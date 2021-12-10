My name is Elena Shichko. I am an artist and photographer from Belarus. I paint with acrylic and oil on canvas. The stylistic direction that I use in my works, I would describe as romantic fantasy realism. I am attracted to bright expressive images, romantic and sensual. They do not live in the real world, their world is a world of fantasy, illusions, and myths. This artificially constructed world reflects the inner state of a person's soul.

In the series of still lifes, I am not interested in a documentary interpretation of nature, but in stylization and color harmony. I am attracted by the romantic component, the image, and the internal state of objects.

In my works, I strive to portray a combination of the real and the fictional, the boundlessness of the energy of nature and objects. Each of my works is a journey into a new unique world!

