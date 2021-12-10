10Kviews
I Create Expressive And Sensual Paintings And Here Are My Best Works (40 Pics)
My name is Elena Shichko. I am an artist and photographer from Belarus. I paint with acrylic and oil on canvas. The stylistic direction that I use in my works, I would describe as romantic fantasy realism. I am attracted to bright expressive images, romantic and sensual. They do not live in the real world, their world is a world of fantasy, illusions, and myths. This artificially constructed world reflects the inner state of a person's soul.
In the series of still lifes, I am not interested in a documentary interpretation of nature, but in stylization and color harmony. I am attracted by the romantic component, the image, and the internal state of objects.
In my works, I strive to portray a combination of the real and the fictional, the boundlessness of the energy of nature and objects. Each of my works is a journey into a new unique world!
Inner World
Walking In Old Paris
Morning Of A New Day
Full Bowl
The original apples from the Garden of Eden. Pomegranates are so beautiful and symbolic. I'm delighted to see Elena has painted these.
Sunflowers
Love that the sunflowers seem to be eyes, very seductive eyes at that.
Good Evening
Apples
Birth Of Story
Good Morning
Still Life
The butterflies in the background make me sad for the moth in the locket
Basket Of Apples
Parallel World
Spring
Can’t Stop, Can’t Hold
Blue Still Life
December
November
All Sorts Of Differences
Golden Fish
An interesting use of mixed perspectives in many of these works.
These are stunning! I like the delicacy, the folk art inspiration, and the skill in making the paint sometimes look like other media, such as chalk pastel and water colour.
Thank you!
You have a gorgeous eye and a nice delicate touch. I wish I could afford to buy one (assuming they’re for sale)!
Hi, thanks for the comment! The works are for sale. The works can be purchased through Saachi.art (the link is in my Instagram profile) or write to me directly on Instagram. Have a nice day!
loved these!
