Elena Shichko
#27

Elena Shichko
#28

Elena Shichko
#29

Elena Shichko
#30

Can’t Stop, Can’t Hold

Can't Stop, Can't Hold

Elena Shichko
#31

Elena Shichko
#32

Blue Still Life

Blue Still Life

Elena Shichko
#33

December

December

Elena Shichko
Freya Smith
Freya Smith
Little birds huddling in the tree.

#34

November

November

Elena Shichko
#35

All Sorts Of Differences

All Sorts Of Differences

Elena Shichko
#36

Elena Shichko
#37

Elena Shichko
#38

Golden Fish

Golden Fish

Elena Shichko
Jill Smith
Jill Smith
An interesting use of mixed perspectives in many of these works.

#39

Elena Shichko
#40

Elena Shichko
